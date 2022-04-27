Cody Rigsby's net worth, age, partner, haircut, tattoos, funny videos, profiles

Cody Rigsby is an American fitness trainer and professional dancer. He is famous for being a celebrity cycling instructor on Peloton and has grown to become an inseparable part of the company's brand. Before fitness, Cody was a professional dancer and is an alumnus of Dancing with the Stars on ABC. Here is all you need to know regarding Cody Rigsby's net worth and how he cycled his way to fame.

Cody is an American fitness instructor for Peloton. Photo: @Maarten de Boer

Source: Getty Images

Cody's influence goes beyond riding the Peloton cycle. He helped people get through the Covid-19 lockdown with sane minds and healthy bodies. His workouts are relatable, and he ensures people have fun with an epic playlist and jokes during each session. If you are a fan of Britney Spears, there is no doubt you will love working out with Rigsby!

Cody Rigsby's profiles summary and bio

Full name: Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby Date of birth: 8th June 1987

8th June 1987 Age: 34 years in 2022

34 years in 2022 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: California

California Current residence: New York City

New York City Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Andrés Alfaro

Andrés Alfaro Mother: Cindy Rigsby

Cindy Rigsby Profession: Peloton fitness trainer, athlete, professional dancer

Peloton fitness trainer, athlete, professional dancer Instagram: @codyrigsby

@codyrigsby TikTok: @cody_rigsby

Cody Rigsby's net worth

Cody's exact net worth is not known. However, Net Worth Post estimates his fortune at $3.65 million in 2022.

How much does Cody Rigsby Peloton make?

Peloton pays its instructors between $500 and $750 per class. The instructors train about 10 to 15 sessions a week. Rigsby also earns from endorsement deals.

Cody Rigsby's career

The fitness trainer started as a professional dancer before joining Peloton. Photo: @codyrigsby

Source: Instagram

The fitness enthusiast was a professional dancer before transitioning to fitness. He used to attend ballet lessons while in college and started dancing at gay bars and nightclubs after graduation. He was also a backup dancer for superstars like Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, and Katy Perry, as well as on SNL, ELLE Magazine, and Victoria's Secret projects. In 2021, he competed on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC alongside pro dancer Cheryl Burke and finished third.

In 2013, he was hired by Peloton, a New York-based fitness company, and currently works as the director of the cycling content. His fame and that of the organization skyrocketed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when most people did their routine fitness at home. Cody Rigsby's funny videos during workouts ensure people have fun while sweating.

His growing fame has also enabled him to work with big companies like Adidas, GM, Invisalign, and Therabody as a brand ambassador. He often promotes protein shakes, footwear, and hygiene products.

Cody Rigsby's age and early life

How old is Cody Rigsby? The fitness instructor was born on 8th June 1987 in Los Angeles, California, and he is 34 years old in 2022. He was raised by a single mother called Cindy. Cody Rigsby's mom struggled financially, and they were at one time homeless for about three years.

Cody grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina and later relocated to New York City for a summer scholarship at Broadway Dance Center. He went back to Greensboro for a short while and returned to NYC in 2009 to stay there permanently.

Cody Rigsby's partner

The Peloton instructor is in a relationship with Andrés Alfaro (left). Photo: @codyrigsby

Source: Instagram

The fitness guru is openly gay. He realized he liked guys while in high school after dating a girl, and it did not work out. His current partner is Andrés Alfaro, an instructor at Barry's Bootcamp. They have been together since 2018.

Cody Rigsby and Britney Spears

The Dancing with the Stars alum has been a Britney Spears fan since he was 12. He considers her an icon and was among the diehard fans who stood by her when she had a court battle to dissolve her conservatorship.

Cody Rigsby's tattoos and haircut

The Peloton cycling instructor has four tattoos on his right arm as of April 2022. He has a heart tattoo on his hand, Mickey Mouse on his biceps, a pink triangle on his elbow and a lotus on the forearm. Cody Rigsby's haircut is mid skin fade with texture on top.

What is Cody Rigsby famous for?

He is widely recognized for being a Peloton cycling instructor. His fame also grew when he competed on the 30th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars alongside Cheryl Burke.

The fitness instructor participated in season 30 of ABC's DWTS alongside dancer Cheryl Burke. Photo: @Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Cody Rigsby?

The fitness enthusiast is American. He was born in California and raised in North Carolina. He currently resides in New York City, where his work is based.

Cody Rigsby of Peloton has grown to become a household name in the world of fitness and dance. He uses his platform to keep thousands of Americans fit and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

