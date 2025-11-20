Is Mike Huckabee Jewish? 11 facts about the ex-Arkansas governor and ambassador

Mike Huckabee’s outspoken support for Israel, combined with his deeply religious public image, often prompts the question: Is Mike Huckabee Jewish? Huckabee is an evangelical Southern Baptist whose long career in politics, broadcasting, and diplomacy has consistently reflected his evangelical Christian worldview.

Mike Huckabee arrives at Trump Tower on November 18, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mike Huckabee is firmly a Southern Baptist, not Jewish .

. His career includes governorship, presidential bids, and ambassadorship .

and . Significant contributions include education and health reforms .

. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is the current Governor of Arkansas.

Mike Huckabee's profile summary

Full name Michael Dale Huckabee Date of birth 24 August 1955 Age 70 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Hope, Arkansas, USA Current residence Destin, Florida; Arkansas; Jerusalem, Israel Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Scots-Irish Religion Southern Baptist Christian Father Dorsey Wiles Huckabee Mother Mae Elder Huckabee Siblings Pat Harris Marital status Married Wife Janet McCain Huckabee Children John Mark, David, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Profession Politician, pastor, broadcaster, author Social media X (Twitter)

Is Mike Huckabee Jewish? 11 lesser-known facts about him

From his evangelical faith to his political career, family, and financial ventures, Mike Huckabee’s life spans diverse arenas. These lesser-known facts reveal the man behind the public figure.

Mike Huckabee speaks during the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Centre in 2015. Photo: Theo Stroomer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

1. Faith is at the centre of his life

Mike Huckabee’s evangelical Christian faith is central to everything he does. According to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS),

It is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, upon whom everything I believe is held. And God decided to bring His light and His law into the world through the Jewish people. It wasn’t my decision, it was His. I respect what God chooses to do. I honor what God chooses to do.

He often links his support for Israel to biblical promises and describes his identity in deep theological terms.

2. A spiritual first love: his decades-long pilgrimage to Israel

Huckabee’s connection to Israel began early. In his Senate confirmation hearing, he recalled visiting for the first time more than 50 years ago and having taken “probably 100” trips leading pilgrims across the land.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he described Israel as “holy ground,” explaining that each journey deepens his faith and enriches his understanding of scripture in profound ways.

3. Huckabee is an ambassador by calling, not by chance

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee , wait as U.S. President Donald Trump is due to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on October 13, 2025. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Upon assuming office as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Huckabee emphasized his deep sense of divine purpose. Speaking at a Jerusalem event, he described the moment as extraordinary, a sentiment captured in coverage by Ynet News.

On a personal level, this is an extraordinary opportunity to … represent my country to a land that I have loved since I first visited there in July of 1973.

He added that serving Israel is not just diplomatic work; it is personal, emotional, and spiritual.

4. His governance history is shaped by humble roots

Huckabee did not come from privilege, as he told the Senate, as reported by The Times of Israel,

Not one in my entire family lineage had ever graduated from high school … the very notion that I would one day be governor … would have been laughable in my childhood.

He rose to become Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas, then Governor, serving from 1996 to 2007, building a reputation as a populist conservative.

5. Follows unapologetic Zionism grounded in scripture

As per Al Jazeera, he describes himself as an “unapologetic, unreformed Zionist.” In his worldview, Israel’s right to the land is not just political but theological.

Mike Huckabee testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

He has explicitly rejected terms like “West Bank,” insisting on “Judea and Samaria.” He told Ynet News:

I have been a frequent visitor to Judea and Samaria, and I also firmly believe that the people of Israel deserve a safe country. Anything I can do to accommodate that that would be a big privilege for me.

6. His career spans pulpit, podium, and studio

Apart from politics, Huckabee hosted the long-running TV show Huckabee, first on Fox News, then on TBN. Through his show, he mixed commentary, interviews, and faith-based messaging, helping him maintain a high national profile.

7. Family is not just personal, but political

His family plays a major role in his public identity. Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee, have three children: John Mark, David, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House Press Secretary and is now the Governor of Arkansas.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, hold their grandchildren Scarlet Sanders (L), 3, and Chandler Huckabee, 3. Photo: Matt Sullivan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Huckabee has said that seeing his children and grandchildren live out their faith is one of his greatest joys, linking family life with his faith mission.

8. From modest education to theological conviction

Huckabee studied religion at Ouachita Baptist University and later attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Though he did not complete a formal seminary degree, his theological education clearly shapes his work.

9. A diplomat who speaks with moral clarity

His deep religious conviction guides his approach to diplomacy and often frames his narrative about Israel in moral and spiritual language.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee moderates a roundtable discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center on October in Pennsylvania. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

10. Mike's wealth is built beyond politics

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Huckabee’s net worth is estimated at $18 million. He has earned wealth through a variety of channels: his television show, book royalties, speaking engagements, and his long-running ministry.

Some of the books he has published include:

The Three Cs That Made America Great

A Simple Christmas: Twelve Stories That Celebrate the True Holiday Spirit

Living Beyond Your Lifetime: How to be Intentional About the Legacy You Leave

Character Makes a Difference: Where I'm From, Where I've Been, and What I Believe

Rare, Medium or Done Well: Make the Most of Your Life

11. Controversial media engagements and policy influence

Mike Huckabee’s involvement in commercials and media campaigns has raised eyebrows. Beyond his show, he appears in paid adverts like Relaxium and advocacy-related content. Some see this as a way to remain relevant; others as a strategic use of his political and religious influence.

His public messaging and media strategy closely align with his policy goals, particularly in promoting his vision of faith-based diplomacy.

FAQs

Is Sarah Huckabee related to Mike Huckabee?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is one of Mike Huckabee’s children. She is his daughter and the current governor of Arkansas.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks before U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. Photo: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

What are Mike Huckabee’s beliefs?

He is a Southern Baptist Christian who strongly supports Israel.

How old is Mike Huckabee?

Michael Dale Huckabee is 70 years old as of 2025. He was born on 24 August 1955.

Wrapping up

Mike Huckabee is a Southern Baptist Christian whose career reflects deep ties to Israel, conservative politics, and family values. His identity as a pastor, politician, broadcaster, and now ambassador continues to shape his influence in American and international affairs.

