Where does Pat Sajak live since retiring from Wheel of Fortune?

Pat Sajak lives in his lavish hilltop Encino, LA, mansion and his property in Severna Park, Maryland. However, his Maryland property, which he acquired in 1991 for $1.275 million, is where he spends the most time.

Pat Sajak and his wife, Lesly Brown, at the Ziegfeld Theatre (L). Pat and Lesly at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 28, 2017 (R). Photo by E. Charbonneau, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Pat Sajak divides his time between his Maryland property and his home in Encino, California .

. Sajak reportedly acquired his property in Severna Park, Maryland, for $1.275 million in 1991 alongside his wife, Lesley.

The former Wheel of Fortune host bought his home in Encino in June 1988 for $1.895 million.

host bought his home in He retired from hosting Wheel of Fortune in June 2024 and its spinoff, Wheel of Fortune celebrity version , after its fifth season.

and its spinoff, , after its fifth season. Despite his departure, Sajak will continue working as a consultant for three years after leaving the franchise.

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Leonard Sajak Date of birth October 26, 1946 Age 79 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Maryland/Encino, California, United States Nationality American Father Leonard Anthony Sajak Mother Joyce Sajak Siblings David Sajak and William Backal Relationship status Married Wife Lesly Brown Children Patrick Michael James Sajak and Maggie Marie Sajak Education Farragut High School and Columbia College Chicago Profession Television personality, actor, and producer Net worth $75 million Social media X (Twitter)

Where does Pat Sajak live?

Pat Sajak divides his time between his home in Severna Park, Maryland, and Encino, Los Angeles. However, the former Wheel of Fortune host reportedly spends more time at his Maryland property after retiring from the American television game show in June 2024.

Pat Sajak and his wife, Lesly Brown, at the premiere of 'Mr. Saturday Night' on September 22, 1992, at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Pat Sajak's Maryland property

Sajak and his wife, Lesly, own a 6,500-square-foot mansion in Severna Park, Maryland. He purchased the 3-acre property for $1.275 million in 1991. Following the purchase, his neighbours merely recognised him despite his celebrity status.

For instance, Chuck St. Lawrence, a resident of Severna Park, was not too impressed that someone famous may be living nearby. He said,

I wouldn’t know him if he were sitting right next to me. I don’t watch too much TV.

About Pat Sajak's residence in California

Sajak also owns a property in Encino, Los Angeles, California. He acquired the home in June 1988 and is valued at around $5.5 million. Pat Sajak's house in California occupies a 3.9-acre property boasting a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home.

Pat Sajak's Encino, CA, home (L). His Baltimore's Severna Park suburb (R). Photo: @realtor.com (modified by author)

A look at Pat Sajak's career

Sajak served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a radio DJ for the Armed Forces Vietnam Network. After returning stateside, he worked as a DJ in Kentucky and Tennessee, and later as a weatherman at stations in Nashville and Los Angeles.

It was there that Wheel of Fortune creator Merv Griffin spotted him in 1977. He hosted both daytime and syndicated versions of Wheel from 1983 to 1989, continuing with the evening show until his retirement in June 2024.

Movies and TV shows

Pat Sajak has also ventured into acting, accumulating over 15 acting credits under his name. Some of the movies and TV shows he has appeared in, include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2021 Muppets Haunted Mansion Singing Bust 2017 Fresh Off the Boat Pat Sajak 2013 Sullivan & Son Pat Sajak 2001 The King of Queens Pat Sajak 2000 Just Shoot Me! Pat Sajak 1992 The Commish Brian Brandon 1984 Gimme a Break! Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak's retirement

Pat Sajak retired from hosting the main version of Wheel of Fortune in June 2024. However, he continued hosting the spinoff series, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but has since retired after its 5th season in mid-2025. In his farewell message, Sajak said,

I want to thank ABC for the opportunity to host Season 5 of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. I hope they’ll take a close look at my proposed primetime series, ‘Sajak Senior Secret Agent.

Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak, and Lesly Brown at The Paley Center for Media on November 15, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Mike Pont (modified by author)

Pat Sajak's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat Sajak has a net worth estimated at $75 million. His fortune primarily stems from his longtime career as a game show host, television personality, and talented actor.

Pat Sajak's annual salary

According to Fox Business, Pat Sajak's reported salary for hosting the Wheel franchise is approximately $14 million. He also earns roughly $15 million from royalties, licensing fees, and other payments related to licensing his image on Wheel of Fortune slot machines in casinos worldwide.

About Pat Sajak's wife and children

Sajak is married to Lesly Brown, a former model. They met in 1988 through mutual friends and tied the knot in 1989. They share two children: daughter Maggie Marie Sajak, a country singer, and son Patrick Michael James Sajak, a doctor.

Maggie Sajak and her mother, Lesly Brown, on November 2, 2025 (L). Pat and his daughter, Maggie, on November 13, 2022 (R). Photo: @Maggie Sajak on Facebook (modified by author)

Trivia

Merv Griffin chose Sajak despite NBC objections that he was "too local" as a KNBC weatherman.

His daughter, Maggie Sajak, works as the Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent.​

social media correspondent.​ Pat received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

He is a Guinness World Records holder for the longest career as a game show host for the same show.

Conclusion

This article answers the many searches of "Where does Pat Sajak live?" Following his retirement from his longtime career as a show host, Pat splits his time between Maryland and California properties. However, he spends more time in Maryland, having lived in a California property during his heyday.

