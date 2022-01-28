Get free braces in South Africa 2022? Do government hospitals offer them?

Orthodontics is a branch of specialized dentistry that treats irregularities of the jaws and teeth. It involves attaching braces or plastic aligners to the front or the back of the teeth to align the jaws and improve the bite. Unfortunately, due to the cost of the appliances and the specialized nature of the treatment, orthodontics is punitively expensive. Luckily, there are several ways of getting free braces in South Africa.

Getting free braces in South Africa depends on your health insurance policy. However, it comes in handy for many people considering how pricey they can be. Braces are dental devices used to align the teeth correctly for those who have irregular teeth alignments. This enables the patients to get beautiful smiles, comfortable bites, and clear speeches.

How to get free braces in South Africa

Can I get free braces in South Africa? Yes, you can. Since most South Africans cannot afford them, health insurance comes in handy as they offer packages that cover such costs. Here are several ways to get free braces in South Africa.

1. Bonitas

Bonitas medical aid is made of a network of more than 4,000 contracted doctors offering premium healthcare services at a fixed rate, resulting in fewer co-payments. People looking for cheap braces in Johannesburg can use Bonitas. The medical aid utilizes the Denis dental protocols in covering the cost of orthodontic treatments.

2. Discovery Health

If you want to apply for free braces in South Africa, Discovery Health should be one of your go-to places. It is one of the major health insurance companies in South Africa. The company takes care of orthodontic benefits from an individual's savings account. As a result, South Africans can get complete dental treatment as part of their health insurance plan.

3. Fedhealth

Fedhealth should be one of your first health insurance considerations for free braces in cape town. The company pays for the cost incurred on pre-authorized orthodontic treatment. The money is sourced from either the patient's out of hospital benefits or their savings.

4. Momentum Health

Momentum Health enables South Africans to sign up for free braces in South Africa. In addition, the insurance company comes in handy in paying for dental treatments via the individual's dental benefits, which is part of the Health Insurance plan.

5. Medshield

Medshield is one of the health insurance companies that offer free braces to South Africans. The company pays for the entire costs of individual's orthodontics from their daily benefits upon pre-authorization. It is advisable to make consultations before signing up for this health insurance since the process can be tricky at times.

Types of dental braces

Several different types of dental braces may be recommended to improve the alignment of teeth. Each type is associated with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. These types are:

Traditional metal - These involve brackets and wires made out of metal. They are attached to an individual's teeth and allow altering as necessary.

- These involve brackets and wires made out of metal. They are attached to an individual's teeth and allow altering as necessary. Ceramic - They are similar to traditional metal ones in terms of shape and size. However, unlike the traditional ones, these are made of ceramic material. The material blends into the teeth's natural colour, making them less noticeable.

- They are similar to traditional metal ones in terms of shape and size. However, unlike the traditional ones, these are made of ceramic material. The material blends into the teeth's natural colour, making them less noticeable. Lingual - They are similar to traditional metal but are attached to the inside rather than the outside. This makes them not easily seen from the outside.

- They are similar to traditional metal but are attached to the inside rather than the outside. This makes them not easily seen from the outside. Invisalign - These are the most distinct type. Unlike all the others, they neither involve brackets or wires but rather a series of custom-made, clear plastic aligners worn over teeth.

FAQs

Do government hospitals do braces in South Africa? Yes. The government does braces for children and adults. However, the only condition needed to do this is having either of the following:

Centrelink Concession Card

Department of Veterans Affairs Concession Card

School Card

2. Does government hospitals do braces in South Africa for free? No, they do not offer braces for free. However, several government-owned dental clinics in South Africa offer various dental solutions at a fee or insurance policy.

3. Is it possible to get free braces? Fortunately, yes. Once you carefully select a good health insurance plan, you can get them for free.

4. Does the government pay for braces in South Africa? Unfortunately, no. The government does not pay for braces in South Africa. However, various health insurance plans do.

5. What is the cheapest price for braces in South Africa? The lowest price is around R3,000. The price variation depends on the type, underlying conditions, frequency of treatment and appliances.

Dental appliances are expensive, making them seem out of reach of the ordinary person. However, you can get free braces in South Africa after carefully choosing the right health insurance plan. You are guaranteed that the health insurance company will cover the entire cost by doing this.

