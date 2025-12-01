Pete Buttigieg's education features an impressive track record of academic excellence. He was a high school valedictorian, graduated with great honours from Harvard, and achieved first-class honours from Oxford University.

Pete Buttigieg on November 21, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia (L) and on October 30, 2025, in Westfield, New Jersey (R). Photo: Spencer Platt/Alex Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Pete Buttigieg is an Oxford Rhodes Scholar and a Harvard graduate.

He worked at McKinsey for over two years and served in the US Navy Reserve for seven years.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to serve in a US Cabinet position as Secretary of Transportation.

Pete Buttigieg's profile summary

Full name Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg Date of birth January 19, 1982 Age 43 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth South Bend, Indiana Husband Chasten Glezman (2018 to date) Children Joseph August, Penelope Rose Parents Joseph Buttigieg II, Jennifer Anne Montgomery Education Harvard (History & Literature) Oxford University (Philosophy, Politics, & Economics) Profession Politician, former US Naval officer Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Pete Buttigieg was a high school valedictorian

The politician attended St. Joseph High School in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana. In his senior year, he was reportedly voted the Most Likely to Succeed and the Most Likely to be President.

He also won the JFK Profile in Courage Essay Contest for his research on Bernie Sanders. Pete graduated at the top of his class in 2000.

Five facts about politician Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Shannon Finne on Getty Images (modified author)

Source: Original

Pete Buttigieg excelled in college

Pete studied a Bachelor of Arts in History and Literature at Harvard University, where he was active in the Institute of Politics based at Harvard Kennedy School. He also served as the President of the Student Advisory Council. He graduated in 2004 with great honours.

Buttigieg received a Rhodes Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the UK. He pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics and graduated in 2007 with first-class honours.

In June 2020, Pete joined the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study (NDIAS) as a faculty fellow for the 2020-2021 academic year. His fellowship focused on two research projects, including one exploring how to restore trust in political institutions and another considering the forces shaping the 2020s.

Buttigieg has deep ties to the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. His late father, Joseph, was the school's longtime professor of English, and his mother, Jennifer, taught linguistics for 29 years.

Pete Buttigieg during the 'The Future of Mobility' Panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on September 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg worked for McKinsey

Buttigieg was a consultant at McKinsey & Co. for two and a half years after graduation. His client list at the global management consultancy firm included Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Natural Resources Defence Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the USPS, and the US Department of Defence.

Client lists at McKinsey are usually confidential, but Pete was compelled to release them in 2019 while running for US president after increased calls for transparency. He told The Atlantic in December 2019 that he chose to work for McKinsey to experience the private sector, where most Americans work.

I was looking for a place where I could learn as much as I could by working on interesting problems and challenges in the private sector, the public sector, and the nonprofit sector. And that's what I got to do.

Pete Buttigieg during the Democratic National Convention at the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. Photo: David Paul Morris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg as South Bend Mayor

In 2010, Pete ran for Indiana State Treasurer but did not win. The failure did not derail his political ambitions. In 2011, he was elected Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and was sworn into office in January 2012 at the age of 29.

Pete's first term in office prioritised the Smart Streets initiative. The project focused on revitalising South Bend's downtown by restoring two-way traffic and redesigning streets to accommodate all users.

Buttigieg successfully sought re-election in 2015 and came out as gay in an essay sent to the South Bend Tribune during the campaign. He ran unsuccessfully for chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2017. Pete did not seek a third term when his tenure ended in January 2020.

Pete Buttigieg during a news conference in Long Beach, California, on July 18, 2024. Photo: Tim Rue (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg in the US Cabinet

In April 2019, Buttigieg launched his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidency. He won the most pledged delegates in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses and fared well in the New Hampshire primary.

Pete withdrew from the campaign in March 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He was nominated for Secretary of Transportation and served from January 2021 to January 2025.

His tenure focused on implementing the Biden administration's massive Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021. The legislation provided approximately $1.2 trillion of five-year funding for roads, bridges, public transit, rail, ports, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Pete Buttigieg testifies before the House Appropriations Committee at the US Capitol on April 30, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kent Nishimura (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg's 8-year military service

Pete Buttigieg served in the military as an intelligence officer. He enlisted in the US Navy Reserve in 2009 after college through the Direct Commission Officer program. He trained at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago.

In 2014, Buttigieg was deployed to Afghanistan for seven months. He was assigned to the Afghan Threat Finance Cell (ATFC), a counterterrorism unit established to identify and disrupt insurgency financing. He took a leave of absence from his role as Mayor of South Bend.

Pete reached the rank of Lieutenant and was honoured with the Joint Service Commendation Medal. He was honourably discharged from active duty in 2017.

Pete Buttigieg during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 2024. Photo: Michael Reynolds (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How many languages does Pete Buttigieg speak?

The former South Bend mayor is fluent in eight languages. He can speak French, Dari, Arabic, Maltese, Italian, Spanish, Norwegian, and English. He reportedly learnt Norwegian to study the original works of novelist Erlend Loe.

What is Pete Buttigieg doing now?

Buttigieg remains active in politics and is often involved in public discussions with government leaders and the media. He shared in a March 2025 social media post that he will not be running for Senate or Governor of Michigan in 2026.

Pete is considered a potential contender for the 2028 presidential run. He resides in Traverse City, Michigan, with his husband Chasten Glezman after leaving South Bend, Indiana, in 2022. The couple have two children, twins Gus and Penelope.

Pete Buttigieg during the third annual Axios What's Next Summit at the Planet Word Museum on March 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Pete Buttigieg's education highlights the intellectual capabilities that make him a brilliant politician and public servant. The Harvard graduate seems to have a bright political future.

READ MORE: Top facts about James Talarico

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about James Talarico's love life. The Democratic politician has been serving in the Texas House of Representatives since 2018.

Talarico is an aspiring Presbyterian minister after enrolling at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in August 2022.

Source: Briefly News