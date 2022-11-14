Walter Sisulu University application status procedure 2022

WSU has positioned itself as a gateway institution in improving access to higher education. As a developmental, comprehensive university, WSU offers students a wealth of academic choices, articulation and mobility across qualifications ranging from certificates to diplomas, degrees and postgraduate studies. So, if you want to join the institution, below is the Walter Sisulu University application status procedure for 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

WSU logo. Photo: @OfficialWSU

Source: Facebook

Walter Sisulu University is one of six comprehensive universities which offer academic and technological qualifications. WSU is a developmental institution that prioritizes rural and urban development. The late Walter Max Ulyate Sisulu, a close ally of Nelson Mandela and a legendary figure in the South African liberation movement, is honored by having the name of the university bestowed upon it.

History and location

WSU has a footprint of about 1,000 square kilometers over the urban and rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province, where it is strategically positioned. It gives the university a platform to interact with the forces influencing development in order to tailor its programs and research efforts to the requirements of the local community, the province, and the entire nation.

What are the courses offered at Walter Sisulu University?

At the NMD Site of the Mthatha Campus, all programs are available. Only candidates whose National Senior Certificate (NSC) results show that the learner has satisfied the conditions for admission into Bachelor's Degree, that is, a Bachelor's endorsement, may be admitted to any Bachelor's Degree program.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How do you apply to join WSU?

You can apply to the WSU online via their official website. It is a free service with no fee payment required. Once the application is done, all you have to do is wait for their response.

Requirements to apply to WSU

These are some of the things required to join the University for new applicants:

1. Post-matric certificates such as the "Old Senior" certificate, National Senior Certificate "NSC", National Certificate Vocational "NCV", and N6 certificate.

2. Some departments may consider mature age exemption for admission for some programmes. For more information, you may enquire from the Admissions Office at supportappl@wsu.ac.za.

Application process

Once you visit their website, complete all the information that is requested. All fields with a red asterisk are compulsory. This means you will not be allowed to proceed if left blank or incorrect information is supplied.

Walter Sisulu University application status. Photo: @OfficialWSU

Source: Facebook

How long does it take for Walter Sisulu University to respond?

It is compulsory to have an email address since all communication will be sent to your email address. You may create one on Gmail or Yahoo. You will also be asked to apply for residence and financial assistance. Email addresses will be sent to you with directives for applying. Once you have applied to the University, you should receive a response from them a couple of days after the closing date.

How do I accept an offer at WSU?

You have received a letter from the University, now what? Log into the Walter Sisulu University WSU Online application portal and use the "Confirm" link to accept your Walter Sisulu University offer of admission. You have till the time specified in your offer to respond.

WSU status check in 2022

Simply expressed, students have access to their admittance through the status check. Additionally, students can do this by visiting the Walter Sisulu University website. They can find out if their application was accepted here.

Ways to check the status

You can verify your status at WSU in the following ways:

For students, registration must be done online first.

The online applications will, after that, be evaluated.

Walter Sisulu University updates the application's status.

Students can then visit the WSU website after that.

After then, applicants can check the status of their Walter Sisulu University application online.

How do I check my status at WSU?

Follow the instructions below to keep track of the progress of your Walter Sisulu University application for the 2022 admissions cycle.

Check the status on their website

Enter your reference number in the "Search by your Ref Number" area. Or

Your ID number should be entered in the "ID Number" column.

When you click "Search," the status of your WSU application will be displayed.

How do I check my residence status at WSU?

Due to the high demand for student accommodation in residences, the University cannot offer all applicants accommodation in the residences. The following are the conditions to apply for a residence at WSU.

WSU students. Photo: @OfficialWSU

Source: Facebook

The allotment of rooms will not take into account supplemental or aegrotat tests.

A student must have a minimum of three courses on their schedule.

The distribution of homes occurs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Is WSU Open for 2022 late applications?

Walter Sisulu University is now accepting late applications. If you haven't already, this could be your chance to reserve a study space for 2022. Applicants are offered a wide range of courses from diploma to degree programmes.

Is Walter Sisulu open for 2023 applications?

Online applications for 2023 are open. The international applicants' closing dates are 30 September 2022 and 31 October 2022 for RSA applicants.

Here is everything you need to know about Walter Sisulu University's application status, including the application and checking procedure. WSU is a dream institution for many students.

READ ALSO: City of Tshwane e-Recruitment system: register, login and more

The City of Tshwane e-Recruitment system is an online platform that allows job seekers to apply for jobs and track the status of their applications. It is one of the most exclusive e-Recruitment systems run by a government entity like the Tshwane municipality. It is a one stop platform that includes learning about career fairs hosted by the city. Briefly.co.za recently listed all the details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News