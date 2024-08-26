How to watch Berserk in order: The best way to follow the series

If you are diving into Kentaro Miura's intense and dark world of Berserk, knowing the right order to watch can make a significant difference. How can one watch Berserk in order? This is a short guide to help you find your way across the several versions of this well-known anime series.

Berserk is a Japanese manga series written by Kentaro Miura. It is set in a dark fantasy universe inspired by medieval Europe. The tale centres on Guts, a lone swordsman, and Griffith, the head of the "Band of the Hawk."

The plot and legacy of Berserk

The story centres on Guts, a lone mercenary with a tragic background who must battle through a medieval world full of darkness. Born from the hanged corpse of his mother, he was raised by an abusive adoptive father, Gambino, who shaped his harsh early life, but the young Guts later killed him while defending himself.

His reckless yet powerful fighting style attracts the attention of Griffith, the leader of the Band of the Hawk, who accommodates him in the group and helps him rise up the ranks. Guts embark on a quest for vengeance after his closest friend Griffith betrays him by sacrificing his colleagues to obtain demonic power.

Guts battles his inner demons as he travels, coming across terrifying otherworldly monsters and hideous animals. The narrative is a harsh and poignant account of retribution, survival, and the quest for purpose in an unkind world.

Berserk was converted into a 25-episode anime in 1997, followed by a trilogy of films from 2012 to 2013 and a 24-episode anime series from 2016 to 2017.

It won the Award for Excellence at the 2002 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize and had sold over 60 million copies, including digital copies, by October 2023. According to the Asahi Shimbun, the writer, Kentaro Miura, died suddenly of acute aortic dissection on May 6, 2021, at the age of 54.

How to watch Berserk in order

Over the years, with various adaptations, some have been praised by fans, while others have been criticised for their terrible animation and lack of substance. However, it is essential to comprehend the chronological sequence of these adaptations in order to appreciate Miura's work fully.

1. Start with the 1997 series

Start your adventure with the original anime version of Berserk (1997). According to Game Rant, this series covers the Golden Age and Black Swordsman storylines. The animation is commended for faithfully capturing the manga's original plot, even though it is a little outdated by today's standards.

You may view the 1997 version for free on YouTube. The succeeding adaptations are situated in the context of this basic series. For an even more enjoyable experience, watch the 1997 series alongside Berserk Abridged, an online parody that humorously summarises each episode.

2. Move on to the Golden Age movies

After completing the 1997 series, proceed to the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc movies. This trilogy includes:

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012)

(2012) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle for Doldrey (2012)

(2012) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013)

Is the 1997 series the same as the Golden Age Arc?

If you have seen both, you may have noticed some similarities. This is because the Golden Age plot from the original Berserk manga is adapted in both. When it comes to the story, they add their own artistic touches while covering the same ground.

The Golden Age movies enhance the animation and add new details to retell the original plot arc. With a more refined appearance, they convey an updated account of the events covered in the 1997 series.

3. Check out the Memorial Edition

Watch Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition (2022) if you are eager to see the Golden Age Arc in a new light. This version features several new sequences and updated images, re-editing the original trilogy into a series style.

4. Continue with the 2016 Reboot

Next, watch Berserk (2016-2017). This series picks up where the Golden Age Arc films left off, concentrating on the Falcon of the Millennium Empire and Conviction storylines. Despite negative reviews, the animation carries the tale beyond the Golden Age arc.

5. Finalise with the 2017 Season

Berserk Season 2 (2017) brings the story from the 2016 series to a close and wraps off the Falcon of the Millennium Empire storyline. The current season concludes the continuing plot and resolves the character arcs first presented in the earlier versions.

Frequently asked questions

Knowing the chronological sequence of the Berserk adaptations improves your viewing experience and helps you appreciate Kentaro Miura's exquisite storytelling even more. These are the most frequently asked questions by viewers.

Is it good to watch Berserk 1997 first?

Beginning with the 1997 series, it gives a strong foundation and introduction to the story.

Is Berserk 1997 and 2016 the same?

No, they cover different parts of the story. The Eclipse marks the conclusion of the 1997 series, and the 2016 series picks up where the films left off.

Is Berserk 2016 a remake or sequel?

It is more of a continuation rather than a remake. The Golden Age Arc movies leave off where this one picks up. Watching the 2016 series may make you detect allusions to events that appear to originate from the 1997 series, but in reality, they are discussing The Golden Age Arc.

Is it okay to skip Berserk 1997?

You can skip the 1997 series and let The Golden Age Arc be your introduction to the Berserk saga. However, the 1997 series provides important context and nuance that enhance the experience.

How many seasons of Berserk are there?

There are two main seasons: the original 1997 series and the 2016-2017 reboot.

Where to watch Berserk

Keen to check out the show? Apart from online options, you can rent or purchase The Golden Age Arc and the 2016 anime from a number of video-on-demand providers, such as Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. If that does not suit you, here are the online options:

Watch both seasons on Crunchyroll here. Fans of Berserk have also uploaded the episodes into YouTube playlists here. Episodes of Berserk are available on Netflix (if in a supported area).

It is recommended to read the manga is the best way to fully immerse yourself in the plot of Berserk. The series is enormous, and no anime adaptation has ever done the work justice.

With this guide, you will be able to watch Berserk in order and follow Guts's challenging journey through its various adaptations. Enjoy the ride into the miserable and outstanding world of Berserk!

