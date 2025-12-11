Who is Ken Jennings' daughter? Meet Caitlin Jennings
Ken Jennings’ daughter, Caitlin Elizabeth Jennings, has sparked curiosity from fans eager to learn more about the family of the celebrated Jeopardy! host. Although Ken rarely discusses his private life, he has shared occasional stories about his daughter, offering fans rare glimpses into her childhood, personality, and the bond they share.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Caitlin Jennings' profile summary
- Ken Jennings’ daughter: Caitlin’s unique birth and childhood
- FAQs
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Caitlin Elizabeth Jennings is Ken Jennings’ youngest child.
- Elizabeth has a strong passion for creative writing, theatre, and volunteering.
- Her older brother is Dylan Jennings, born in 2002.
Caitlin Jennings' profile summary
Full name
Caitlin Elizabeth Jennings
Date of birth
14 November 2006
Age
19 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Seattle, Washington, USA
Current residence
Seattle, Washington, USA
Nationality
American
Father
Ken Jennings
Mother
Mindy Boam Jennings
Siblings
Dylan Jennings
Marital status
Single
Profession
Student; artistic pursuits
Ken Jennings’ daughter: Caitlin’s unique birth and childhood
Caitlin has remained largely out of the public eye, but the stories shared by her father, as recounted in interviews, books and social media, have painted a vivid picture of her early life.
Born on 14 November 2006, she arrived as the second and youngest of Ken Jennings’ children, joining her older brother, Dylan, in the family home.
Her birth became a memorable anecdote in Ken’s 2011 book, Maphead, where he revealed that the obstetrician who delivered her was also known for delivering gorilla babies at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo. Ken wrote:
In addition to having delivered my daughter, Caitlin, she also delivered all the Gorilla babies at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo.
A childhood filled with humour, curiosity, and quirky habits
Ken Jennings has spoken candidly about choosing his daughter’s name and the mixed reactions it drew. He later joked that the name felt more traditional than fashionable, admitting a sense of hindsight humour as trends evolved.
We got a lot of looks when we named her Caitlin.
In later years, Ken Jennings jokingly described this as a “missed opportunity” for uniqueness, although he has consistently emphasised that Caitlin grew into her own distinctive personality regardless of the name.
Caitlin’s early years were full of characteristics that amused her father. Ken recalls in his book that she believed itching meant a wound was healing, and observed that her eating style was:
Somewhere between the munching of Cookie Monster and a cow.
Caitlin’s creativity, school life, and ballet years
Ken has shared occasional insights into her school life, revealing that Caitlin balanced her regular education with ballet classes.
In 2017, he shared via a tweet that Caitlin wrote a “compelling case” on a school test paper arguing for adopting class minnows.
My daughter makes a compelling case for being the one to adopt the class minnows.
On another occasion, he tweeted about her clever method for keeping pre-sliced fruit fresh using rubber bands, a trick that delighted many of his fans.
I just learned my daughter 90% pre-slices her school lunch fruit the night before, & then rubber-bands it shut so it doesn’t turn brown.
In 2021, Ken joked that Caitlin named a plague after him in her video game, a moment that became one of his most shared social media anecdotes.
Caitlin’s journey into adulthood
By 2023, Caitlin reached another milestone: obtaining her driving licence. Ken later discussed the experience on Live with Kelly and Mark, admitting that he handled much of the instruction himself.
I was in charge of most of the driver’s ed because it turned out I was better at concealing my panic.
The moment symbolised Caitlin’s transition from child to young adult. It also marked a new phase for Ken Jennings’ family, as independence gradually replaced supervision.
FAQs
How many children does Ken Jennings have?
Ken Jennings has two children: Dylan and Caitlin.
What do Ken Jennings’ children do?
Ken Jennings' children are currently attending college. Dylan is interested in music, while Caitlin is an aspiring writer.
Is Ken Jennings married?
Ken Jennings has been married to Mindy Boam since 2000. They met at Brigham Young University. In September, Ken shared on Instagram that they were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary,
I’m not sure where the years went or how I got this lucky, but this marriage is officially 25 years old. It can now rent a car!
Is Ken Jennings a good dad?
He blends humour with responsibility, often sharing witty parenting anecdotes.
How old is Ken Jennings’ son?
Dylan Jennings was born in 2002 and is 23 years old in 2025.
Wrapping up
Ken Jennings’ daughter has grown up in a household shaped by humour, attentiveness, and restraint rather than celebrity exposure. Her story is defined not by spectacle, but by carefully shared moments that reveal character, curiosity, and independence. In choosing privacy over prominence, Caitlin Jennings exemplifies a grounded path into adulthood.
Source: Briefly News
