Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula recent statement about fixing the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has caused a debate online

The Minister stated that Government "inherited a broken Prasa" but made promises to fix the agency

"Mr Fix" is now trending on Twitter as locals discuss the Minister's promises and other issues he has not yet solved

After Minister Fikile Mbalula spoke about inheriting a 'broken Prasa' peeps have been calling it out. The transport minister has been trending on Twitter as peeps question how exactly Government plans on fixing Prasa.

Mbalula goes by the name 'Mr Fix' and locals are now using that name against him and his promise to improve the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. Netizens are roasting Mbalula as they question his abilities to fix Prasa.

News24 reported that Mbalula recent statement revealed that the minister will supply updates on next year's progress at Prasa as well as national rail policy.

Fikile Mbalula is trending online after stating that Government "inherited a broken Prasa" but has promised to fix it. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News takes a look at the various responses to Mbalula's latest statement shared on Twitter.

@Sabza200BC simply shared:

''Mr Fix - what an idiot."

@alan_exton believes:

"Mr Fix It is an incompetent loudmouth without a clue how to fix anything let alone Prasa. He says he inherited a broken Prasa but he then just stuffed it up completely. Here comes a new contract ala BBEEE for the ANC. Well done Fikile, taxpayers money."

@Tweest69 said:

"I see no reason why this "Mr Fix" guy is a minister."

@SuperiorZulu wrote:

"The irony of Fikile Mbalula being called "Mr Fix" when he can't fix the transportation infrastructure as Minister of Transport is uncanny."

@OtsileNkost tweeted:

"He inherited Prasa from Blade Nzimande and Joe Maswanganyi who are both ANC members. The next minister of transport will inherit a broken Prasa from Mr Fix Mbalula. Incompetency follows incompetency."

@Mark46262339M added:

"If Mr Fix spent less time telling everyone what he did and did something maybe we would have a working Prasa."

Source: Briefly.co.za