Richard Thomas' children: meet Barbara Ayala Thomas, Richard, Brooke, and their siblings
Richard Thomas' daughter, Barbara Ayala Thomas, is one of the actor's triplet daughters born on August 26, 1981, to his then-wife Alma Gonzalez. Despite her father's prominent career, Barbara chose to lead a private life. She has six other siblings, including half-siblings from her father's second marriage.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Richard Thomas' profile summary
- About Richard Thomas: Barbara Ayala Thomas' father
- A look at Richard Thomas' children
- Is Richard Thomas still married?
- Who played John-Boy Walton?
- Trivia
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Richard Thomas' daughters are triplets Barbara, Gwyneth, and Pilar, and stepdaughters, Kendra and Brooke.
- The prominent American actor has seven children, like his fictional family in the CBS drama series, The Waltons.
- Richard Thomas has been married twice, first to Alma Gonzalez, with whom he welcomed four children, and later to Georgina, with whom he shares three children.
Richard Thomas' profile summary
Full name
Richard Earl Thomas
Date of birth
June 13, 1951
Age
74 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Manhattan, New York, United States
Current residence
New York, United States
Nationality
American
Father
Richard Scott Thomas
Mother
Barbara Fallis
Siblings
Bronwyn Thomas
Relationship status
Married
Wife
Georgina Bischoff
Children
Richard Jr, Barbara, Gweneth, Pilar, Kendra, Montana, and Brooke
Education
Allen Stevenson School, McBurney School, Columbia University
Profession
Actor
Net worth
$6 million
About Richard Thomas: Barbara Ayala Thomas' father
Richard Earl Thomas (age 74 as of January 2026) was born in Manhattan, New York, United States, on June 13, 1951. He holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnic group. Thomas' parents are Barbara Fallis and Richard Thomas, and he grew up alongside his brother, Bronwyn Thomas.
Richard attended Allen-Stevenson School and McBurney School. He later joined Columbia University, where he enrolled in a Chinese class, but later chose to study English.
A look at Richard Thomas' children
The renowned actor has seven children. This includes four from his first marriage to Alma Gonzales and three from his second marriage to Georgiana Bischoff. Here is a detailed breakdown of Richard Thomas' children:
1. Richard Francisco Thomas Jr
- Full name: Richard Francisco Thomas Jr
- Date of birth: 1976
- Age: 49 years old (as of January 2026)
A year after marrying his first wife, Richard welcomed his first child, Richard Francisco Thomas Jr, in 1976. Growing up, Richard would accompany his father when he travelled for work. For instance, in 1982, the actor reportedly agreed to feature in a television special on rhinos in Kenya, provided that his son would also appear on camera.
Thomas recalled this in an interview with the New York Times. He said,
This is something Richard will be able to share with me. He will be able to hold it over the girls' heads if they ever get too stuck up.
2. Barbara Ayala Thomas
- Full name: Barbara Ayala Thomas
- Date of birth: August 26, 1981
- Age: 44 years old (as of January 2026)
Richard Thomas and Alma Gonzales welcomed identical triplet daughters on August 26, 1981. Barbara Ayala Thomas was born first at 2:58 p.m. via cesarean, followed by her sisters. In an interview, the actor, who was in New York filming Fifth of July, recalled his wife's message. It said,
There are three of them. They're coming out tomorrow, so get here.
3. Gwyneth Gonzalez Thomas
- Full name: Gwyneth Gonzalez
- Date of birth: August 26, 1981
- Age: 44 years old (as of January 2026)
Gwyneth Gonzales Thomas is one of Alma Gonzalez and Richard Thomas' triplets. Born on August 26, 1981, Gwyneth was noted early as 'the smallest, perky, and quick eater,' helping her family distinguish her personality from her sisters. She appeared alongside her parents and siblings in 1980s Minute Maid orange juice commercials.
4. Pilar Alma Thomas
- Full name: Pilar Alma Thomas
- Date of birth: August 26, 1981
- Age: 44 years old (as of January 2026)
The third of Richard and Alma Gonzalez's triplets is Pilar Alma Thomas. She appeared in most of her family photos when she was young. However, not much is known about her, as she prefers to keep her life private.
5. Montana James Thomas
- Full name: Montana James Thomas
- Age: July 28, 1996
- Full name: 29 years old (as of January 2026)
- Career: Poet and author
- Social media: Instagram
Montana James Thomas (aged 29 years old as of January 2026) was born on July 28, 1996, in New York City, New York, United States, to Richard Thomas and his second wife, Georgiana Bischoff. The youngest of Richard Thomas' kids is an author and co-hosts the Top Notes podcast.
He released his first full-length book of poems, titled Concerning the Dinner, in 2024, after working on it for five years. Additionally, Montana's work has been featured in major publications, including Forever Magazine, Maudlin House, Dreamboy Book Club, and Pan-Pan Press.
In a June 24, 2024, interview with Paper Magazine, Richard's son talked of his love for poetry. He said,
To me, poetry is inspired by music and TV. And by music and TV, I mean art history.
Writing is something that I'm so excited about that I want to share it.
6. Kendra Kathleen Kneifel
- Full name: Kendra Kathleen Kneifel
- Date of birth: February 6, 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of January 2026)
- Career: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
Kendra, aged 40 as of January 2026, was born on February 6, 1985, in Houston, Texas, United States. She attended Northwestern University, where she pursued the NHSI program before transferring to Fordham University, from which she graduated with a BA.
She debuted her acting career when she appeared on Bloodhounds Inc. alongside her father. She has since featured in over 7 movies and TV shows. These include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2017
Wasted Justice
Judge's clerk
2012
Life's a Jungle: Africa's Most Wanted
Basha/Nathan/Pricilla
2011
H.O.G.'s Tooth
Pvt. Katie Johnson
2009
Be Mine
Robyn
2008
The Best of the Bloodhounds
Melissa Hunter
Kendra has since transitioned her career to a certified vinyasa yoga instructor based in New York City. She reportedly fell in love with yoga after accompanying her mother to one of her classes when she was young.
7. Brooke Murphy
Brooke Murphy was born from Georgina Bischoff's past relationship. However, after Richard married Georgina, he adopted Brooke alongside her sister, Kendra. Brook, a post-production producer, resides in Los Angeles alongside her daughter and husband.
Is Richard Thomas still married?
Richard Thomas is married to his second wife, Georgiana Bischoff, an art dealer. The couple wed on November 20, 1994, and reside in New York. Georgina has two daughters from a previous marriage, Brooke and Kendra, and the couple shares one son, Montana James.
Who played John-Boy Walton?
Richard Thomas portrayed John-Boy Walton, a budding author in the critically acclaimed CBS drama series, The Waltons. This role earned him an Emmy award. He was also nominated for another Emmy award and two Golden Globe Awards.
Trivia
- Richard debuted on Broadway at age seven in Sunrise at Campobello (1958), playing John F. Kennedy.
- Thomas directed five episodes during his tenure on The Waltons.
- His parents were dancers, and they owned the New York School of Ballet.
Wrapping up
Barbara Ayala Thomas is the eldest of Richard Thomas' triplet daughters. Born in August 1981, Barbara has led a private life. However, she once made a commercial appearance alongside her two sisters and her older brother, Richard.
Briefly.co.za shared an article about Richard Thomas, a prominent actor who has appeared in multiple films on Broadway and in Hollywood. He is popularly known as John Boy Walton thanks to his role in The Waltons.
Richard Thomas began acting when he was seven years old and has since featured in over 121 movies and TV shows. He is also a father to seven children.
