Is Caitlin Clark transgender? What led to the confusion among fans
Caitlin Clark is a popular American basketball player for the Indiana Fever. She is one of the most skilled guards, and there have been rumours about Caitlin Clark being transgender.
"I just want to play. I can’t control what others think or say."
Caitlin Clark’s profile summary
|Full name
|Caitlin Elizabeth Clark
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|January 22, 2002
|Age
|23 years old (as of February 2025)
|Birth sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Des Moines, Iowa, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|6 feet
|Weight
|69 kilograms (approx)
|Father
|Brent Clark
|Mother
|Anne Nizzi Clark
|Siblings
|Colin and Blake
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Connor McCaffery
|Education
|Dowling Catholic High School, University of Iowa
|Profession
|Professional basketball player
|Net worth
|$3-$4 million (approx)
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokX (Twitter)
Is Caitlin Clark transgender?
The basketball star identifies as a biological female and continues to compete in women's sports, especially the WNBA. In a June 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Caitlin addressed the issue of people using her name as a divisive tool. She said,
"It's not something I can control, so I don't put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that, and to be honest, I don't see a lot of it.
People can talk about what they want to talk about, create conversations about whatever it is, but I think for myself, I'm just here to play basketball. I'm here to have fun. I'm trying to help our team win… my focus is on helping us do that."
Is Caitlin Clark gay?
The famous basketball player has never publicly spoken about being gay. She has a boyfriend. Despite online claims that Caitlin Clark is trans, she continues to identify as a cisgender woman.
Who is Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend?
The basketball star is in a relationship with Connor McCaffrey, a fellow basketball player. Connor played college basketball at the University of Iowa before working as a team assistant for the NBA's Indiana Pacers.
The celebrity couple began dating in April 2023 but kept their relationship under wraps until August when Caitlin shared a snap on her Instagram page. A year into their relationship, Connor took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. He captioned,
One year with the best doing life with u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person love you.
Also during Caitlin Clark's 23rd birthday, Connor posted their photos on Instagram. He captioned,
Happy 23rd CC (finally we’re celebrating together this year! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you I love you.
Caitlin Clark’s age and early life
Caitlin Elizabeth Clark (23 years old as of February 2025) was born in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, on January 22, 2002. Her parents are Anne Nizzi-Clark and Brent Clark. Clark’s maternal grandfather, Bob Nizzi, father served as the football coach and a school administrator at Dowling Catholic High School.
Caitlin grew up alongside her two brothers, Colin and Blake. During an interview with The Gazette, Blake revealed how they grew up in a sports family. He said,
We were always involved in sports and at home we were always around sports. We watched sports at night, whether we would go to Drake and watch basketball games, or watch cousins play their basketball games or tournaments.
Caitlin Clark’s education
Caitlin attended Dowling Catholic High School and played varsity basketball for four years. She later joined the University of Iowa, where she majored in marketing and had a minor in communication studies while still participating in the NCAA.
Caitlin Clark’s WNBA career
Following an illustrious college career at the University of Iowa, Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She currently plays as a guard for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. During her debut season, Clark garnered numerous accolades, including being the Rookie of the Year, WNBA All-Star, and All-WNBA First Team.
Trivia
- Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, McCaffrey, is the son of Fran McCaffery, head basketball coach at the University of Iowa.
- Clark played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and became the first women's player to lead NCAA Division I in both points and assists in a single season during her sophomore year.
- Clark set multiple Big Ten records for points and assists and was named Big Ten Player of the Year thrice throughout college.
- Growing up, Caitlin excelled in multiple sports, including softball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, and golf.
- Caitlin Clark stands at a height of about 6 feet and she weighs approximately 69 kgs. The tall WNBA star has dark brown eyes and black hair.
The rumours about Caitlin Clark being transgender appear to have originated from a mix-up with another individual named Caitlin Clark, a Senior Research Associate at GLSEN who is an advocate for LGBTQ rights. This confusion led to the false assumption that the basketball player shared the same gender identity.
