How did Mr. Krabs die? SpongeBob mystery explained

Mr Krabs, whose full name is Eugene Harold Krabs, is one of the main characters in the American animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants. The fictional character is known for being greedy, cheap, avaricious, callous, arrogant, sometimes hypocritical, and cruel. There have been rumours that Mr Krabs met his maker in a tragic incident. How did Mr Krabs die, and who killed him?

Mr Krabs has been delighting fans for nearly 24 years since 1999. The fictional character first appeared in SpongeBob SquarePants in the series Help Wanted on 1 May 1999. Many are curious about Mr Krabs' death episode, while others speculate they might have missed it altogether. When exactly did the SpongeBob SquarePants’ boss meet his untimely demise?

How did Mr Krabs die?

Mr Krabs, the SpongeBob SquarePants’ boss, is not the nicest crustacean in the ocean, but could someone want to kill him? You are right if you cannot recall Mr Krabs dying onscreen because the fictional character is alive.

The rumour about his death started after an 11-page document titled The Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants went viral in 2022. The document was a class project to teach children how to use evidence to prove their case.

Many believe that the fictional character was dead because Nickelodeon pulled down an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 21) titled Kwarantined Crab around that same time. Many fans thought that the Kwarantined Crab episode featured his death, but Nickelodeon clarified that they had removed it due to its striking similarities to COVID-19.

Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants

The strange report describing Mr Krabs’ death at the hands of fellow characters has since surfaced on the internet, with many believing that the fictional character is dead.

Below is an extensive analysis of what exactly happened to the fictional character according to the Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants document. Note that The Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants document is part of a classroom activity to teach students how to craft persuasive arguments using evidence to support their case.

Mr Krabs was found dead inside the Krusty Krab restaurant. His throat had been cut. The coroner concluded that a metal spatula caused the wound on Mr Krabs’s throat.

There was a spatula found next to the body. It was covered in Mr. Krabs’s blood, but so was everything else around it. The spatula had several fingerprints, including SpongeBob’s, Squidward’s, and Mr. Krabs’s.

Mr Krabs had bled to death and had signs of blunt-force trauma to the back of his head.

SpongeBob’s footprints were found all over the greasy floor around Mr. Krabs’s body, as well as many other people's footprints. His footprints were NOT found in the blood puddle.

Mr. Krabs’s safe was found open, and the recipe for his Krabby Patty was not found in it.

There was a tiny cut on Mr. Krabs’s finger, but it was partially healed. Investigators concluded that this cut happened several weeks before Mr. Krabs’s death.

Inside SpongeBob’s home, investigators found a spatula with traces of Mr. Krabs’s blood on it. The spatula handle had SpongeBob’s fingerprints and Mr. Krabs’.

Each piece of evidence seemingly led to more questions than answers. This painted a complex portrait of Mr Krabs's final hours, leaving many puzzled and wary.

Who killed Mr Krabs?

Finding a straightforward answer as to who killed Mr Krabs is like trying to solve a puzzle with missing pieces. However, the obvious suspect is Plankton, whom everyone knows has an immense dislike toward Mr. Krabs. But, finding evidence that would support that logical theory was challenging because another suspect came into the picture – SpongeBob SquarePants!

According to the document, SpongeBob insists he is innocent, but the authorities doubt his claims.

SpongeBob insists that he’s innocent. The authorities don’t buy Mr. SquarePants’s claims, but he has found a team of defence lawyers who do. Some of the evidence does, in fact, seem to indicate that SpongeBob’s story might actually be true. Whatever really happened, this is shaping up to be the trial of the underwater century!

Citing from the Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants document, below are some possible answers to the cause of Mr Krabs’ death.

The floor was so slick with grease that anyone could have slipped and fallen. It is possible that Mr Krabs was walking around the restaurant holding a metal spatula when he slipped and fell, accidentally slitting his own throat. This accidental fall would also explain the trauma to the back of his head.

The cut on Mr. Krabs’s finger shows that SpongeBob might be telling the truth—that the spatula found in his home was NOT the murder weapon. Also, the bloody spatula at the crime scene could just as likely be the murder weapon, so the spatula found in SpongeBob’s home does not prove anything.

SpongeBob had a motive to kill Mr. Krabs. SpongeBob needed money, and he was furious with Krabs for not giving him a raise. SpongeBob could have killed Mr. Krabs and stolen all the money from the cash box.

Mr Krabs died as part of a mock trial

After analysing all the pieces of evidence provided, Mr Krabs died at the hands of SpongeBob and Plankton, meaning the duo might have conspired together. SpongeBob agreed to kill Krabs and steal the Krabby Patty recipe. In return, Plankton agreed to pay off SpongeBob’s house payments. After SpongeBob delivered the stolen recipe, Plankton altered it so it would not be suspicious.

In what episode did Mr Krabs die?

There is no need for concern for those worried about missing an episode of SpongeBob where Mr Krabs died. You are correct if you cannot recall Mr Krabs dying onscreen since the money-hungry crab does not meet his end in any of the show’s episodes.

How rich is Mr Krabs?

According to SpongeBob SquarePants Official YouTube video, Mr Krabs from SpongeBob has an alleged net worth of $5,249,351. This includes the value of his house, estimated to be worth $120,000. The fictional character also earns around $200,000 annually.

Why does Mr Krabs walk like that?

Mr Krabs’ walking style has been a subject of interest among SpongeBob fans. The character has a distinct walking style, moving his feet quickly and appearing to have more than two legs.

Storyboard artist Erik Wiese designed Krabs' walk cycle to be cartoonish by using a four-frame multi-blur cycle to make him walk like a crab. The sound effect for Mr Krabs' walking is created using temple blocks, a set of pitched wood blocks. The sound is a ram of 30-second notes that repeats over and over.

How did Mr Krabs die? The death of the fictional character is not as real as many believed. The rumours spread after the 11-page document titled The Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants went viral in 2022. It was a classroom activity to teach students how to craft persuasive arguments using evidence to support their case.

