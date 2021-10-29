Siew Pui Yi, aka Ms PuYi, is a well-known Malaysian starlet, model, and social media icon celebrated for her breath-taking, scintillating photos and videos. She has collected a multitude of followers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and OnlyFans, making her one of the most acclaimed influencers in Asia. Ms PuYi shows the world some of her business savvy by starting the brands MsPuiYiCosmetics and Kiseki Skincare; as she expands her horizons and earning potential, how does she do it all?

Siew is of Malaysian descent and opted to pursue a profession in social media when she was just a teenager. As a result, she now has millions of fans online with a steady income from her work; keep reading with Briefly.co.za for more about this dazzling diva.

Siew Pui Yi's profile and bio

Full name: Siew Pui Yi

Siew Pui Yi Nickname: Ms PuiYi

Ms PuiYi Famous for: Scintillating online adult content creations

Scintillating online adult content creations Siew Pui Yi's DOB: 1st of August, 1998

1st of August, 1998 Siew Pui Yi's age: 23 years old in 2021

23 years old in 2021 Occupation: Fashion model and social media influencer

Fashion model and social media influencer Siew Pui Yi's zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Country of residence: Malaysia

Malaysia Ethnicity: Orang Asli

Orang Asli Siew Pui Yi's height: 5 ft and 5 in

5 ft and 5 in Siew Pui Yi's weight: 55 kg

55 kg Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: Size 7

Size 7 Body measurement: 34-28-34 inches

34-28-34 inches Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Partner: Ezunlim

Ezunlim Net worth: $3 million in 2021

$3 million in 2021 Company: MS PUYI Cosmetics

MS PUYI Cosmetics Award: International Asia Wang Hong Award as Asia's top influencer

Siew Pui Yi's contact details:

Where is she from?

Ms Pui Yi is of Orang Asli ethnicity, being born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. However, there is no record in the public domain about her childhood as she has been very private about her family. As for her education, she went to a private high school, and to the best of public knowledge, she does not have a university degree yet. This, however, did not stop this titillating talent from making a success of herself, as she took to social media as a sensational model and fashionista.

Siew Pui Yi's career

This social media icon began her career at the age of fifteen. She started with swimwear and catalogue shoots, modelled for fashion brands, and featured in commercials as a freelance fashion model. She was quickly discovered by a local consulting agency and partnered with some iconic brands, becoming one of Asia's highest-paid influencers. She also earned the International Asia Wang Hong Award as Asia's top influencer.

She has established her brand, a cosmetic and beauty company named MsPuiYiCosmetics, where she provides a variety of lipsticks, eyelashes and other beauty products. Her merchandise starts from $79, and her current focus is on expanding her brand not just in Asia but globally.

"I have often been targeted for the seductive posts on the internet that have hampered me on a personal and professional level. I have been trolled and have gone through it all, and it has made me stronger than ever."

To take things a step further, the stunning starlet has launched Kiseki Skincare, which will introduce a line of everyday skincare products soon. The brand was fuelled by her inexhaustible need for cosmetics and her belief that makeup and a good beauty regime improve desirability more than anything. Speaking about the brand, the model said:

"I believe that cosmetics and skincare have played a vital role in making me who I am today. Nothing enhances beauty more than makeup and a proper skincare routine."

On Instagram, this influencer has a massive following of over 15.6 million people, not to mention her popular accounts on Snapchat, Tiktok, and OnlyFans. In addition, she launched her own Youtube channel in October 2013, featuring her daily vlogs and tutorials about cosmetics, fashion, glitter and makeup, and now has over 100K subscribers.

Relationship

Siew Pui Yi's boyfriend is the male model and entrepreneur, Ezun Lim, and rumour has it that the gorgeous power couple may even be engaged. The pair started as just friends, but eventually, their relationship blossomed into a beautiful romance. Ezun Lim is exceptionally supportive of his girlfriend's career, and he is also the co-founder of her cosmetics company, MsPuiYiCosmetics.

Net worth

As of 2021, Siew Pui Yi's net worth is $3 million, and since starting her company, MsPuiYiCosmetics, her value has increased by leaps and bounds. Most of her income is made by promoting products on social media, and a significant amount is thanks to her OnlyFans account, where her subscriptions fees start from $30 per month to just over $200 per year.

The Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi has carved a niche for herself as an adult content creator. Her seductive photos have caused a sensation and earned her a throng of supportive fans, and one-or-two haters. The influential model has used her fame to launch her cosmetic brands, increasing her earning potential significantly. We look forward to seeing what else is in store for this gorgeous entrepreneur as she continues to take the world by storm.

