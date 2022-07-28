How to increase limits on Capitec USSD, app, and ATM in 2022

Technology has made the banking experience sweeter. Whether you have an internet-enabled mobile device or not, you can bank on the go. Interestingly, your favourite bank, Capitec, has services available for clients, making it easy for them to bank using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code. This is why you should learn how to increase the limit on Capitec USSD for an easier experience.

Do you need to know how to increase the limit on Capitec USSD? In that case, you should know that there are several ways to go about it, depending on the accessibility of the internet and how vast you are with technology. The steps below walk you through the process without struggle.

What is my daily debit card limit?

The kind of transaction you are performing determines this. But note that the bank allows different restrictions, depending on what you want to do with the funds. They include the following:

Limits for cash withdrawals

Maximum permanent daily limit is R5,000;

Maximum temporary restriction is R10,000.

Limits for card machine purchases

Maximum permanent daily limit is R50,000;

Maximum temporary limit is R1,000,000.

Limits for the online, scan to pay, and phone transactions

The maximum permanent daily restriction is R50,000;

The maximum temporary restriction is R1,000,000.

For Tap to pay, the maximum permanent daily restriction is R1,000.

Can you increase the limit on Capitec ATM?

Yes, you can. But then, do this only if you hope to withdraw more than the ATM default restriction urgently. So, if it is urgent and compulsory that you must do it, below is how to increase the limit on Capitec ATM to withdraw up to R1,000,000:

Log into the online banking system of the Capitec bank with your credentials; Choose the card whose restriction you are hoping to increase if you have more than one account; Input your personalised "Remote PIN" to gain access; Navigate to the part that reads "Update Limits" and then "ATM Limits;" Input what you want your permanent or temporary restriction to be; Agree to the terms and conditions.

It is important to note that Capitec bank will never allow you to make your permanent restriction above your default ATM limit, which is R50,000. Anything you choose above will be a temporary restriction that will only be usable for three days, after which it reverts to the default restriction. Similarly, your temporary limit can never exceed R1,000,000.

These restrictions above protect you from falling prey to online frauds because the higher you place your restriction, the higher the risk of getting large amounts of your bank funds stolen from you.

Therefore, it is mostly advised that you keep your bank restrictions on the default for your internet banking and apps. It will help reduce the risk of being defrauded when your computer and mobile phone fall into the hands of dishonest people.

How can I increase my daily limit?

The first step is to download the app and register if you are interested in knowing how to increase the limit on Capitec apps. Once done, proceed to the app and follow the instructions below to increase your daily limit:

Log into your Capitec app on your phone; Access your personal account by inputting your secret Remote PIN; Select the preferred card (if you have more than one card) that you would want to have increased in restrictions; Toggle on the “Update Limits” option; Click on Update; Input the daily restrictions for your telephone, mail, online, and whatever purchases you are responsible for every day; Read through the agreement that follows, as this will let you know the terms and conditions of what you are doing; Consent to the agreement if you find it appropriate to your needs.

Can you increase the limit on the Capitec app?

Yes, though there are three authentication modes, whether you are updating your Capitec restriction on an app or through the internet banking systems. The authentication process is required to confirm that you are the person authorising the changes to your default restrictions. So, how can I increase my online banking limit?

In-app authentication

If you have access to the app on your device, then follow these steps:

You will get a notification on your app after you must have checked out

Then, you can choose among different options: Approve, Cancel or Suspect fraud;

Afterwards, input your Remote Pin to authenticate the transaction.

USSD authentication

If you do not have access to an internet connection or the app, note that a USSD push notification to help verify the authentication of your transaction will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Capitec account during registration. In this case, reply to the message with any of the following:

1 to Approve

2 to Cancel and

99 if you suspect fraud

SMS OTP (One-time password)

This service is also useful if you are doing the process on a mobile phone that cannot access the internet.

You will receive a 6-digit OTP as a text message on your Capitec bank registered mobile number, which you can only use once;

Input this PIN to authenticate the transaction.

How to increase the daily limit on Capitec cellphone banking

Do you need to learn how to increase the limit on Capitec without an app? The best way to do that is to visit any branch of the Capitec bank around you. If you have a phone that can only send and receive text messages, you can access any of the services provided through the USSD push notification, which is *120*3279#.

However, If you have already exhausted your phone airtime, dialling *130*3279# will help you recharge your phone without worries about charges because it is a free process.

Knowing how to increase the limit on Capitec USSD follows pretty straightforward processes, not minding what medium you use to achieve that. Nevertheless, do not forget that keeping your transaction restrictions as low as possible is usually more advisable because this will help reduce your susceptibility to fraud.

