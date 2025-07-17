A list of K-pop stars dead too soon: remembering the idols we have lost
The list of K-pop stars who have died too soon has stunned fans worldwide, with the latest being Shim Jaehyun, who died on June 29, 2025. Behind the glitz and glamour, tragedy sometimes strikes unexpectedly in the vibrant Korean entertainment industry.
A list of K-pop stars dead too soon
The death headlines of the K-pop stars who died too soon ripple through social media, shaking devoted fan communities intensely. These are some of the K-pop stars who met their end, and what caused their deaths:
|Jonghyun
|Carbon monoxide poisoning
1. Jonghyun
- Full name: Kim Jong-hyun
- Date of birth: April 8, 1990
- Date of death: December 18, 2017
- Age: 27 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: Carbon monoxide poisoning
Jonghyun was a member of the South Korean boy group SHINee before he passed away in 2017, at the age of 27. He was found unconscious in a private hotel room in Seoul. Reports suggested he died of cardiac arrest from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Before his death, Jonghyun had sent a message to his older sister suggesting that he was going to kill himself. He had also sent a note to musician Nine two weeks before his death, where he confessed to succumbing to depression. Part of the note read,
I am broken from inside. The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn’t defeat it.
2. Wheesung
- Full name: Choi Wheesung
- Date of birth: February 5, 1982
- Date of death: March 10, 2025
- Age: 43 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: Cardiac arrest
On March 10, 2025, Wheesung, a popular K-pop singer, died in his Seoul home due to a cardiac arrest as a result of what was suspected to be an overdose. He made his musical debut in 1999 with the South Korean boy band A4. However, he only had a short stint with the K-pop group before debuting his solo career in 2000 and releasing his solo single, Can't We?
3. Park Boram
- Full name: Park Bo-ram
- Date of birth: March 1, 1994
- Date of death: April 11, 2024
- Age: 30 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: Acute alcohol poisoning
Park Boran rose into the limelight in 2010 when she competed and finished eighth at Mnet's SuperStar K2. The K-pop idol who was signed under Xanadu Entertainment passed on after a night out with friends in what was reported as alcohol poisoning. It was also reported that she was battling conditions related to fatty liver.
4. Sulli
- Full name: Choi Jin-ri
- Date of birth: March 29, 1994
- Date of death: October 14, 2019
- Age: 25 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: She took her own life
Choi Jin-ri, best known by her stage name, Sulli, debuted her musical career with the band f(x). The Korean pop star was found dead in her house by her manager, adding to the number of dead K-pop idols who have taken their own life. It was suspected that she took her own life.
5. Shim Jaehyun
- Full name: Shim Jaehyun
- Date of birth: April 7, 2002
- Date of death: June 29, 2025
- Age: 23 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: Leukaemia
Shim Jaehyun passed on Monday, June 29, 2025, but the family shared the news with the public on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Shim is the K-pop idol who died recently, after Choi Wheesung passed on March 10, 2025.
Shim, a former member of F.ABLE, reportedly battled leukaemia before succumbing to the illness at the age of 23. Following his passing, former F.ABLE bandmate Hojun paid tribute to the late star on his Instagram stories. He wrote,
I heard the news too late … I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there for your last journey.
6. Goo Hara
- Full name: Goo Hara
- Date of birth: January 3, 1991
- Date of death: November 24, 2019
- Age: 28 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: She took her own life
Goo Hara found international fame with the group Kara. She debuted in acting after their band was officially disbanded in 2016.
However, in late 2019, she was found dead in her house, to which her brother, Goo Ho-in, attributed loneliness and depression. In an interview, Goo Ho-in revealed,
Her work as a K-pop star got a lot of love and attention from fan. But once she went solo she worked less and less and she spent more and more time alone at home. So she received less and less love and attention from other people and she struggled, because she is someone who needs a lot of love and attention.
7. Moon Bin
- Full name: Moon Bin
- Date of birth: January 26, 1998
- Date of death: April 19, 2023
- Age: 25 years old (at the time of death)
- Cause of death: Took his own life
Moon Bin was a popular singer, actor, dancer, and a member of the South Korean boy group Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. He reportedly took his own life after his manager failed to contact him after he was unable to attend rehearsals.
Is Jonghyun part of BTS?
Jonghyun was a top singer, songwriter, record producer, and a member of the South Korean boy group SHINee. However, he was not part of BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys.
In conclusion
The list of K-pop stars dead too soon leaves a lasting impact on fans and the industry. Their music and spirit continue to inspire despite tragic endings.
