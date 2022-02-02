Top second-hand clothing stores in South Africa 2022: Top 20 list

Second-hand clothing is common in most African countries, and South Africa is no exception. The clothes are not only trendy and classy but also affordable. Besides, old is the new new. Most people nowadays love vintage outfits because the old fashions are slowly returning. How about you give them a whirl too?

South Africa has many second-hand clothing dealers. Photo: @rachel-claire

Source: UGC

Which is the best-selling site for second-hand clothes? Currently, there are many options to choose from. The majority of them are based in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria. However, some also do online deliveries at reasonable costs.

Top South African second-hand clothing stores in 2022

Second-hand stores are perfect for people looking to experience new and vintage fashion trends. Old does not necessarily have to be out of fashion. Check out the following stores for more shopping ideas:

1. Encore Clothing

Encore Clothing is one of the biggest second-hand stores in South Africa. The Cape Town-based store deals in second-hand outfits for women and children. It is a perfect destination for someone looking to spend less while at the same time elevating their class. Interestingly, they deliver across the country.

2. Glitterati

Where can I buy second-hand clothes? Ask no more because Glitterati got your back. It is among the leading South African thrift and consignment stores selling high-quality women and men wear. The shop is located at 127 Long Street, Cape Town City Centre, Western Cape, 800, South Africa.

3. Help The Rural Child

Help The Rural Child is another store that stocks and sells affordable second-hand clothes. It has nine branches, all based in Cape Town. Proceedings from the shops directly go to the Goedgedacht Trust. It is a charity organization that supports rural children. They also deal in books and other valuables.

4. Bounty Hunters Charity Shop

Bounty Hunters Charity Shop is a perfect destination for the discerning vintage shopper. It has a massive collection of peculiar items, including vintage clothes, handbags, capes, hats, and clogs. The shop's physical location is 80 4th Avenue, Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa.

5. Cry Baby.Thrift

Thrift stores are almost everywhere in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Photo: @ron-lach

Source: UGC

Cry Baby.Thrift is also popularly known for selling second-hand clothes online. The store is run by a fashion enthusiast and lover of local brands named Gabrielle C. Onay. The main shop is in Jozi, but all are welcome to make online orders. Majorly, it deals in second-hand outfits for kids. They also sell women and menswear at affordable prices.

6. Vintro Clothing

Vintro Clothing caters to all your in-store shopping when it comes to retro and vintage fashion. The Pretoria-based shop deals in knitwear, jackets/coats, trousers/jeans, dresses, shirts/tops, shorts, skirts, and accessories. Cassandra Botha founded the shop in 2012. She uses her fashion designing skills to redesign or renew outfits, giving them a second life.

7. Never New

Never New is another biggest second hand-clothing online store in South Africa. The shops are at 15b Lower Main and around the corner at 3 Norfolk Rd. Observatory, Cape Town, South Africa. Some of the items you can buy at the shop include vintage blouses, dresses, jackets, and accessories. You can contact them for more information about the prices of its items on Facebook or Instagram.

8. Yaga

Yaga clothing is another leading one-stop shop for fashion lovers. Aune founded it; it has grown over time, becoming among the best clothing online stores in the country for men and women clothing needs. The store has items from some top world-class brands such as Zera, Nike, Adidas, Levi’s, Bershka, Foschini and others.

9. Thrift Happens

Which is the best-selling site for second-hand clothes? Thrift Happens is one of them. The store is widely recognized for high-quality pre-owned clothing items. One can find its unique and trendy pieces online or at their shop in Johannesburg. Overall, they specialize in selling clothes, genuine leather suede bags, shoes, jewellery, and accessories.

10. Dreamland Vintage

Most second-hand stores deliver countrywide at affordable fees. Photo: @belart84

Source: UGC

has a dreamy collection of curated vintage outfits for ladies. The store is in Cape Town. For those people who love the 80s and 90s costumes, you may find this place worthwhile to visit. They do not have a website, but you can check out their collection on either Facebook or Instagram.

11. Chic Mamas Do Care

Chic Mamas Do Care is kind of a non-profit organization. It has branches in Johannesburg, Jozi, Durban, and Cape Town. They sell recycled clothes and use the proceeds to fund education for struggling kids in society. Usually, it deals in vintage dresses, blouses, footwear, and accessories. second-hand clothing in Johannesburg

12. Second-hand Rose

Second-hand Rose is a ladies-only shop dealing in modern and vintage dresses, sweaters, jeans trousers, sweaters, footwear, earrings, pouches, and other accessories. The shop has been in existence since 1972, and it is based in Cape Town.

13. Second Time Around

Look no further if you need second-hand clothing in Cape Town because Second Time Around is here for you. The store boasts a massive collection of a wide range of clothing to suit your fashion needs. Interestingly, a piece of a dress can go at as little as R150. The shop is based at Long Street Cape Town and has been around for over 45 years.

14. HospiceWits

HospiceWits is ideal for people looking for second-hand clothing in Johannesburg. It is also a charity cause meant to help the underprivileged live sustainable lives. Thus, you can also donate the clothes you do not use.

15. Babette Clothing

Babette Clothing is a Women's clothing store in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @orlovamaria

Source: UGC

Babette Clothing is an online and offline boutique. It is based in Cape Town and is fully packed with various unique fashion outfits, handbags, and shoes. Some are locally sourced to give customers the taste that they deserve. For more information, visit its Instagram page to see the products available.

16. Afraid Of Mice

Buying used clothes is a great way of recycling and safeguarding the environment. Primarily, their mission is to give you the clothes you wish your mother had kept for you. Afraid Of Mice has been vintage lovers’ delight since 2011. They deal in bags, dresses, scarves, tops, jackets, bottoms, and denim rails.

17. Street Thriftwear

Street Thriftwear is an online second-hand apparel and clothing line. However, they also have a physical shop at Hatfield, Pretoria. You can scroll down its Instagram page for unique and trendy clothes, starting from denim coats/skirts/shorts, hats, shirts, blouses, trousers, hoods and many more others.

18. Love It Again

Love It Again is another biggest online pre-loved marketplace. Volunteers run it because it is a non-profit organization like other charity ventures. Primarily, most of its activities are done online on its official website. It stocks clothing materials for women, men, and the youth.

19. Anything Goes Clothing and Furniture

This is another noteworthy thrift store to consider if you seek to restock or improve your closet. The store has been operational since 1985, meaning is among the oldest in Johannesburg. Its physical address is 45 Victoria Road, Hout Bay, 7706 Cape Town, South Africa.

20. VintiQueen Vintage Store

VintiQueen Vintage Store does not have a physical shop. Photo: @vintiqueenvintagestore

Source: Instagram

VintiQueen Vintage Store is a South African vintage shopping and retail shop. It is among the most-followed on Instagram at the moment. Interestingly, they have more than 6k clothing pieces for men and women. In particular, they deal in leather shoes, hats, men's vintage wear, and dresses. How about you scroll down their Instagram page to choose what you love the most?

Second-hand clothing has, undoubtedly, changed how people’s dress and view fashion nowadays. With the old fashion trends re-emerging, thrift stores are perfect for fashion lovers. Importantly, their items are price friendly and worth every coin you may want to spend in 2022.

