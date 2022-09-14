Paying your TV licence timely is essential for smooth viewing and ensuring all parties are happy. Knowing the ins and outs of the payment process will ensure that you stick to paying on time without any hassle. Here, we discuss everything you need to know regarding TV licence banking details and more in 2022.

For those who do not know, a TV licence is a payment for the reception of broadcasting of local and international channels or for the ownership of a TV set where some of the broadcasting is covered entirely by the price of the TV contract or partly paid by it.

It is also not considered a once-off payment, as your contract is renewable annually. If you are a business, you need to have a licence for every TV set you own, but luckily, this does not apply to households; only one is required regardless of how many sets there are within the home. So, what else is there to know? Here are more details about the process, including the necessary banking details so you can pay your TV licence arrears when necessary.

How do I apply for a TV contract?

First, let us discuss how the TV licence application in South Africa works if you are looking to get one. You can do this in various ways, mainly from the post office or any retailer authorised to provide citizens with a contract.

How do I pay for my TV licence?

There are various TV licence payment options for you, including paying online, at your local post office, banks and even retailers like Checkers or Pick n Pay. You can also pay and spend points at SABC's regional offices.

Can I pay for my TV licence online?

First, use the TV licence account login of www.tvlic.co.za, where you will find all of the relevant TV licence bank details through the simple prompts. You can also find any TV licences account information on this website.

How much does a TV licence cost?

All applicants applying for the first time need to pay the full annual fee of R265 upfront beforehand. As mentioned earlier, renewals must be made yearly before the expiration date. If you do not want to pay the bulk amount upfront, you can pay monthly for R28 each month. A small premium is attached to the monthly fee for this alternative payment method, which would manually make the end payment of R336.

How do I pay for my TV licence at the bank?

You can choose to pay for your contract at an ATM at Nedbank, ABSA, FNB and Standard Bank, which makes the process quick and easy. Other banks may require visiting a branch or completing an online payment through the relevant banking app.

How does a TV licence appear on a bank statement?

The payment will naturally show within your transition history, which you can pull up at any time through a consultant at a branch or on your banking app.

How do I pay for my TV licence with the Capitec app?

Choose 'Transact', and then 'Payments.'

Put your PIN in to sign in and confirm it is you.

Select 'Add Beneficiary' and choose 'Capitec-registered.'

Enter 'Dstv' and select the relevant account (Multichoice or Box Office)

Put your DStv account number in and choose 'Next.'

Put the correct amount in and select 'Pay.'

Re-enter your PIN once again to confirm.

How do I pay for a TV licence with FNB?

You can pay for the contract through a consultant or at an ATM. Alternatively, you can use the FNB App downloadable from Google Play.

How do I pay for my TV licence with Absa?

You can pay for the contract through a consultant or at an ATM. You can also use the Absa App, which you can download from many sites.

How do I check my SABC TV licence balance?

Checking your balance is relatively easy and requires just a few moments out of your day. First, SMS your ID number or the licence account number to 44210 and then follow the prompts.

How do I find my TV licence account number?

You can easily find your TV licence account number (also referred to as the TV licence number) by looking at the documentation sent to you when you initially signed up, or you can contact the helpline (011) 330-9555. The trading hours are between 08h00 and 18h00 on weekdays and 08h00 to 13h00 on Saturdays, excluding Sundays and Public Holidays.

Knowing exactly where to find TV licence banking details and more will help smoothen the process and help you avoid any missed or delayed payments before your contract expires and you miss out on any of your favourite shows.

