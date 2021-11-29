House of Zwide teasers for December 2021: Zanele's love dilemma

Some people are so lucky when it comes to love. For instance, Zanele has captured the hearts of two gentlemen. Meanwhile, Molefe is having a hard time getting his crush to like him. House of Zwide teasers for December 2021 have more details.

Be on good terms with your loved ones before relocating to a new place, lest you fall into Ona's position. She plans a new year's eve party to make up for a lonely Christmas. However, will Ona's family honour her invitation?

House of Zwide teasers for December 2021

Shoki travels to cool his mind and heal his broken heart. So, how do Mampho's blackmail ruin Nkosi and Shoki's relationship? Get detailed answers from these December episodes of House of Zwide:

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 98

Rea blames Keletso for everything happening to them, and Zanele boasts to Laz about having a drinks date with LJ. Meanwhile, Nkosi requests the interns create an attractive editorial concept for Muse magazine.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 99

Pinky and Rea's misunderstanding affects Ona and Keletso. Zanele prefers a date with LJ over being close to Sandile, and Mampho forces Nkosi into helping her outshine fellow interns.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 100

LJ and Zanele's closeness might ruin Sandile's plans. Keletso stands against bullying while Mampho gives Nkosi strict instructions.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 101

Zanele falls in love with LJ, and Funani requests to meet him. Keletso defeats bullying, and Ona gets inspired to create a beautiful presentation.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 102

Isaac and Rea are proud of Keletso when her bullies apologize. Nkosi is in a dilemma while Zanele must find a balance between love, friendship, and preparing a Christmas party.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 103

Laz is surprised when Nkosi declares Mampho the winner. Later, Nkosi tells Laz that Mampho is blackmailing him. Meanwhile, Zanele assumes that Sandile and LJ will get along if she introduces them to each other.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 104

Things get worse when Nkosi decides to stop Mampho's blackmail. Ona later receives her exam results, and it looks like Zanele's family likes LJ.

Friday, 10th December 2021

Episode 105

Nkosi plans to tell Shoki the truth, and Ona makes a shocking decision about her future. Meanwhile, someone puts Mampho in her place.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 106

Ona and Isaac disagree over her education, and Zanele chooses LJ over the Christmas party. Nkosi is double-minded regarding confessing Shoki.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 107

Nomsa discovers Nkosi's secret. Zanele has her priorities upside down, and Ona wants to move out.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 108

Soka's exam results stress him out, and an outraged Nomsa confronts Nkosi for cheating on Shoki. Meanwhile, Sandile halfheartedly helps Zanele plan for LJ's launch.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 109

Nomsa bars Ona from telling Shoki the truth after talking to Nkosi. Nkosi feels Mampho is controlling him indirectly, and Faith helps Shoki plan the party.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 110

Shoki's night party turns into a disaster. Meanwhile, Molefe finds new friends at the Zwide party.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 111

Nkosi discovers things that land HOZ and Shoki into trouble. LJ later asks Sandile if he is in love with Zanele, and Molefe can not resist Dorothy's charm despite being told to avoid her.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 112

Nkosi and Shoki deal with the events' aftermath while Faith tries to solve Mampho's problem. Sandile makes desperate moves to make money. Ona is excited, but her family is sad about her decision to move out.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 113

Nomsa refuses to help Nkosi change Shoki's decision. Ona and her family get emotional when she returns home to get something. Meanwhile, Bonginkosi flees from home and runs to the boutique.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 114

Sandile babysits his younger brother while working. Ona feels celebrating Christmas without her family is boring. Meanwhile, Faith comforts Nkosi, and Nomsa consoles Shoki.

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 115

Isaac and Ona reconcile, and Shoki seeks Nkosi's forgiveness. Elsewhere, Sandile's brother helps Zanele reach out to him.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 116

Nkosi tries to move on after Shoki breaks up with him. While Molefe keeps wooing Dorothy, the situation forces Sandile to seek help. Meanwhile, Faith wants to deal with Mampho.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 117

Faith strives to ruin Mampho's reputation. Sandile worries about Bongi. Dorothy knows that Molefe loves her but still plays hard to get.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 118

Sandile's brother goes missing, and Dorothy rejects Molefe's invite. Meanwhile, Nkosi is traveling across SA to heal from a heartbreak.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 119

Funani looks into Bonginkosi and Sandile's child abuse case. Mampho confronts HOZ, unaware that Faith is behind her recent misfortunes. Elsewhere, Molefe confesses his feelings to Dorothy.

Friday, 31st December 2021

Episode 120

Mampho resolves to get back at Faith. Nkosi becomes unreasonably dramatic as Ona prepares a new year's eve party. Zanele is confused between dating Sandile and LJ.

Watch these sweet episodes of House of Zwide teasers on eTV. The show airs on weekdays at 19h00. What channel is eTV on DStv? Tune in on DStv 194, StarSat 160 and Openview 104.

