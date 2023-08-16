Cabbage Patch doll value in 2023: Top 20 best selling kids

Dolls are often seen as playthings for kids and are treated as something to be disposed of once they have outlived their usefulness. However, the Cabbage Patch doll value changes the narrative because this children's toy from the 80s has resurfaced recently and sells for thousands of dollars depending on certain factors.

Two Cabbage Patch Kids, a line of soft sculptured dolls invented by Xavier Roberts in July 1987. Photo: Barbara Alper

Source: Getty Images

The Cabbage Patch doll was created in the late 70s but gained popularity in the market in the early 80s. Who invented Cabbage Patch dolls? Its creator, Xavier Roberts, was an art student who initially teamed up with friends to create what was originally known as The Little People. They could not supply the millions of demands made and had to partner with a toy-producing company for mass production.

Why is it called Cabbage Patch?

The name is based on the childhood fable that new babies were plucked from cabbage gardens. Roberts gave the name after licensing the doll to toy manufacturer Coleco in 1982.

Are Cabbage Patch dolls worth anything?

Anyone who has one of the toys from the 80s stacked somewhere in their store may want to bring them out now because these vintage Cabbage Patch dolls' value has gone up. The exact reasons for this increase are unknown.

By 1983, there was a vast Cabbage Patch-buying frenzy because many adults wanted the dolls for their little loved ones.

What is so special about Cabbage Patch dolls?

The speciality of the toys lies in how huggable they were and, more importantly, the fact that they were adopted instead of just purchased. According to the creator, each toy had unique features, including hairstyle, colour, shape, and eye colour. Each of them also had the unique signature of Robert Xavier on their backside.

How much did Cabbage Patch dolls cost in 1983?

Back then, the original Cabbage Patch dolls were worth between $25 and $30. But some were more pricey on the black market.

Which Cabbage Patch doll is worth the money?

A Cabbage Patch doll value guide will help sellers know if the version they have in their attic is worth anything. But factors like the toy's condition and the availability of its adoption papers will determine how much collectors will be willing to pay for it.

How do I know if my Cabbage Patch doll is worth money?

The doll's features, such as its production mode, availability of its birth certificate, and original box, influence its cost. Moreover, the authenticity of the doll and its age affect its cost.

Xavier Roberts, the creator of the Cabbage Patch Dolls, holds a collection of Cabbage Patch Kids ahead of the toys' introduction into the UK Christmas market in London, UK. Photo: Bryn Colton

Source: Getty Images

Top best-selling Cabbage Patch dolls

There are several sites online where people can register to sell their old dolls for some money. Below are the top 20 best-selling kids' Cabbage Patch dolls.

1986 signed wedding Cabbage Patch Doll set - $10,000

This 1986 wedding couple are dressed elegantly and remain in their original box. The dolls' birth certificates and adoption papers were included in their 2022 auction and sold for an impressive $10,000 from a single bidder.

1986 signed red-haired and green-eyed designer boy - $8,101

Sporting red hair and green eyes, this charming Cabbage Patch boy wears a khaki jacket and jeans with original black boots. Despite missing his box, he remained in excellent condition and was listed in a 2022 online auction, fetching a winning bid of $8,101.

Cabbage Patch Kid doll 71r5098 - $4,500.66

Valued at $4,500.66, this prized vintage Cabbage Patch character was produced from 1978 to 1982 and donned its presumed original dress. While slightly soiled, it remains mostly in good condition, making it a sought-after collectable.

1985 signed baseball Cabbage Patch doll - $3,500

Elton Baxter, an endearing doll, wears an entire baseball ensemble with Xavier Roberts' signature on his left buttock. It comes with its birth certificate and adoption papers and is well-preserved. A buyer acquired it for $3,500 in 2022.

1985 James Dudley - $3,000

James Dudley is a male and holds everyday first names but boasts extraordinary value, reaching up to $3,000 in auctions. The market's unpredictable pricing explains why a 1985 doll outvalues its 1979 counterparts.

1983 signed Andree Henka - $2,988

Andree Henka, a doll with blonde hair and Xavier Roberts' signature, demonstrates high-value potential even with imperfections like missing clothes, staining, and an absent box. The full paperwork set contributed to intense auction bidding, culminating in a nearly $3,000 sale.

1985 Teresa Ann - $2,000

Teresa Ann is beloved amongst the numerous red-headed characters, with her charming ginger pigtails and diverse outfits appealing to kids and adult collectors. She commands up to $2,000 in the resale market value.

A Cabbage Patch Kids doll on display at the Toy Retailers Association's Dream Toys exhibition at St. Mary's Church, Wyndham Place, London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

1979 signed Little People doll - $1,750

In 1979, creator Xavier Roberts hand-signed Harriet Mabel on her left buttock. Despite lacking clothing, it was priced at $1,800.

1979 Barry Fritz - $1,500

This is the first-ever Cabbage Patch doll existing before the brand's official launch, carrying remarkable historical weight. He garners high prices in resale, averaging $1,000 to $2,000 at auctions with its authenticated certification.

1982 prototype Brunette Cabbage Patch doll - $1,400

Acquired from the head designer of Albert Design Co., this character is a prototype created to test the transition from cloth to vinyl. It boasts a pale yellow body, hand-painted features, and a Made in Hong Kong marking. It was sold for $1,400 in a May 2022 auction.

1984 Spanish Cabbage Patch doll - $1,260

Designed for the Spanish market, this sought-after Cabbage Patch doll features blonde hair, a red smock, matching shorts, and original white lace-up shoes. She fetched $1,260 from a single bidder who was delighted to add her to their collection and was sold in her cabbage leaf interior box.

1979 signed Little People Laurence Archilbold - $1,250

This was handmade by Cabbage Patch Kids creator Xavier Roberts and named Laurence. It bears Xavier's signature on the left of its backside and has a misspelt middle name, Archilbold. It sold for $1,250 in 2022.

1979 signed Little People Clark Norman - $1,250

It is one of the first Little People batches and is a red-headed doll named Clark Norman. Born on 5 September 1979, his parents are creators Xavier Roberts and Debbie Moreland. It was purchased for $1,250 in 2022.

1979 signed Little People Phyllis Jessica - $1,250

Phyllis Jessica is another 1979 Cabbage Patch doll bearing the signature and name on her birth certificate. It sold for $1,250 in 2022 despite missing her original box and clothes but retained her lace-up booties and was generally in good condition.

1985 Yvonne Millie - $900

Yvonne Millie, a darling 1985 Cabbage Patch Kid, boasts a charming floral sundress and white socks. Collectors treasure her and are often willing to pay about $800 to $1,000, but its cloth and box condition influence its value.

1979 Felicia Francis - $850

Upon release in 1979, Francis gained popularity due to her long, combable blonde yarn hair, blue eyes, and matching apron and bloomers. She could fetch up to $850.

A collection of Cabbage Patch and Barbie dolls. Photo: Vince Talotta/Toronto Star

Source: Getty Images

1979 Andrew Blair - $698

Cabbage Patch Kids vary in age from infants to preschoolers. Baby Andrew Blair, a cherished character, is less valuable due to fewer features like hair or ribbons. It still commands up to $700, especially with accessories and the box.

1979 Adam Gregory - $600

Adam Gregory, a vintage CPK doll from 1979, stands out with dark eyes, a bald head, and a liking for turquoise. It is sought after by collectors, earning more than $600 at auctions in good condition.

1985 Roddy Cyrano - $500

One of this character's distinctive qualities is its curly blonde yarn hair and the charming overalls Cyrano commands over $300.

1992 Zora Mae - $100

Usually, older collectables hold a higher value, except for limited-run special editions like Zora Mae. It is worth three times more than the original Cabbage Patch Kids cost in the 80s. Its limited edition outfit shows its party-ready charm.

The recent surge in Cabbage Patch doll value indicates the general vintage culture of the world. These little people's playthings used to sell for a few tens of dollars in the 1980s but now command as much as thousands of dollars depending on how well they have been preserved.

READ ALSO: Top 10 rarest Jordans shoes ever made and their prices in 2023

As published on Briefly.co.za, evolving beyond their athletic origins, Jordan sneakers have attained an esteemed status as revered symbols of style, prestige, and collectability. With their immense popularity, sneaker enthusiasts worldwide are captivated by the rarest Jordans.

Enthusiasts and collectors alike go to great lengths to acquire a pair. This is for you if you are passionate about shoe brands or a dedicated collector.

Source: Briefly News