Satoshi Tajiri's net worth: Is the creator of Pokémon a billionaire?

The Pokémon franchise has generated billions worldwide, and while not a billionaire himself, Satoshi Tajiri’s net worth is $10 million. Remarkably, the Pokémon creator's childhood passion became a global phenomenon, as he once said:

When I was making Pokémon, I never thought it would turn into such a huge hit.

Japanese game designer Satoshi Tajiri. Photo: @Autistic_intell on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Satoshi Tajiri is a Japanese game designer, co-founder of Game Freak, and creator of Pokémon.

Game Freak launched Pokémon in 1996 , and it is now the world’s highest-grossing franchise with total revenue exceeding $100 billion .

, and it is now the world’s highest-grossing franchise with . Pokémon’s revenue comes from games, trading cards, merchandise, anime, toys, and Pokémon Go, which has generated over $6 billion in revenue .

. In 2019, the live-action film Detective Pikachu grossed $450 million worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Satoshi Tajiri Date of birth 28 August 1965 Age 60 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Education National Institute of Technology, Tokyo College Profession Video game designer, director, co-founder & CEO of Game Freak

Satoshi Tajiri's 2025 net worth makes him a millionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Pokémon creator's net worth is estimated to be $10 million, placing him among high-earning game designers. While not a billionaire, his vision shaped a franchise that generates over $10 billion annually.

In a Time Magazine interview, he explained how his childhood inspired Pokémon, saying:

[Growing up] I was really interested in collecting insects... Kids play inside their homes now, and a lot have forgotten about catching insects. [So] when I was making games, something clicked, and I decided to make a game with that concept. Everything I did as a kid is kind of rolled into one—that’s what Pokémon is.

Facts about Satoshi Tajiri. Photo: @celebirthdays1 on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

He co-founded Game Freak in 1989, guiding its creative direction

In 1989, the video game designer co‑founded Game Freak with Ken Sugimori, transforming their magazine into a game development studio. Their first Game Boy title, Pokémon Red and Green, was launched in 1996.

After six years of development, the game went on to earn $1.271 billion according to Clutch Points. Its success led Game Freak, Nintendo, and Creatures Inc. to form The Pokémon Company, now managing the franchise worldwide.

Satoshi earns from his contributions to Pokémon games and design

Dubbed the Father of Pokémon, Satoshi Tajiri is credited on IMDb for major creative contributions across the franchise’s games and characters. His work includes Nintendo’s Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver, a game that has sold over 12 million copies.

He has also directed or designed titles such as Mendel Palace, Yoshi, Mario & Wario, and Pulseman. In a 2021 interview with Lava Cut Content, he explained his commitment to quality in Pokémon games, saying:

If I wanted to, I could’ve just made something half-assed and already released it, but I didn’t want to make that kind of game. I’m determined to make something interesting, and that takes a lot of time.

Satoshi Tajiri at the 2025 Gold Gala held at The Music Centre on May 10, 2025. Photo: JC Olivera/Variety

Source: Getty Images

His creative influence helped shape Pokémon Go

In 2016, Pokémon’s net worth and revenue rose sharply with the launch of Pokémon Go, which has reached over $6 billion in lifetime player spending, according to Sensor Tower.

The AR game was developed by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, with Nintendo Soup reporting that Satoshi Tajiri described it as a “ground-breaking game.”

He partly inspired Pokémon’s $100 billion franchise revenue

As of 2025, Pokémon surpassed $100 billion in revenue, states Vice. The franchise generates income from merchandise, manga, anime series, toys, video games, and licensed products. Its trading-card market is also substantial, with Toynk reporting a record $5.275 million sale.

While this makes Pokémon the world’s highest-grossing franchise, it also helps explain why Satoshi Tajiri's net worth is modest compared to the brand’s scale. He holds only partial ownership through Game Freak, while Nintendo and Creatures Inc. share the remaining control through The Pokémon Company.

Satoshi Tajiri co‑founded Game Freak with Ken Sugimori. Photo: @IVYWANWANN on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

His influence extended to the Detective Pikachu film

In 2019, the first live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu, brought Satoshi Tajiri’s franchise vision to the big screen. Directed by Rob Letterman and featuring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu’s voice, the film earned over $450 million worldwide.

During a 2019 interview with Screen Rant, director Rob Letterman said he ensured that the film honoured the original vision for Pokémon in the movie:

We worked so closely with the Pokémon Company...with the Pokémon team throughout the whole process because we wanted to be authentic and be right for the fans.

Pokémon's creator, Satoshi Tajiri, during an interview session. Photo: @ElBreakMN on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Frequently asked questions

Is Satoshi Tajiri still working? The Japanese creator serves as CEO of Game Freak.

The Japanese creator serves as CEO of Game Freak. Is Satoshi Tajiri still alive? There are no reports indicating The Pokémon creator is dead.

There are no reports indicating The Pokémon creator is dead. How much is The Pokémon Company worth? The Pokémon Company does not have an official net worth, but it is a multi-billion-dollar business that reported profits in 2025.

The Pokémon Company does not have an official net worth, but it is a multi-billion-dollar business that reported profits in 2025. Is Satoshi Tajiri a billionaire? The video game designer is not a billionaire, with his net worth estimated at $10 million.

Conclusion

While he is not a billionaire, Satoshi Tajiri's net worth of $10 million allows him to benefit from his role in a globally acclaimed brand. His influence endures as one of the top 100 game creators of all time.

