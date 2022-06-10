Top 20+ fat rappers of all time 2022: updated list with images

Rappers have been on a health kick lately. More than ever, we are seeing them breaking their backs in the gym and shedding pounds. But who are the fat rappers of all time? Find out right here!

When it comes to the rap industry, we often focus on who is the topping the charts, has killer lyrics or has the best music video. But with the recent increase in deaths from unhealthy lifestyles, most people have started questioning the rappers' physique, dietary patterns, and exercise regimen. Who are the best fat rappers of all time?

20+ fat rappers of all time

From travelling in private jets, performing in endless shows, grabbing snacks, and enjoying some booze, most appear to have little to no time to relax and exercise. So who are the fat rappers of all time? Take a look!

1. Big Pun

Big Pun was one of the fat rappers of all time weighing 700 pounds at the time of his death. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Big Punisher better known as Big Pun, is one of the chubby rappers of all time. He was 700 pounds at the time of his death, with an enlarged heart, about three times the average size.

2. Heavy D

Heavy D was a fat rapper with an estimated weight of 344 pounds at the time of his death. Photo: Chris McKay

Prolific hip hop pioneer Heavy D was one of the famous fat rappers. He weighed 344 pounds at the time of his death. Before his tragic death, he tried to lose weight and become fit by actively working out. The cause of death was ruled to be a blockage in an artery in the lungs.

3. Bone Crusher

Although Bone Crusher is recognized as one of the fat rappers, he hopes to trim down to 250 pounds. Photo: Prince Williams

Rapper Bone Crusher made headlines in 2013 after he was spotted in a Minnesota mall in a motorized cart. Most people assumed it was because he was fat. He denied the claims revealing it was because he had undergone knee surgery. He revealed he started a weight loss program and lost almost 40 lbs. The star added that his goal at the time was 250 lbs.

4. Raekwon

Rapper Raekwon has shed pounds since starting his weight loss journey and his current reading is 196 lbs. Photo: Paras Griffin

American star Raekwon best known as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan is another name you will hear when listing fat rapper names. Although his reading at his heaviest is unknown, he is known to have lost tremendous pounds over the years to his current reading of 196 lbs.

5. Scarface

Although Scarface makes it to this list of the top 20+ fat rappers of all time, he has lost tremendous weight thanks to exercise and portion control. Photo: Bob Levey

The Smile artist was at stroke level when he decided to focus on his health. He gathered the motivation to shed pounds after discovering how detrimental his health had become. So why did Scarface lose so much weight? He attributed his tremendous weight loss to exercise and portion control.

6. Biz Markie

Chubby rapper Biz Markie managed to trim down from 385 to 244 pounds within three years. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Rapper Biz Markie once revealed that he would eat a whole Entenmann cake in one sitting. After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, he decided to change his eating habits and exercise. As a result, he went from 385 to 244 pounds within three years.

7. Rick Ross

Due to his weight, veteran rapper Rick Ross suffered two seizures within six hours of each other in 2011. As a result, he started a weight loss program. Photo: Burak Cingi

The Hustlin' hitmaker makes it on this fat rappers list. He suffered two seizures within six hours of each other in 2011 due to his weight. Rick Ross's heaviest weight tipped the scale at 350 lbs. In 2014, he had adopted a lifestyle that saw him drop pounds to a little over 200 lbs.

8. Fat Joe

Iconic rapper Fat Joe revealed he weighed about 450 or 460 lbs. at his heaviest. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Fat Joe revealed in an interview with CNN that his hip-hop success encouraged him to over-indulge. He revealed that he weighed about 450 or 460 lbs. at his heaviest. He has since slimmed down by adopting a healthier lifestyle.

9. Notorious B.I.G

Legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G weighed 395 pounds at the time of his death. Photo: Chris Walter

Biggie Smalls was one of the most famous fat black rappers in history. Biggie's weight at his heaviest reveals he weighed 395 pounds at the time of his death on March 9, 1997 aged only 24.

10. E-40

Rapper E-40 is one fat rappers in 2022 but is yet to reveal his current weight data. Photo: Scott Dudelson

West coast legend E-40 has also been among the chubby rappers of all time. His current weight is estimated to be 300 lbs (136 kg). His songs continue to top the charts and he has numerous liquor lines.

11. Chubb Rock

Chubby rapper Chubb Rock impresses many with his hit singles like Treat Em' Right. Photo: Paras Griffin

Back in the 90s, nobody could see Chubb Rock. He became one of the fattest but greatest rappers with top-charting singles like Just The Two Of Us and Treat Em' Right. It is estimated that he weighs around 120kg (264lbs).

12. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled revealed he started his weight loss journey with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, when he weighed 293 lbs. Photo: Ethan Miller

The A-list record producer was one of the fattest rappers who have managed to debut a dramatic weight loss from photos shared on his Instagram. He revealed he started his weight loss journey with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, at 293 lbs. Over time, he has managed to shed over 40 lbs.

13. Missy Elliot

Talented female rapper Missy Elliot revealed she shed over 70 pounds by eliminating bread, soda, and other juices from her diet. Photo: Noam Galai

Missy Elliot's weight loss journey was one of the things that her fans celebrated with her after flaunting her new body in May 2018 on her Instagram. She revealed she had lost over 70 pounds by avoiding mostly bread and soda.

14. Prince Markie Dee

Rapper Prince Markie Dee had started a weight loss journey before tragically passing away from congestive heart failure in 2021. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Fat Boys rapper, Prince Markie Dee, weighed over 400 pounds before going on a weight loss journey. He sadly passed away in 2021 from congestive heart failure.

15. Twista

Twista was once a fat rapper but he has managed to slim down over the years. Photo: Prince Williams

Legendary rapper Twista has been in the game for a long time and has released some of the fans' favourite jams. He struggled with weight loss but eventually slimmed down after continued effort.

16. J-Live

Fat rapper J Live is less worried about his weight but rather his flow when on stage. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

New York native rapper J-Live is also a songwriter and music producer. He may be fat, but he knows how to move a crowd with hits like The Best Part and All of the Above. J Lives weight is approximately 130kgs (286lbs)

17. CeeLo Green

Fat rapper CeeLo Green once revealed his management was against him trying to lose weight. Photo: Erika Goldring

Fans have been on the case of CeeLo Green, often asking about his body measurements, weight, and height. That is after he revealed his management asked him not to lose weight. Ceelo Green weighs around 300 lbs (136 kg).

18. Big Moe

Kenneth Doniell Moore, better known by his stage name Big Moe, was an American rapper from Houston, Texas. Photo: @bigmoe4ever (Modified by author)

Perhaps his stage name is telling enough of his physique. Big Moe is also one of the fattest in rap history. He passed away on October 14, 2007 (aged 33) after suffering a heart attack.

19. MF Doom

Chubby rapper MF Doom always performs with a mask on. Photo: Ross Gilmore

The star MF Doom was one of hip-hop's chubbiest but best acts for his obscurity. He always performed in a mask and gave fans the show of their lives. Born Dumile Daniel Thompson he weighed approximately 120kg (264lbs) and died on October 31, 2020 (aged 49).

20. Action Bronson

Former chef Action Bronson is also among the fat rappers in 2022. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Former chef Action Bronson was never taken seriously by some critics due to his looks and sense of humour. But besides his physique, he proved them wrong with hits such as Easy Rider and Actin' Crazy. He weighs approximately 130kg (286lbs)

21. Gift of Gab

Gift Gab is one of the fat rappers in the rap industry but also among the best. Photo: Karl Walter

Gift Of Gab may be fat, but he is regarded as one of the dopest rappers on the mic. He was best known for performing in the Bay Area hip hop duo Blackalicious. He weighed approximately 120kg (264lbs) and sadly passed away on 18 Jun 2021.

The fattest rappers of all time include legendary artists like Notorious B.I.G, Rick Ross, Heavy D, and Big Pun. The lucrative success and net worths allow them to live luxurious lives.

