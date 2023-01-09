Everything to know about the Wits Smart Dining booking system in 2023

Wits University's online meals booking system has made it convenient for students to decide on their weekly meals plan. They can decide how many meals they need for a day and calculate how much money will be due for meals that match their academic calendar. Let us learn more about the Wits smart dining services in 2023.

A photo of a student working on a laptop. Photo: Nitat Temmee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The University of the Witwatersrand, popularly known as Wits University, is a renowned South African institution of higher learning located in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. It is committed to academic and research excellence and has produced over 180 000 alumni. The university provides students with a home away from home through its campus housing facility.

Wits meals registration

Wits students staying in catered residences do not need to register for meals, and the complete smart dining services details are available once registration has been completed. It is important to note that the university's dining hall, unfortunately, does not cater to students who may have strict dietary requirements as a result of their religion or health conditions. In instances such as these, the students in question are primarily placed in self-catering residences.

How much is a meal at the Wits dining hall?

The price per meal at the Wits dining hall is R47.50, and a once-off cutlery fee of R70 is payable. Their menu has a variety of food from which students can place their orders. Additionally, this fee is applied to the previous year's meal prices.

Wits online meal booking system

Furthermore, the Wits online meal booking system is easy to navigate. All students need is their student number and password. This online system enables students to choose their meal plans and book or unbook particular meals. Below are a few steps to get you started with this process:

Access the meal booking website. Punch in your student number and password then press login. Choose between Sign Up for Meals and Calculate Meal Cost. Follow the prompts until the process is complete.

How do I activate my Wits student email?

Activating a Wits student email is easy. After a first-year student's registration has been completed, an activation website needs to be accessed. Activating your student email on time is essential, as all formal communication from the university will be sent directly to your student email.

How do I pay for my Wits residence?

A close-up photo of a woman's hand with a QR code for payment. Photo: Francesco Carta Fotografo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The university offers qualifying students on-campus and off-campus residences, some of which include Barnato Hall, David Webster, Sunnyside, Men's Res, and Wits Junction. Before being admitted into a residence, students must make an initial payment of R10 000 for their residence fees. To make payments, visit the Cashier's Office at Wits University or make an electronic funds transfer. You must quote your student number as a reference for every payment you make electronically.

How much is the NSFAS allowance for Wits students?

Living allowances are provided monthly for students approved for funding by the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Approximately R2 500 is paid out to Wits students funded by NSFAS. However, an application form from the Wits Financial Aid & Scholarship Office must be filled out and submitted.

Wits University's smart dining services are available to self-funded and financially aided students who stay in the university's residences. The services' convenience saves students from having to spend hours cooking.

