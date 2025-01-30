Ho-yeon Jung's parents, boyfriend, and life story: Meet the South Korean actress

Ho-yeon Jung's ascent to international stardom is nothing short of remarkable. Known globally for her role in the Netflix sensation Squid Game, Jung has transitioned from a celebrated model to a critically acclaimed actress. Behind every step of her career, Ho-yeon Jung's parents have been a constant source of encouragement and support.

A collage of Ho-yeon Jung (in 2024) and with her parents (in the nineties). Photos: @hoooooyeony, PopTV Culture (modified by author)

Before she became Kang Sae-byeok, the fierce and compassionate North Korean actress in Squid Game, Ho-yeon was carving her name in the fashion world. This article looks into Ho-yeon Jung's parents, exploring their influence and support in her journey to stardom.

Profile summary

Name Ho-yeon Jung Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Date of birth June 23, 1994 Age 30 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality South Korean Ethnicity South Korean Occupation Model, Actress Height 177 cm (5 ft 9 inches) Siblings Two sisters Marital status Single Net worth Between $4 million and $7 million Social media Instagram

Ho-yeon Jung's parents

Her parents have maintained a low profile despite her rising fame. Ho-yeon Jung's father runs Oori Nara, a 24-hour roadside eatery.

Despite running their business, they supported Ho-yeon's interests. She inherited her passion for cooking from her father and recreates her favourite family dishes.

Ho-yeon's parents believed in her ability and encouraged her to pursue modelling and acting. According to Vogue, Ho-yeon herself has talked about their support, noting:

They thought it would happen [for me] one day if I worked hard enough.

Ho-yeon Jung's siblings

She grew up with two sisters, one older and one younger. As Pop TV Culture states, one of her sisters, Jeong Ji-Yeon, is married now.

Ho-yeon Jung attends the London Film Festival premiere of "Disclaimer" at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Ho-yeon Jung's transformation from modelling to acting

Ho-yeon began working as a freelance model in 2010 after people encouraged her to become a model because of her height. She stands 177 cm (5 ft 9+1⁄2 inches) tall.

While living at home, she attended castings and later joined a top Seoul agency. At 19, she became second on Korea's Next Top Model in 2013, as reported by Teen Vogue.

Breaking into the international fashion scene

Six months later, she signed with New York modeling agency The Society, dyed her hair vermilion—her trademark—and moved into a Koreatown studio on 34th Street. It was her first time living alone. She recalls:

I paid $1,500 a month for this tiny space. The sun never came in, and there was no closet, so I kept my clothes on a rack.

Hoyeon Jung attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

In 2016, Ho-yeon Jung walked her first major runway for Louis Vuitton during Fashion Week in Paris, where she caught the attention of Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic director of women's collections. Nicolas says:

I remember the first thing that struck me was her smile. She had flamboyant red hair, of course, a gorgeous silhouette, and such an elegant way of moving. Off of the walk, we already knew she was in—as we say.

She later became a regular at fashion weeks, walking for top brands like Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Max Mara, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, and Miu Miu. She also graced the runways for Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Jacquemus, Burberry, and Gabriela Hearst.

Ho-yeon Jung's movies and TV shows

Ho-yeon joined Saram Entertainment, a Korean talent agency, in January 2020. Soon after, she landed her breakout role in Squid Game, Netflix's most popular Korean drama.

Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game (L), and on December 9, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea (R). Photos: @muyguapajuls, Chung Sung-Jun (modified by author)

According to The Korea Times, she appeared in the film Hope. The movie also stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hollywood actress Alicia Vikander. According to IMDb, she has been cast in The Hole and Disclaimer.

Jung Ho-yeon's husband

Ho-yeon Jung’s boyfriend of nine years was South Korean actor Lee, with whom she split in November 2024. According to The Economic Times, Lee is nine years older than Ho-yeon.

They went public with their relationship in 2016 and supported each other throughout their careers. Fans recall how openly they expressed their love, with Lee discussing their relationship on an American TV program in 2021, saying:

Squid Game's heroine, 'Dawn,' is my girlfriend and best friend.

Lee is still active on South Korean TV. Recently, he starred in the drama Investigation Team Leader 1958 and appeared on tvN's variety show Renting Room in Finland.

Ho-yeon Jung's net worth

According to sites such as Team Boma and Break Through, Ho-yeon Jung's net worth is expected to range between $4 million and $7 million.

HoYeon Jung at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Cour Carrée du Louvre on October 1, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: River Callaway

Her net worth mainly comes from her success in Squid Game, modelling contracts with brands like Louis Vuitton, and social media prominence. According to Teen Vogue, she has been Louis Vuitton's global ambassador since 2021.

Frequently asked questions

Ho-yeon Jung's journey showcases the profound influence of her family's support and her relentless drive for success. Below are answers to some frequently asked questions about her life and career:

What ethnicity is Ho-yeon Jung? She is South Korean.

She is South Korean. Are Jennie and Ho-yeon related? Ho-yeon Jung and Jennie from Blackpink are close friends but not related.

Ho-yeon Jung and Jennie from Blackpink are close friends but not related. Is Ho-yeon Jung Japanese? She is South Korean.

She is South Korean. How rich is Ho-yeon Jung? As of 2025, Ho-yeon Jung's net worth is estimated at $4 million, according to Soap Central.

As of 2025, Ho-yeon Jung's net worth is estimated at $4 million, according to Soap Central. Is Ho-yeon Jung in a relationship? She ended her nine-year relationship with her boyfriend, Lee, in November 2024.

She ended her nine-year relationship with her boyfriend, Lee, in November 2024. Does Ho-yeon Jung have a child? As of January 2025, there are no records indicating Ho-yeon has kids.

Ho-yeon Jung's parents have been a constant source of encouragement and support, providing a solid foundation for her to explore and excel in her professional endeavours. Her dedication has led her to a great journey from the fashion runways to the screens.

