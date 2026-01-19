Who are Anna Cathcart's parents? Get to know her Vancouver family
Anna Cathcart's parents, Jaime and Mamie Cathcart, shaped her vibrant journey from Vancouver stages to global screens. Although not much is known about them, they raised Anna and her sister, Sara, in a multicultural household. Cathcart always celebrates her parents on social media.
- Anna Cathcart's parents are Jaime and Mamie Cathcart.
- The Canadian actress is of mixed ethnic background with an Irish father and a Chinese mother.
- Anna Cathcart's family is from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
- The actress developed an interest in acting after seeing her older sister venture into commercials.
- She is currently at the University of British Columbia pursuing sociology and creative writing.
A look at Anna Cathcart's parents
Anna Cathcart's parents are Jaime Cathcart and Mamie Cathcart. She was born to an Irish father and a Chinese mother, although they prefer to stay out of the public limelight.
Cathcart has always shared moments with her family on social media, including a September 2025 Instagram post where she shared a video of her family hiking in Italy. She captioned,
5 days of hiking, 4 happy cathcarts, and screen time down 78%.
On June 22, 2020, Anna took to Instagram to wish her father a happy birthday. She captioned,
Happy Father’s day dad!! It would take me forever to list all the reasons I’m grateful for you. thank you for leaving me notes in the morning, texting me GIFS that make my day, and being there when I need you. I love you and our daily football practices more than you know.
Exploring Anna Cathcart's age and early life
Anna Cathcart (aged 22 years old as of January 2026) was born on June 16, 2003, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She grew up alongside her older sister, Sara, who reportedly inspired her into acting.
In an interview with Euphoria magazine, Anna revealed that she first got into commercials as her sister would appear in them. She said,
I did a couple of commercials growing up because my older sister did them. I idolized her and wanted to do whatever she was doing, and I remember after shooting one of them, I turned to my mom and said, 'That was the best day of my life.
Anna graduated from Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and is currently pursuing sociology and creative writing at the University of British Columbia. In a January 13, 2025, interview with Hollywood Reporter, Anna explained that she manages both her acting career and school. She said,
I am going to university right now, or actually just finished my semester a few days ago, and I’m still coming down from the stress of finals. I guess that takes up most of my time when I’m not working, and I love school so much. I feel very lucky that I’ve gotten the chance to still follow both passions.
About Anna Cathcart's ethnicity and nationality
The talented actress is a Canadian national of mixed ethnic background, and she identifies as half Chinese, half Irish. Anna Cathcart's mother is of Chinese ancestry, while her father belongs to an Irish ethnic background. Despite being Asian, she does not have Korean roots.
The actress has talked of her ethnic background, viewing it as a blessing to be part of two beautiful cultures. She said,
I grew up in Vancouver where there’s a lot of biracial people and there was a lot of kids my age who were half-Asian and who had similar ancestry to me. I was really lucky that I felt like I could celebrate my background and that being mixed was a really positive great thing, that I got the chance to be part of two beautiful cultures and get to know different traditions and different parts of myself.
Exploring Anna Cathcart's career
Anna Cathcart began her acting career as a child star on PBS Kids' Odd Squad, playing Agent Olympia from 2016 to 2019, earning a Canadian Screen Award. However, she gained breakout fame as Kitty Song-Covey in Netflix's To All the Boys trilogy and starred in the spin-off XO, Kitty.
Anna Cathcart has since appeared in over 31 movies and TV shows. These include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2025
Monster High
Jinafire Long
2022-2024
Mistletoe Murders
Violet/Anna Wilner
2023
Seventeen: YouTube Channel
Self
2020
Mal and Ben's Royal Wedding
Dizzy
2020
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Kitty
2019
Zoe Valentine
Zoe Valentine
2018
Under the Sea: A Descendants Story
Dizzy
A look at Anna Cathcart's net worth
According to Capital UK, Anna Cathcart's net worth is estimated at between $1 million and $5 million. She derives her earnings from her impressive career as a Canadian actress.
Trivia
- Cathcart was initially asked to dye her hair black to match Lana Condor's hair after landing the role of Kitty Covey in Jenny Han's To All The Boys I've Loved Before.
- She reportedly learnt acting from watching Disney films.
- Anna has a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.
Conclusion
Anna Cathcart's parents, Jaime and Mamie Cathcart, watched her evolve from Odd Squad kid to XO, Kitty star, with unwavering love and support. Her father belongs to an Irish ethnic background, while her mother is Chinese. This multicultural background played a huge role in shaping the actress's career.
