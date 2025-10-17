Meet Theodora Holmes, Troy Polamalu's Greek Orthodox wife

Theodora Holmes has been Troy Polamalu's wife for two decades. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety attributes his success on and off the field to her. In his speech during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, he said:

And for those who know my wife, Theodora, truly understand how blessed I am.

Theodora Holmes and Troy Polamalu attend the 11th Annual Orphaned Starfish Foundation's New York Gala on October 23, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Theodora Holmes is the younger sister of former NFL tight end Alex Holmes.

The Polamalus met in college and tied the knot in 2005.

Theodora and Troy Polamalu have two teenage sons, Paisios Polamalu and Ephraim Polamalu.

Theodora Holmes' profile summary

Full name Theodora Holmes Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed Greek, Black, and Cherokee Husband Troy Polamalu (2005 to date) Children Paisios Polamalu, Ephraim Polamalu Parents Michael 'Mike' Holmes Siblings Alex Holmes, Khaled Holmes Education University of Southern California (Law)

Troy Polamalu's wife has mixed ethnicity

Theodora Holmes was born in San Diego, California. Her mother has Greek roots, while her father, Mike Holmes, is of mixed Black, White, and Cherokee heritage, according to GQ. She keeps her personal life private and has no social media accounts, but occasionally features on Troy Polamalu's Instagram.

Five facts about Troy Polamalu's wife, Theodora Holmes. Photo: @chandichapmantv on Instagram (modified by author)

Theodora Holmes hails from a family of athletes

Theodora is the younger sister of former NFL tight end Alex Holmes. Alex was a college football star alongside Troy at the University of Southern California's USC Trojans. He later played for the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams.

Her younger brother, Khaled Holmes, played college football with the USC Trojans as a starting right guard. In 2013, he was nominated for Sports Illustrated College Athlete of the Year. Khalid was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Theodora's father, Michael 'Mike' Holmes, was also an athlete. He played college football at the University of Michigan in the 1970s.

Troy Polamalu with his wife Theodora Holmes. Photo: @miketroy81 on X (modified by author)

Theodora Holmes met Troy in college

Polamalu crossed paths with Theodora while playing for the University of Southern California's football team. She was a pre-law student at the institution. The former NFL star reportedly asked her brother Alex Holmes for permission before asking her out on a date, per GQ.

Troy Polamalu married Theodora Holmes in 2005, two years after being drafted 16th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2003 NFL Draft. 2025 marked the couple's two-decade anniversary.

Theodora Holmes and Troy Polamalu have two kids

The Polamalus welcomed their first son, Paisios, on October 31, 2008 (16 years old as of October 2025). Their second son, Ephraim, was born on September 16, 2010 (age 15).

During the summers, the boys work as ballboys at the Pittsburgh Steelers' annual Training Camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Troy Polamalu, who accompanied his sons to the 2025 Training Camp, told the Steelers that it is a tradition he cherishes.

This brings back a lot of memories, but it creates new memories as well...It's really cool that a lot of former players have had their kids work as ballboys. So, it's just nice to bring the children back, and it's a huge family.

Theodora Holmes and Troy Polamalu with their two sons. Photo: @polynesianfbhof on X (modified by author)

The Polamalus are Greek Orthodox Christians

Troy and his wife, Theodora, converted to Greek Orthodox Christianity in 2007. The retired NFL star is known for his interest in the history and theology of early Christianity, which has been a popular religion for centuries.

Their sons, Paisios and Ephraim, are named after Greek Orthodox Christian saints. In the couple's April 2024 interview with TribLive, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said that their faith holds them together as a family.

Theodora Holmes and Troy Polamalu with their sons during their visit to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, in August 2021. Photo: @tpolamalu (modified by author)

Theodora Holmes is a philanthropist

Theodora and her husband, Troy, established the Harry Panos Fund in 2006 to assist US veterans of foreign wars dealing with health and financial problems. They named the fund in honour of Theodora's grandfather, a World War II veteran who served as an artilleryman in the battles of Okinawa and Saipan.

Polamalu became interested in helping younger veterans after visiting wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital in 2006, per the website. The Harry Panos Fund operates through The Pittsburgh Foundation.

The family has been active in other charity events. They have partnered with the Orphaned Starfish Foundation, The Neighbourhood Resilience Project, and FOCUS North America. During Troy's playing days, Theodora spearheaded most philanthropic activities, which she told CBS in November 2013 she enjoyed doing.

The gifts that God has given us, we need to share [them] with everyone around us.

Troy Polamalu of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: NFL (modified by author)

Theodora and Troy Polamalu live in Southern California

Troy and his wife, Theodora, relocated to California after his professional football career came to an end. He played for 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and retired after the 2014 NFL season. The family used to live in Pittsburgh during the football season and move to San Diego, California, during the off-season.

In 2018, the Polamalus purchased a $9 million, Spanish-style mansion in Rancho Santa Fe near San Diego. The home sits on 3.25 acres of land and features seven bedrooms, 10 and a half bathrooms, and three guest houses. During his June 2021 interview with WTAE's Andrew Stockey, Troy said his family still considers Pittsburgh to be home.

It's my home, it's my children's home. They're definitely, like I say, they're Yinzers. They already want to move back... One of them is like a true Yinzer. He's miserable.

Troy Polamalu on October 23, 2011, in Glendale, Arizona (L) and with his wife Theodora and their two sons (R). Photo: Christian Petersen on Getty Images/@dvesean on X (modified by author)

Conclusion

Theodora Holmes contributed to Troy Polamalu's rise as an NFL safety star, an achievement that the Pittsburgh Steelers' loyal fans appreciate. She continues to make a meaningful impact through community involvement.

