Life without electricity is no different from Medieval times. Power is a vital commodity, and without electricity, the quality of life would be significantly impacted. Your appliances do more than make life comfortable. However, the comfort comes at a price. So, being informed about the electricity cost calculator in South Africa in 2022 is paramount.

South Africans face a sharp cost of electricity nationwide. This explains why most people have to be cautious about their consumption. So, you might be interested in knowing more about your consumption and whether you are getting value for your money. This article debunks the electricity cost calculator in South Africa in 2022. It also highlights the ways of reducing your consumption.

Electricity calculator South Africa

The amount of money you spend on power in South Africa depends on your location. Eskom, the South African electricity public utility, charges some municipalities directly. On the other hand, some municipalities enjoy a subsidized cost charge on power.

For instance, if you live in Soweto, Eskom charges you directly. So, if you reside in the country's major cities, Eskom charges the cities, which in turn charge the city's residents.

How much is electricity per unit in South Africa?

Before getting into details about the electricity cost calculator, it is essential to note that electricity is measured in watts. It is the basic unit in which electrical appliances run. The power rating on an electric appliance dictates how much power the device consumes as it runs.

Most electrical appliances have a power rating of more than 1,000 watts. Therefore, electrical power is measured in kilowatts, abbreviated as KW. 1 kilowatt is equivalent to 1000 watts.

How do I calculate my KWh cost?

Let us use a random example of an appliance whose rating is 1000 watts, and it runs for 2 hours every day for 30 days. After thirty days, the appliance's total power consumption is the product of the power rating and the cumulative amount of time it is used. In this case, the total consumption is 6000 watts or 6KWh.

Calculate your total KWh by finding the sum of the consumption of all the electrical appliances in your house and how much time you use them. It might be tricky to calculate the exact value. However, you can estimate your consumption depending on the appliances' power rating.

How much does electricity cost per KWh in South Africa?

Generally, Eskom charges South African residents based on KiloWatts Hours (KWh). However, this figure might vary. For instance, a resident of Soweto might end up paying more than someone living in Cape Town despite the resident of Soweto consuming less power.

Nonetheless, the Eskom tariff calculator calculates power in cents per kilowatt. In most municipalities and cities, the threshold is 6000KWh, and Eskom considers it fair usage. So, if your power consumption is less than 6,000KWh, you would pay less than someone who consumes more than 6,000 KWh.

However, it is impossible to pinpoint to exact amount since it varies depending on the location.

How much does Eskom charge for 1 kWh? According to data compiled in June 2021, electricity cost in South Africa is averagely R2.558 per KWh for a household. The average price of electricity for a business is R1.209.

The complexity of Eskom's pricing structure and variations are due to factors such as a consumer's location and consumption habits.

How much does 1500W an hour cost?

Working with the R2.558 per KWh average cost for household consumption, an appliance whose power rating is 1500W per hour would cost R3.837 for every hour. Meanwhile, the same device would cost R1.8135 for every hour for a business set-up.

How much electricity do you get for R100?

As per the aforementioned cost of electricity per KWh calculator South Africa in 2022, for a household, R100 would earn you 39.09 KWh. Meanwhile, for a business, the same amount would earn 55.1419 KWh.

Electricity usage calculator South in Africa

Reach out to your local authority for a breakdown of how much appliances consume electricity and the total amount of money you spend on electricity.

However, you do not have to visit the Eskom offices to inquire about your power consumption. These tips can save you from spending dubious amounts of money on electricity.

1. Using energy-saving appliances

You should ensure you are aware of an appliance's power rating before purchasing it. The power rating should play a critical determining factor when buying the device.

2. Using your appliances for shorter durations

Using your devices for shorter durations is another measure to reduce your consumption. This tip will eventually save you money.

The details highlighted in the electricity cost calculator South Africa in 2022 unpack the ins and outs of the system.

