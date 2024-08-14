25 must-try summer toenail designs in 2024: cute colours and ideas

Summer is the perfect season to experiment with bold colours and creative nail art that reflects your sunny mood. Applying trendy and memorable summer toenail designs will give you a bold look and prepare you to take over the warm season. Here are must-try summer toenail designs that will make your toenail look fabulous.

As the temperatures rise, so does the desire to freshen up your look, and what better way to do that than with some fabulous toenail art? These summer trends mix bold colours with intricate designs, allowing your personality to shine through every polished toe.

25 must-try summer toenail designs

This comprehensive list contains the latest summer nail designs for you to choose from in 2024. Whether you want to make a bold statement or prefer something more subtle, these ideas will inspire you to keep your toes on-trend and stylish all season long.

1. Sunshine yellow summer toenail

The Sunshine yellow summer toenail. Photo: @quai.nails on Instagram (modified by author)

This design features a bright and bold yellow polish that captures the warmth and cheerfulness of summer. This simple, eye-catching design is ideal for those who want to add a pop of sunshine to their look. It works well with all skin tones and pairs beautifully with summer sandals and short dresses.

2. Palm tree toenail design

The Palm tree toenail design. Photo: @UltimateLashAndBrowThailand on Facebook (modified by author)

A light neutral background, such as pale blue, sets the scene for a black or green palm tree toenail. The simple and striking contrast of the tree against the background gives off a relaxed and beachy vibe. This design is perfect for summer holidays and vacations.

3. Cherry blossom design

The Cherry blossom design. Photo: @BeautyByZoe26 on Facebook (modified by author)

This is among the trendy toenail designs for a soft and feminine look. A pastel or white base coat provides the perfect backdrop for tiny cherry blossoms in shades of pink. The blossoms can be scattered across all the toes or concentrated on just one or two for a more subtle effect.

4. Nautical nails

Nautical nails design. Photo: @CSBlingitonnails on Facebook (modified by author)

Nautical nails feature a navy blue and white colour scheme with stripes to mimic the look of a sailor's uniform. Anchors, ship wheels, or ropes can be added as accents to enhance the maritime theme. This design is perfect for beach days or summer boat trips.

5. Blue glitter chrome nails

Blue glitter chrome nails. Photo: @MelindaHenry2011 on Facebook (modified by author)

Blue glitter chrome nail design is among the most elegant pedicure ideas for those who love a sparkle and dazzling effect on their nails. The chrome gives the nails a sleek and shiny appearance, while the glitter adds a touch of glamour. It attracts light, making your toenails look like sparkling jewels.

6. Hearts toenails

Hearts toenails design. Photo: @Khoobsuratworld on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

This design features tiny hearts on a solid colour base, often in shades of pink, red or white. The hearts can be simple outlines filled on all the toes or one toenail. This design is perfect for showing off your fun and loving side.

7. Butterfly beach toe design

Butterfly beach toe design. Photo: @AfrinaBeautyCenter on Facebook (modified by author)

The butterfly beach toe design features butterflies fluttering across the toes. It has a base colour of a light beachy shade like sky blue. The butterflies can be in various colours, adding a lively and playful element to the design.

8. Sparkling silver summer toenails

Sparkling silver summer toenails design. Photo: @enailsbeauty19 on Facebook (modified by author)

The sparkling silver summer toenail design is among the beach toenail designs you can try. It features a metallic silver polish, which gives it a sleek and modern look. The added sparkle is used to make it shine and fit to wear with any outfit.

9. Orange beach toenails

Orange beach toenails design. Photo: @nailsbyyentx on Facebook (modified by author)

Orange is a summer toenail colour that evokes a summer sunset's warmth and energy. You can add small accents like tiny waves or sun designs to enhance the beachy vibe. This look is great for any summer activity where you want your toes to stand out.

10. Seashell chic summer toenails

Seashell chic summer toenails. Photo: @nailsalonpinky on Instagram (modified by author)

This toenail design has a soft, neutral base with a subtle background, allowing the tiny seashells to take centre stage. The seashells are painted in white, gold, or silver to add a touch of elegance to the look. This design is perfect for those who want a sophisticated summer style on their toes.

11. Tropical toucan summer toenail

Tropical toucan summer toenail design. Photo: @therosenailscobham on Facebook (modified by author)

Tropical toucan is one of the best summer toenails. It brings a touch of the rainforest to your toes. The bright background, often in shades like yellow, orange or turquoise, sets the stage for a colourful toucan perched on the nails. It is an ideal choice for those who love bold and exotic styles.

12. Pineapple party summer toenail

Pineapple party summer toenail design. Photo: @enjoynailsatx on Facebook (modified by author)

The pineapple party summer toenail is usually bright yellow or green, representing the fruit’s iconic colours. A slight pineapple accent is placed on one or more toes to add a playful and tropical touch. This design is great for beach parties, barbecues or any summer event.

13. Candy Crush summer toenail

Candy Crush summer toenail. Photo: @FiveBelow on Facebook (modified by author)

This design is all about playful colours and sweet vibes. The toenails are painted bright candy, sometimes with added details like stripes, dots or swirls. The decoration on the nail mimics the look of sweets and is perfect for those who love a cheerful look that compliments their first date outfit.

14. Flamingo fun nails

Flamingo fun nails. Photo: @PoshNewcastle on Facebook (modified by author)

Flamingo fun nails pedicure ideas feature a tiny flamingo with long legs and a curved neck. It has a vibrant pink base that sets the stage for a fun and whimsical touch to the look. It is an ideal choice for you to have a bit of tropical flair at one of your summer parties.

15. Starfish nails

Starfish nail design. Photo: @BocaRatonTheShoppes on Facebook (modified by author)

This design has small starfish accents that bring the ocean vibe to your toes. The starfish can be painted in neutral tones or more vibrant colours like orange or pink. It also has a soft, light blue base colour miming the beach.

16. Lemon fresh toenail

The Lemon fresh toenail design. Photo: @FrenchiesWoodbury on Facebook (modified by author)

This summer toenail design entails a slight lemon slice accent on one or more toes. It is known to add a fun, fruity touch. The nail has a bright yellow base to represent the lemon’s vibrant colour. It adds a splash of citrus to your style, making it ideal for summer picnics and garden parties.

17. Fruit-themed toenails

Fruit-themed toenails. Photo: @OPNSPA on Facebook (modified by author)

Fruit-themed toenails feature different fruits like strawberries, watermelons, kiwis, or pineapples. The bright colours of the fruits create a vibrant and playful look that makes your toes stand out. It adds a warm, fun and whimsical touch to your summer style.

18. Pastel nail colours

Pastel nail colours. Photo: @fabnailartdesigns on Facebook (modified by author)

This toenail design is painted in pastel shades like baby pink, mint green, lavender, or light blue. They enhance a gentle and harmonious palette. Pastel nails are versatile and pair well with any summer outfit, giving your toes a fresh and delicate appearance.

19. Beach waves

Beach waves. Photo: @tiffanynailshairscottsdale on Facebook (modified by author)

If you are looking for some pedicure inspo to try out for the summer, the beachy waves should be at the top of your list. This design features wavy white lines to mimic the gentle movement of the waves. It captures the relaxing essence of the beach, making it perfect for summer holidays.

20. Summer sunset nails

Summer sunset nails. Photo: @DiabloNails76 on Facebook (modified by author)

This design mimics the setting sun's colours, transitioning from warm orange and pink tones to soft purples and blues. The soft blending of colours creates a stunning and eye-catching effect. It gives a beach vibe of a romantic evening in a serene atmosphere.

21. Mint green summer toenail

Mint green summer toenail. Photo: @melindapedi on Facebook (modified by author)

The mint green summer toenail is a soft shade of green that pairs with summer whites and neutrals. This simple and elegant design gives your toes a fresh and modern appearance. It is an ideal everyday choice for the summer season.

22. Aquarium nails

Aquarium nails. Photo: @nailsmag on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Aquarium nails feature a blue base colour, creating an oceanic background with tiny fish, seaweed, and some bubbles. This design is perfect for those who love marine life and want to add a fun, aquatic touch to their summer style.

23. Mermaid toenail design

Mermaid toenail design. Photo: @kassnailedit on Instagram (modified by author)

This design features scales in shades of blue, green, or purple. The nails can be enhanced with tiny pearls, glitter, or shell accents to add to the mermaid vibe. It is a perfect choice for those who love a bit of fantasy and want to add a mystical touch to their summer-style

24. Floral nail design

Floral nail design. Photo: @Nailgemzyork on Facebook (modified by author)

Floral nail design is one of the top summer pedicure ideas any lady can try, as it adds a fresh and feminine touch to your look. It features small, subtle, bold and bright flowers in various colours, depending on your preference.

25. Bold neon summer toenail

Bold neon summer toenail. Photo: @toenaildesigns on Facebook (modified by author)

Bold neon colours like hot pink, electric blue and neon yellow are among the best summer pedicure colours. They possess a daring and energetic look that embodies the spirit of summer. This makes it perfect for festivals, beach parties or any occasion where you want to stand out.

What colour looks best on toes for summer?

Per Herpe's BAZAAR, summer goes well with bright and vibrant colours like metallic neutrals, neon yellow, navy blue, and orange-red. These designs often look best on toes as they complement the season's warm and lively vibe.

What is the trend in toenails in summer 2024?

The trend in toenails for summer 2024 leans towards bold and expressive designs, including sunny yellows, sea foam greens, sunset oranges, abstract patterns, and playful floral motifs.

What is the most flattering toenail polish colour?

According to InStyle, when deciding on nail polish shades, cooler tones like greens and blues tend to look best on the feet, while warmer tones like peach and pink work on hands. These colours offer a timeless and elegant look that suits any occasion.

What is the best nail colour for summer 2024?

For summer 2024, the best nail colour trends include vibrant shades like hot pink, ocean blue, jelly pink, tangerine and emerald green. Pastels like lavender and mint are also trending, with shimmering metallic finishes for glamour.

What colour toenails are best for a holiday?

When choosing a toenail colour for a holiday, it is best to go for something fun and festive, like bright red, glittery gold, or tropical hues like teal and coral. These colours stand out and evoke a cheerful holiday spirit.

These summer toenail designs add a touch of seasonal flair to your look, ensuring your toes stand out in vibrant colours, trendy patterns, and chic finishes. Whether you opt for bold and bright hues, playful designs, or timeless classics, these toenail ideas will keep your style on-trend throughout the summer.

