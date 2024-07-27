Meet Heeseung (ENHYPEN): All about the K-pop idol you should know

K-pop has recently become one of the most popular genres among teens worldwide. This is no mean feat; incredible talents like Heeseung from ENHYPEN have ensured this.

Heeseung at Kolon sport 50th anniversary EVERGREEN ENERGY campaign at Layer studio 20 in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins (modified by author)

Having busted into the music scene less than five years ago, Heeseung and his team have gone all out with their releases. They have garnered millions of fans not just in their country but around the world. This South Korean boy group's fandom name is ENGENE.

Profile summary

Full name Lee Heeseung English name Evan Lee Nickname Ham, Aces, Heeseung Gender Male Date of birth 15 October 2001 Age 22 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Current residence South Korea Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Lee Heedo Marital status Single Education Hwabong Elementary School, Pungyang Middle School, Gwangnam High School, Global Cyber University Profession Singer, songwriter, composer, dancer, reality television star Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Who is Heeseung from ENHYPEN?

Heeseung is an astute singer, dancer, and performing artist in the world-famous K-pop group, ENHYPEN. Heeseung's full name is Lee Heeseung. The Hee in his name means Emperor, while the Seung translates to Succeed.

Heeseung attended Hwabong Elementary and Pungyang Middle School, followed by a high school education at Jinjeop High School. He transferred to and obtained his high school diploma from Gwangnam High School.

He continued his education at Global Cyber University, where he honed his dedication as a student and a gifted singer.

What is Heeseung's English name?

His English name is Evan Lee. His English proficiency is high, and he converses with his group members in the language. He was born on 15 October 2001 and as of July 2024, Heeseung's age is 22 years.

Fast facts on Heeseung. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins on Getty Images (modified by author)

How many siblings does Heeseung have?

The K-pop star has only one sibling, an older brother named Lee Heedo, who is two years older than him.

Heeseung's nationality is South Korean; he was born and raised in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He has travelled to, studied in, and lived in other countries, including Canada.

Career

Heeseung's journey towards becoming a K-pop idol began early in childhood. Based on ENHYPEN Fandom, his newly improved skills and hard work led to his participation in a survival reality show titled I-LAND, a South Korean boy group reality competition series, in 2020. There, he showcased his abilities to a global audience for the first time.

How old was Heeseung when he debuted?

He was 19 years old when he debuted with the music group ENHYPEN. This came after after his outstanding performance on I-LAND. The ENHYPEN music band emerged from the show and debuted on 30 November 2020.

They were signed under the BE Lab, whose parent company was HYBE Corporation. With his vocal prowess and passionate dance moves, he established himself as an integral part of the group.

For a while, Heeseung became the group's de facto leader, but Jungwon now administers the position officially. Nowadays, he is more focused on supporting the group in new ways.

How long was Heeseung a trainee?

He trained with BigHit Entertainment for three years and one month. As captured on Teens Vogue, while sharing how he became goal-oriented, he had the following to say:

One of my habits [I’ve had] since I was a trainee is that I tend to focus too much on my goal or on results to achieve that goal, so I think I made that motto for myself to learn how to take it easy sometimes.

Facts about Heeseung

Heeseung has become an acclaimed entertainer since he is one of the most influential members of the music group ENHYPEN. Below are some facts about him.

Heeseung of ENHYPEN at the showcase for their new mini album ORANGE BLOOD at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-Gu, Seoul. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins

Source: Getty Images

Heeseung trained hard for the limelight

As per K Profiles, Heeseung's journey to stardom boosted when he interned as a BigHit Entertainment trainee. He studied rigorously for over three years, improving his mastery of various aspects of entertainment.

Composition and production of ENHYPEN's records

Heeseung does not perform alone on stage; his ENHYPEN contribution extends to songwriting and composition. He received credit for producing and writing Highway 1009, a song from the group's Romance: Untold album.

Admiration for work ethics

The K-pop idol has been referred to as a perfectionist on various occasions. This trait is observed in his dedication to his musical profession. Fans and other group members also respect him for his modesty and powerful work ethic.

Heeseung is an award-winning musician

Since his ENHYPEN debut, Heeseung has achieved several enviable milestones. One such moment was when he bagged the Rookie of the Year award due to his vocal command and stage presence. His performances have received positive criticism and are noted for their emotional depth and technical skill.

Hobbies outside of music

As published on ENHYPEN Guide's website, Heeseung loves participating in extracurricular activities. Some of his interests lie in basketball, video games, and digging through different music genres.

Lee Heeseung of boy band ENHYPEN at a Pomellato Pom Pom Dot collection launching party in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What type of person is Heeseung?

His personality has been analysed as INTP. This means he has the Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting traits.

A vital member of the K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is Heeseung. He has moved up the ladder, starting as a lowly trainee to one of the most sought-after Korean musicians.

