Richard Thomas' profile summary

Full name: Richard Earl Thomas
Date of birth: June 13, 1951
Age: 74 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States
Current residence: New York, United States
Nationality: American
Father: Richard Scott Thomas
Mother: Barbara Fallis
Siblings: Bronwyn Thomas
Relationship status: Married
Wife: Georgina Bischoff
Children: Richard Jr, Barbara, Gweneth, Pilar, Kendra, Montana, and Brooke
Education: Allen Stevenson School, McBurney School, Columbia University
Profession: Actor
Net worth: $6 million

About Richard Thomas: Barbara Ayala Thomas' father

Richard Earl Thomas (age 74 as of January 2026) was born in Manhattan, New York, United States, on June 13, 1951. He holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnic group. Thomas' parents are Barbara Fallis and Richard Thomas, and he grew up alongside his brother, Bronwyn Thomas.

Richard attended Allen-Stevenson School and McBurney School. He later joined Columbia University, where he enrolled in a Chinese class, but later chose to study English.

Richard Thomas at the 2016 Broadway Supports The NMA at Sardi's on March 24, 2016, in New York City. Photo by Daniel Zuchnik (modified by author)

A look at Richard Thomas' children

The renowned actor has seven children. This includes four from his first marriage to Alma Gonzales and three from his second marriage to Georgiana Bischoff. Here is a detailed breakdown of Richard Thomas' children:

1. Richard Francisco Thomas Jr

Alma Gonzalez, Richard Francisco and Richard Thomas on January 1, 1977, in New York City. Photo by Images Press (modified by author)

Full name: Richard Francisco Thomas Jr

Date of birth: 1976

Age: 49 years old (as of January 2026)

A year after marrying his first wife, Richard welcomed his first child, Richard Francisco Thomas Jr, in 1976. Growing up, Richard would accompany his father when he travelled for work. For instance, in 1982, the actor reportedly agreed to feature in a television special on rhinos in Kenya, provided that his son would also appear on camera.

Thomas recalled this in an interview with the New York Times. He said,

This is something Richard will be able to share with me. He will be able to hold it over the girls' heads if they ever get too stuck up.

2. Barbara Ayala Thomas

Richard Thomas with daughters Gwyneth, Pilar and Barbara Circa in the 1980s. Photo by Ralph Dominguez (modified by author)

Full name: Barbara Ayala Thomas

Date of birth: August 26, 1981

Age: 44 years old (as of January 2026)

Richard Thomas and Alma Gonzales welcomed identical triplet daughters on August 26, 1981. Barbara Ayala Thomas was born first at 2:58 p.m. via cesarean, followed by her sisters. In an interview, the actor, who was in New York filming Fifth of July, recalled his wife's message. It said,

There are three of them. They're coming out tomorrow, so get here.

3. Gwyneth Gonzalez Thomas

Full name: Gwyneth Gonzalez

Date of birth: August 26, 1981

Age: 44 years old (as of January 2026)

Gwyneth Gonzales Thomas is one of Alma Gonzalez and Richard Thomas' triplets. Born on August 26, 1981, Gwyneth was noted early as 'the smallest, perky, and quick eater,' helping her family distinguish her personality from her sisters. She appeared alongside her parents and siblings in 1980s Minute Maid orange juice commercials.

4. Pilar Alma Thomas

Full name: Pilar Alma Thomas

Date of birth: August 26, 1981

Age: 44 years old (as of January 2026)

The third of Richard and Alma Gonzalez's triplets is Pilar Alma Thomas. She appeared in most of her family photos when she was young. However, not much is known about her, as she prefers to keep her life private.

5. Montana James Thomas

Montana James Thomas and his dad, Richard Thomas, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on January 12, 2012, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Full name: Montana James Thomas

Date of birth: July 28, 1996

Age: 29 years old (as of January 2026)

Career: Poet and author

Social media: Instagram

Montana James Thomas (aged 29 years old as of January 2026) was born on July 28, 1996, in New York City, New York, United States, to Richard Thomas and his second wife, Georgiana Bischoff. The youngest of Richard Thomas' kids is an author and co-hosts the Top Notes podcast.

He released his first full-length book of poems, titled Concerning the Dinner, in 2024, after working on it for five years. Additionally, Montana's work has been featured in major publications, including Forever Magazine, Maudlin House, Dreamboy Book Club, and Pan-Pan Press.

In a June 24, 2024, interview with Paper Magazine, Richard's son talked of his love for poetry. He said,

To me, poetry is inspired by music and TV. And by music and TV, I mean art history.

Writing is something that I'm so excited about that I want to share it.

6. Kendra Kathleen Kneifel

Richard Thomas, his wife Georgiana, and daughter Kendra at Fred's at Barney's on Madison Ave. He stars in the play. Photo by Richard Corkery (modified by author)

Full name: Kendra Kathleen Kneifel

Date of birth: February 6, 1985

Age: 40 years old (as of January 2026)

Career: Actress

Social media: Instagram

Kendra, aged 40 as of January 2026, was born on February 6, 1985, in Houston, Texas, United States. She attended Northwestern University, where she pursued the NHSI program before transferring to Fordham University, from which she graduated with a BA.

She debuted her acting career when she appeared on Bloodhounds Inc. alongside her father. She has since featured in over 7 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2017 Wasted Justice Judge's clerk 2012 Life's a Jungle: Africa's Most Wanted Basha/Nathan/Pricilla 2011 H.O.G.'s Tooth Pvt. Katie Johnson 2009 Be Mine Robyn 2008 The Best of the Bloodhounds Melissa Hunter

Kendra has since transitioned her career to a certified vinyasa yoga instructor based in New York City. She reportedly fell in love with yoga after accompanying her mother to one of her classes when she was young.

7. Brooke Murphy

Brooke Murphy was born from Georgina Bischoff's past relationship. However, after Richard married Georgina, he adopted Brooke alongside her sister, Kendra. Brook, a post-production producer, resides in Los Angeles alongside her daughter and husband.

Is Richard Thomas still married?

Richard Thomas is married to his second wife, Georgiana Bischoff, an art dealer. The couple wed on November 20, 1994, and reside in New York. Georgina has two daughters from a previous marriage, Brooke and Kendra, and the couple shares one son, Montana James.

Actor Richard Thomas and his wife, Georgiana Bischoff, at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Sylvain Gaboury (modified by author)

Who played John-Boy Walton?

Richard Thomas portrayed John-Boy Walton, a budding author in the critically acclaimed CBS drama series, The Waltons. This role earned him an Emmy award. He was also nominated for another Emmy award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Trivia

Richard debuted on Broadway at age seven in Sunrise at Campobello (1958), playing John F. Kennedy.

(1958), playing John F. Kennedy. Thomas directed five episodes during his tenure on The Waltons .

. His parents were dancers, and they owned the New York School of Ballet.

Wrapping up

Barbara Ayala Thomas is the eldest of Richard Thomas' triplet daughters. Born in August 1981, Barbara has led a private life. However, she once made a commercial appearance alongside her two sisters and her older brother, Richard.

