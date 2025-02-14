Is Caitlin Clark transgender? What led to the confusion among fans

Caitlin Clark is a popular American basketball player for the Indiana Fever. She is one of the most skilled guards, and there have been rumours about Caitlin Clark being transgender.

"I just want to play. I can’t control what others think or say."

Caitlin Clark has taken the world of women's basketball by storm for being one of the most skilled guards in the NCAA.

Key takeaways

Caitlin Clark is one of the best WNBA stars of all time.

of all time. She is in a relationship with Connor McCaffery.

Caitlin and McCaffrey began dating in April 2023.

Caitlin Clark’s profile summary

Full name Caitlin Elizabeth Clark Gender Female Date of birth January 22, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of February 2025) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Des Moines, Iowa, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet Weight 69 kilograms (approx) Father Brent Clark Mother Anne Nizzi Clark Siblings Colin and Blake Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Education Dowling Catholic High School, University of Iowa Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $3-$4 million (approx) Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Is Caitlin Clark transgender?

The basketball star identifies as a biological female and continues to compete in women's sports, especially the WNBA. In a June 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Caitlin addressed the issue of people using her name as a divisive tool. She said,

"It's not something I can control, so I don't put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that, and to be honest, I don't see a lot of it.

People can talk about what they want to talk about, create conversations about whatever it is, but I think for myself, I'm just here to play basketball. I'm here to have fun. I'm trying to help our team win… my focus is on helping us do that."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during the LPGA The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Is Caitlin Clark gay?

The famous basketball player has never publicly spoken about being gay. She has a boyfriend. Despite online claims that Caitlin Clark is trans, she continues to identify as a cisgender woman.

Who is Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend?

The basketball star is in a relationship with Connor McCaffrey, a fellow basketball player. Connor played college basketball at the University of Iowa before working as a team assistant for the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

The celebrity couple began dating in April 2023 but kept their relationship under wraps until August when Caitlin shared a snap on her Instagram page. A year into their relationship, Connor took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. He captioned,

One year with the best doing life with u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person love you.

Also during Caitlin Clark's 23rd birthday, Connor posted their photos on Instagram. He captioned,

Happy 23rd CC (finally we’re celebrating together this year! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you I love you.

Caitlin and Connor met while playing at the University of Iowa.

Caitlin Clark’s age and early life

Caitlin Elizabeth Clark (23 years old as of February 2025) was born in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, on January 22, 2002. Her parents are Anne Nizzi-Clark and Brent Clark. Clark’s maternal grandfather, Bob Nizzi, father served as the football coach and a school administrator at Dowling Catholic High School.

Caitlin grew up alongside her two brothers, Colin and Blake. During an interview with The Gazette, Blake revealed how they grew up in a sports family. He said,

We were always involved in sports and at home we were always around sports. We watched sports at night, whether we would go to Drake and watch basketball games, or watch cousins play their basketball games or tournaments.

Caitlin Clark during the game against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Caitlin Clark’s education

Caitlin attended Dowling Catholic High School and played varsity basketball for four years. She later joined the University of Iowa, where she majored in marketing and had a minor in communication studies while still participating in the NCAA.

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA career

Following an illustrious college career at the University of Iowa, Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She currently plays as a guard for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. During her debut season, Clark garnered numerous accolades, including being the Rookie of the Year, WNBA All-Star, and All-WNBA First Team.

Caitlin Clark shooting a free throw against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Trivia

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, McCaffrey, is the son of Fran McCaffery, head basketball coach at the University of Iowa.

Clark played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and became the first women's player to lead NCAA Division I in both points and assists in a single season during her sophomore year.

Clark set multiple Big Ten records for points and assists and was named Big Ten Player of the Year thrice throughout college.

Growing up, Caitlin excelled in multiple sports, including softball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, and golf.

Caitlin Clark stands at a height of about 6 feet and she weighs approximately 69 kgs. The tall WNBA star has dark brown eyes and black hair.

The rumours about Caitlin Clark being transgender appear to have originated from a mix-up with another individual named Caitlin Clark, a Senior Research Associate at GLSEN who is an advocate for LGBTQ rights. This confusion led to the false assumption that the basketball player shared the same gender identity.

