eExtra's Kurt en Shura series: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers, episodes
by  Adeaga Favour

The Kurt en Shura Turkish series is just for you if you love movies associated with romance and history. This soap, which is a blend of true-life events and some fiction, promises to leave you spellbound if you see an episode. But before watching, all you need to know about the show are discussed in this article.

Kurt en Shura
Kurt en Shura cast. Photo: @DStv_Ghana
Source: Twitter

The Kurt en Shura series takes root in the romantic exploits of a man and a woman, which started in Russia and continued in Ukraine and across Turkey. The sheer amount of obstacles in the way of a couple's blossoming love was enough reason for them to give up, but they chose to deal with it with wisdom and more love. In addition, the series offers several lessons on social themes of vendetta, betrayal, and loyalty.

Kurt en Shura's plot summary

Kurt seems to be sure of his feelings for Shura, and he doubles down in putting severe efforts into trying to woo her. But on the other hand, Shura knows what she feels but is less trusting of her emotions for some reason. This becomes the first significant hurdle that the lovers must surmount as Shura must first overcome her fears.

Kurt en Shura's full story

This Turkish series begins with a Turkey Soldier in the Tsar army and a Russian girl of noble status. The guy, Kurt Seyit, is at a ball and makes a bet with some of his friends that he will kiss any girl that appears at the dinner first. The first girl happens to be Alexandra "Shura" Verjenskaya, and it is love at first sight for Kurt.

However, Shura does not trust how she feels even though she knows what she feels. Eventually, the lovers come to terms with what they feel for each other, and it is time to let their respective families know about their feelings, ushering in the second significant test in their love story. Kura's father wants him to marry a Turkish girl and is not happy about the son's choice of bride.

On the other hand, Shura's family believes that she will fare better if she marries someone from a noble family. The lovers now have their respective families to contend with, and they must come up with a non-confrontational means of making their people fall in line.

Kurt has respected his dad so much since he was a little boy; the man is the inspiration behind his decision to join the army. However, he is now caught between the devil and the deep red sea since he must choose between his love for Shura and the upholding of his immense regard for his father.

Kurt and Shura relocated to Istanbul, Turkey, after a political and ideological breakdown in Russia that made it risky to stay there. Some of Shura's family members also came along, and together, they dealt with hostilities in their country of refuge.

Kurt en Shura cast with images

There are major characters and recurring ones in this drama series. The main two are Kurt and Shura. Below is a look at these characters and the people who played them.

Kivanç Tatlitug as Kurt Seyit Eminof

Kurt en Shura
Kurt Seyit Eminof. Photo: @kivanctatlitug
Source: Instagram

Played by Kivanç Tatlitug, Kurt is handsome, young, and agile. He occupies the rank of a first lieutenant in the elite Imperial Guard and has two younger brothers and parents: Mirza and Zahide Eminof.

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra "Şhura" Verjenskaya

Kurt en Shura
Alexandra "Şhura" Verjenskaya. Photo: @fafazey
Source: Instagram

Farah Zeynep Abdullah plays the character. This young lady is of Russian noble birth. She met her future lover, Kurt, at a party in St. Petersburg when she travelled to the city with her sister to visit their ailing father.

Birkan Sokullu as Petro Borinsky

Kurt en Shura
Petro Borinsky. Photo: @birkansokullu1
Source: Instagram

Petro used to be Kurt's best friend but became a foe who saw the need to compete against him at any given opportunity. He loves Shura and will stop at nothing to make her relationship with Kurt a mere daydream. Birkan Sokullu played Borinsky's role.

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Kurt en Shura
Celil Kamilof. Photo: @ushanckr
Source: Instagram

Ushan Çakır plays this character. Kamilof is another friend of Kurt but is more like an adopted family member. He was born and bred in Alushta and engaged to Tatiana.

Elçin Sangu as Barones Lola

Kurt en Shura
Barones Lola. Photo: @elcinsangu
Source: Instagram

Elçin Sangu played this pretty young woman. She is Turkish and resides close to Eminof's residence in Alushta. She is in love with Cecil Kamilof, who is already in love with another woman.

Other cast members

Besides those mentioned above, other characters who featured in the drama series and the roles they played include the following:

  • Sumeyra Koc as Havva
  • Demet Ozdemir as Alya
  • Tuğçe Karabacak as Nina
  • Asli Orcan as Barones Lola
  • Caglar Ertugrul as Yusuf
  • Berk Ercer as Misa
  • Serdar Gokhan as Mirza
  • Sefika Umit Tolun as Zahide Eminofa
  • Dogu Alpan as Vladimir
  • Engin Senkan as Riza
  • Tijen Par as Valentina
  • Baris Alpaykut as Osman

How many seasons is Kurt Seyit and Shura?

The series is divided into two seasons. The series first aired in 2014 but can now be downloaded on several streaming platforms. So, how many episodes does Kurt Seyit and Shura have? The Turkish soapie Kurt en Shura's episodes are a total of 21. The first season has 13 episodes, while the second season is eight.

Is Kurt Seyit and Shura on Netflix?

Yes, the Turkish drama found its way to the streaming platform of Netflix in 2017. The good news is that eExtra, a movie network station, has ensured that Kurt en Shura replaces Dokter Ali, the drama series once the latter's episodes end. You should get ready for some Kurt en Shura teasers to familiarise yourself with the premises and themes that the series operates in.

Kurt en Shura, the Turkish drama series is a must-watch, especially if you love romantic dramas and also desire to know a thing or two about the history of the First World War and the ideologies that upheld the Bolsheviks. The show promises a blend of suspense and superb entertainment that will keep you glued to your seat as you watch.

Source: Briefly News

