The effects of the pandemic were far more than expected, but in hindsight, we learnt new and simpler ways of living. The experience opened our eyes to how much less is more. Poena cast members take us through their journey on how much they had to adapt, and viewing life through their lenses gives a slightly different yet relatable experience.

Poena is a South African Afrikaans sitcom based on Gauteng-alêng-alêng, a 2003 sitcom. Photo: @Reggie Peace (modified by author)

Luckily, Poena cast members are no new faces on your screens. They have been the magic that keeps some soap operas running. Others have been constant figures in the franchise, given the latest edition features of some cast members who have been featured since its inception. So, go through these details for more information about them, the show's plot and the full story and episodes.

Poena's profile summary and story

Genre Comedy Broadcast on kykNET Episodes 13 Broadcast period 4th April 2022 to 22nd June 2022 Broadcast time 20h00 to 20h30 Duration 49 minutes Language Afrikaans

Poena's full story

Poena is a South African Afrikaans sitcom based on Gauteng-alêng-alêng, a 2003 sitcom. Gauteng-alêng-alêng spun off into the 2007 film, Poena is Koning, which means, Poena is King. It also set precedence for a follow-up movie, 2020's Poena and 2021's Poena en Poenie.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the show's story, Poena Pieterse loses his job as a singer on a cruise ship, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. His declining financial status forces him to move in with his unemployed cousin, Poenie, at their grandfather Poen's house. Poen lives with his beloved, Coco de Kok, and her daughter, Chanel. Each party living under the roof has interests that they would like protected. This causes chaos at the homestead.

Poen struggles to keep up with the chaos at his house, so he opts to move to Paternoster. However, his quest to find peace results in him getting into all kinds of trouble with his old friend, Vis. Back at home, Poenie and Poena take over Poen's Plumbing business. They devise a new marketing tagline; "We are number one in the number two game".

Even though the plumbing business keeps them busy, they are committed to chasing their other dreams. Poena is still determined to go back to his singing career. Luckily, he has a budding friendship with Elton Lamoer, his music producer, hoping he will help him pursue the dream.

Poena has his eyes on Shakira Haasbroek, a pole dancer. His admiration for her might be the bane of his existence and hinder his success and breakthrough.

Poena's cast members

These faces will be gracing your screen in the oncoming episodes.

Robbie Wessels as Poena Pieterse

Poena Pieterse is a singer who loses his job and resorts to relocating to his grandfather's farm. Photo: @robbiewesselsreal (modified by author)

Robbie Wessels is a popular South African actor and singer. He matriculated from Hoërskool Strand and graduated from Technikon Pretoria, and his commendable TV roles include Binnelanders, Dryfsand and Hart van Staal. He also featured in Poena is Koning in 2007 and Poena en Poenie in 2021.

In the show, he is a singer who loses his job and resorts to relocating to his grandfather's farm. He is unrelenting about letting go of his dream to grow in music, and his cousin convinces him to join him in their grandfather's plumbing business. He meets a young woman, Shakira, who captures his attention.

Kaz McFadden as Poenie Pieterse

Kaz McFadden is also a renowned South African actor. He is famous for playing Alexander in the final season of Egoli. He trained in theatre and film and has played roles in Spoorloos, Bakgat 1 and 2, Head Hunters, Acting Heroes and 5 min late.

In the show, he is Poenie, Poena's cousin, who offers him a place to stay when he returns to their grandfather's farmhouse. Poenie convinces him to join him in taking over his grandfather's plumbing business.

At Botha as Poen Pieterse

At Botha is a South African actor and artist. He is famous for featuring in Vyster and Dryfsand. He also played the starring role in Triptiek and co-starred in Valllei van Sluiers.

In the show, he is the plumbing business owner, although when his grandson returns, his household becomes so chaotic that he opts to live in Paternoster. Moving in with Vis, his old friend threatens their friendship.

Lochner de K*ck as Vis Venter

Vus Venter is Poen's old friend who offers him a room in his house. Photo: @Lochner de K*ck (modified by author)

Lochner is a South African actor and musician famous for his hit single, Tussen Treine. He has also featured in Die Vierde Kabinet, Jongo and Ludik, to mention a few. In the show, he is Poen's old friend who offers him a room in his house. Their friendship is put on the line during this period.

Liane Heyl as Coco de Kok

Liane Heyl is an actress and singer famous for playing Boeboe in Vetkoek Paleis. She has also featured in Rhythm City, Jozi Streets, 7de Laan, and Hart van Staal, to mention a few. In the show, she is Poen's "partner" and often puts him on a pedestal to choose between his grandchildren and her daughter, Chanel.

Reginald Hufkie as Elton Lamoer

Elton Lamoer explores his singing prowess and is a producer. Photo: @son_koerant (modified by author)

Reginald Hufkie is a South African actor and singer. He is best know for playing Luke on Generations. He has also featured in 7de Laan, Kowethu and Huis Lelieveld, to mention a few. In the show, he explores his singing prowess and is a producer. Poena is determined to grow their friendship, hoping he will help further his music career.

Danielle Retief as Shakira Haasbroek

Danielle Retief is an actress, dancer and singer famous for featuring in Song vir Katryn as Marelie Beukes. She has also played roles in Binnelanders, 7de Laan and High Rollers, to mention a few. She often plays singing and dancing roles.

Who plays Shakira in Poena? In the show, Danielle Retief plays Shakira. She is a pole dancer, and Poeana has a crush on her.

How many episodes is Poena?

The show's episodes are 49 minutes long. The first season had thirteen episodes broadcast on kykNET between 4th April 2022 and 22nd June 2022. However, you could still catch the show on ShowMax.

Is Poena on ShowMax?

All the show's episodes are available on ShowMax and are in Afrikaans

If you have been longing to see Poena cast members do their magic, ensure to check out the show on ShowMax. The comedy offers more than good laughter.

