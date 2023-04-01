Updated Vuma fibre packages, deals and prices in South Africa (2023)

Vuma is one of the leading fibre providers in South Africa, with offers starting from as low as 10Mbps uncapped line. They offer a fast and reliable internet connection, which means you can stream, download and browse anything you want without worrying about disconnection. With the promise of free setup and router, the deal cannot get any sweeter. Check out these Vuma fibre packages in South Africa in 2023.

Vuma fibre packages are now available in Soweto, Tshwane, Retreat, Grassy Park and Blue Downs. Photo: Kittichai Boonpong

Source: Getty Images

Affordability should be your essential guide when looking for a WiFi connection. Vuma offers a variety of packages and deals, allowing customers to choose between limited and unlimited data.

Vumatel fibre prices

Vuma packages are diverse and accommodating because their primary focus is small businesses and residential clients. They are now available in Soweto, Tshwane, Retreat, Grassy Park and Blue Downs. Below is a list of the latest Vumatel prices for uncapped packages.

Download speed Upload speed Best value 50Mbps 50Mbps R745 100Mbps 100Mbps R945 200Mbps 200Mbps R1065 500Mbps 200Mbps R1215 1000Mbps 250Mbps R1525 500Mbps 200Mbps R2375

Telkom fibre deals (Vumatel)

A fibre network assures you of fast internet speeds with reliable connectivity. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Telkom offers uncapped and unshaped data with no fair usage policy, which is ideal for home users with large bandwidth requirements. Their low latency connection is perfect for gaming, voice and video streaming applications.

Telkom uncapped fibre

This is the most popular deal among home users thanks to its speed and reliability.

100Mbps download speed

100Mbps upload speed

Free installation, WiFi router and activation on a month-to-month contract

Voice service is optional

Telkom capped fibre

The Telkom router connects to multiple smart devices and supports VoIP calling and lightning-fast browsing.

500Mbps download speed

200Mbps upload speed

Free installation, WiFi router and activation on a month-to-month contract

Voice service is optional

Uncapped Vuma fibre will cost you R399 per month. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Vumatel ISP providers

A fibre network assures you of fast internet speeds with reliable connectivity. Since companies offer different deals, compare prices to find the most affordable one. Consider getting your fibre from these best ISPs in South Africa.

Accelerit

Vox

Rain

MWEB

WebAfrica

Afrihost

Axxess

Telkom

Vodacom

OpenWeb

How much is Vuma fibre per month?

Uncapped Vuma fibre will cost you R399 per month. This provides you 20Mbps of speed, allowing you as much streaming as you like.

Why is Vuma fibre so expensive?

Vumatel has a fibre monopoly in many neighbourhoods, meaning these residents pay higher prices than other fibre subscribers.

How much is Vuma fibre installation?

The average installation time from the date you place an order is 14 working days. Photo: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Standard Vuma fibre installation costs R1725. This amount is payable to the ISP by the end user.

What is the installation time for Vuma fibre?

The average installation time from the date you place an order is 14 working days. This also depends on your availability and the date and time you book with the installer. The process might take longer if they find you unavailable. Therefore, look out for calls from them.

The above post has everything you need to know about Vuma fibre packages. Vumatel uncapped fibre services are unshaped and unthrottled without any threshold. This, in turn, offers you fast, undiluted fibre internet as it is meant to be. Be careful to select a package that best suits you in terms of price and reliability.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

