My Heart Knows Teasers for May 2022 episodes: Kalyani is pregnant!

The physician reveals to Kalyani that she is expecting a baby, and Madhav and Sarthak advise her to get rid of the pregnancy. She is conflicted on whether she should reveal the truth to Malhar and decides to keep it a secret. Discover how things unfold in May episodes from the My Heart Knows teasers.

Kalyani’s mother, Anupriya, is charged after shooting Rachit when he tries to pour acid on Malhar’s sister, Swara. Sarthak advises her to lie in court. Meanwhile, it is discovered that Arthav is Mastani, and Kalyani later shoots Arthav to rescue Malhar.

My Heart Knows teasers for May 2022

Kalyani’s tale is getting more twisted in the upcoming May episodes of My Heart Knows on Zee World. How will she get past her issues?

1st May 2022, Sunday: Episode 175

Rachit tries to pour acid on Malhar’s sister Swara, prompting Anupriya to pull the trigger to save her. Sarthak informs Kalyani that her mother, Anupriya, has shot someone and assures her that he will not let anything happen to her. Later, Anupriya is brought to the police station by Malhar.

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 176

Sarthak advises Anuprya to lie in court. Kalyani attempts to prove Anupriya’s innocence during court proceedings, but she smacks her.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 177

Malhar is angry when the jailer prevents him from visiting Atharv. Elsewhere, Kalyani finds out that a lady called Malti is the one chosen to be Sampada’s surrogate. A displeased Malhar takes the stand to deliver his testimony in the Anupriya case after he unsuccessfully tries to bring Ahir to court.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 178

Kalyani takes over Anupriya’s responsibility. She also makes up her mind to keep the IVF details a secret from Malhar.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 179

Rachit sets Anupriya’s chambers on fire after finding out about Kalyani’s scheme. Elsewhere, Dr Chahat informs Kalyani that she is expecting a baby, and she later finds out that Rachit is outside the medical facility.

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 180

Arthav discusses his plan to get out of the country at the right time. He decides to threaten and scare Kalyani for his scheme to work. Kalyani is anxious after getting a disturbing nightmare.

7th May 2022, Saturday: Episode 181

Kalyani finds herself in another problem in the form of Mastani Bai. Meanwhile, Anupriya’s increasing problems impact how she behaves. Mastani takes Kalyani to Malhar and exposes a big secret that leaves everyone speechless.

8th May 2022, Sunday: Episode 182

Kalyani is guilt-ridden after failing to reveal the truth to Malhar, and the latter decides to visit the physician to get the details. Madhav encourages Kalyani to get rid of her unborn child, and Sarthak seconds the idea.

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 183

Malhar comes up with a life-changing decision for Kalyani while Anupriya helps the latter rescue her baby. Elsewhere, Malti thinks that a certain individual is Sampada and ends up revealing the truth to the person. Kalyani tries to rescue her baby by attacking the doctor.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 184

Swara disguises herself and seeks assistance from the authorities. It is discovered that the same individual is frightening Kalyani and Swara. Malhar shouts at the tea vendor as he abuses Kalyani. Elsewhere, Anupriya forgets Kalyani as she grows closer to Sarthak. Everyone is concerned when someone locks Mokshi in a room.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 185

Kalyani is convinced that he will find the culprit at lal Galli, and she is later contacted by Malti. She decides to open up to Malhar regarding the baby, and Malhar later heads to Lal Galli to dig out the truth.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 186

Arthav is revealed to be Mastani in front of Aau Saheb. Village ladies talk ill of Kalyani, while Malhar finds the evidence he needs to incriminate Mastani.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 187

Malhar arrives at where Mastani is hiding. Kalyani pulls the trigger and shoots Atharv to rescue Malhar.

14th May 2022, Saturday: Episode 188

Malhar is distressed because of Kalyani and her condition. The physician informs Malhar about Trilok, the donor for Mokshi, and he decides to meet Trilok. He asks Malhar to fight him, and he agrees for the sake of Mokshi.

What happens to the My Heart Knows cast?

Malhar, though tough on the outside, is a broken man on the inside. His worries multiply when Kalyani reveals she is pregnant, and he also has to do whatever it takes to get a donor for Moksh.

Kalyani

She finds out that Malti will be Sampada’s surrogate and makes up her mind to hide the truth about the IVF from Malhar. Later, the doctor reveals that she is expectant, but she does not break the news to Malhar, while Madhav and Sarthak advise her to get rid of the baby. Her mother, Anupriya, later helps her rescue the baby, and she attacks the doctor to ensure nothing happens to her pregnancy. She later decides to come clean to Malhar. How will he react?

Malhar

He is determined to unearth the truth about Arthav. He heads to Lal Gallo to dig out evidence, and it is later revealed that Arthav and Mastani Bai are the same person. He manages to get incriminating evidence against Mastani, and the latter almost kills him when he reaches his hideout, but Kalyani fires a gun at Atharv to rescue him. He is later concerned about Kalyani and her condition, and he is determined to do whatever it takes to get a donor for his son Moksh.

From the My Heart Knows teasers above, May episodes have an interesting turn of events that you do not want to miss. The Indian series airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays.

