Holy Week timeline: A day-by-day guide from Palm Sunday to Easter

Holy Week is a special time for Christians worldwide. It begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday. This week commemorates the events leading up to Jesus Christ's crucifixion and resurrection. Each day holds its significance and traditions. Here is a detailed look at the Holy Week timeline.

Holy Week commemorates the seven days leading up to Easter. Photo: Wwing (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Holy Week, also known as Passion Week, is the most sacred time in the Christian faith.

Events of Holy Week follow the final days of Jesus’ life , including his triumphant entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, his betrayal and arrest, crucifixion, and finally, his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Holy Week timeline

Christians worldwide celebrate Holy Week every spring, commemorating the last eight days of Jesus’ life on earth. The week begins on Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday. Below is a complete timeline of Holy Week timeline, based on the biblical accounts of Mark, Matthew, Luke and John.

Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday celebrates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Photo: Stevenallan

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. It celebrates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. The branches represent the palm branches that the crowd scattered before Christ as he rode into Jerusalem.

In many churches today, palm branches are often distributed in churches to commemorate the day and also represent peace and victory. These palms are often woven into crosses and kept as reminders of Jesus' sacrifice.

Holy Monday

Holy Monday is the second day of Holy Week in Western Christianity, after Palm Sunday. According to the gospels and Christianity.com, on this day Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree, cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority.

Holy Monday reminds Christians of Jesus’ authority and His desire for people to worship God with a pure heart. It also teaches that faith must be genuine and not just for show. Some of the readings used to reference this day include:

Matthew 21:18–22

Mark 11:20–26

Matthew 21:23–27

Holy Tuesday

Holy Tuesday focuses on Jesus' teachings and parables. Photo: Javier_Art_Photography

Holy Tuesday, also known as Fig Tuesday, is a day of Holy Week, which precedes Easter. As with other days of Holy Week, this day is observed through the holding of church services. It focuses on Jesus' teachings and parables.

One notable lesson is the Parable of the Ten Maidens, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for the Kingdom of Heaven. Another is the Parable of the Talents, encouraging believers to use their God-given gifts wisely. These teachings remind Christians to live faithfully and responsibly. Talking about the parable of talents, Jesus said in parables:

A man planted a vineyard. He put a wall around it, dug a pit for the winepress and built a watchtower. Then he rented the vineyard to some farmers and moved to another place. At harvest time he sent a servant to the tenants to collect from them some of the fruit of the vineyard. (Mark 12:1-2).

Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday)

Holy Wednesday, also known as Spy Wednesday, is the fourth day of Holy Week in the Christian liturgical calendar. It commemorates the day Judas Iscariot agreed to betray Jesus for thirty pieces of silver. This act of betrayal set the stage for the events of the Passion. Many churches hold services reflecting on themes of repentance and forgiveness.

Maundy Thursday

Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and the Last Supper, where Jesus shared a final meal with His disciples.

As per Catholic Online, during this meal, Jesus instituted the practice of Communion, breaking bread and sharing wine as symbols of His body and blood. Jesus also washed His disciples' feet, demonstrating humility and service. Many Christian denominations observe this day with Communion services and foot-washing ceremonies.

Good Friday

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Photo: Enter89

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday. On this day, members of many Christian denominations reflect on His suffering and the immense sacrifice He made for humanity's sins.

Churches often hold services featuring the reading of the Passion narrative, veneration of the cross, and moments of silence. Some traditions observe fasting or abstaining from certain activities to honour the solemnity of the day.

Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday is the final day of Holy Week, between Good Friday and Easter Sunday when Christians prepare for the latter. It is the day of quiet reflection, commemorating the time Jesus' body lay in the tomb. It is a period of waiting and anticipation for His resurrection.

Many churches begin the celebration of the Easter Vigil service on Holy Saturday evening, which includes the lighting of the Paschal candle, symbolising the light of Christ returning to the world.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Photo: RomoloTavani

Easter Sunday is the most significant and joyous day in the Christian liturgical calendar, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It marks the end of Holy Week and the Lenten season. According to the Gospels, Jesus was resurrected on the third day after His crucifixion, fulfilling His promise of eternal life for believers.

Many families gather for delicious festive meals, and traditions like Easter egg hunts symbolise new life and rebirth.

What happened on holy Tuesday?

On Holy Tuesday, Jesus cursed a barren fig tree and taught in the Temple, delivering parables and discussing the end times.

Why is Good Friday called Good Friday?

Good Friday is called 'Good' because it marks the day Jesus died for humanity's sins, leading to salvation and hope. Despite the sadness, it is a 'good' day because it led to Easter and a new life.

Holy Week timeline is a profound journey through the pivotal moments of Christian faith. It is a time for reflection, repentance, and celebration worldwide. Each day has its special significance, reminding Christians of Jesus' teachings, sacrifices and the hope of a new life in him.

