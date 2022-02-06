Multichoice has started the week off to some unhappy customers after DStv abruptly removed channel 198 from certain packages. A little Rihanna look-alike has left many with their jaws on the floor as the resemblance is next level. Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana took Cassper Nyovest's McLaren for a spin over the weekend and it seemingly ended in tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A trending TikTok video of a teacher trying to get rid of a snake that has entered his class has scared the life out of many. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba took to social media to express his surprise that the Department of Basic Education had hired foreign nationals to senior positions.

1. SA Audiences Protest the Removal of DStv Channel 198, Denying Them Access to ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Multichoice has started the week off to some unhappy customers after DStv abruptly removed channel 198 from certain packages. The sudden disappearance of the channel that broadcast Big Brother Mzansi caused viewers to miss the much anticipated Sunday night elimination. Netizens are fuelled as they protest #BringBackChannel198.

Viewers of 'Big Brother Mzansi' protest DStv's non-communicated decision to remove channel 198 from the Acess package. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

It's a sad day for Big Brother Mzansi fans as those who subscribe to the Access Package have been denied access to their favourite reality show. Viewers have taken to Twitter to address DStv's unfair decision to strip the channel away from select fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Little Girl Looks Like Rihanna, Mzansi Peeps Cannot Believe the Uncanny Resemblance

Doppelgangers are coming in hot! This little Rihanna look-alike has left many with their jaws on the floor as the resemblance is next level.

People love to see pictures of just the average person who looks exactly like a world-famous celebrity.

Social media user @lerato_mol shared a picture of a young South African girl who could literally be Rihanna’s double.

3. Drip Footwear Founder Lekau Sehoana “Wrecks” Cassper Nyovest’s R4.5m McLaren, Peeps React

Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana took Cassper Nyovest's McLaren for a spin over the weekend and it seemingly ended in tears. Lekau's response to Mufasa had many peeps assuming that he had wrecked the posh ride.

After sharing a snap of himself driving the lux whip on social media, Lekau then asked tweeps for advice on how to spin the R4.5 million car like a Gusheshe. Cass saw the tweet and quickly asked Lekau where he was.

4. Scaly Surprise: Teacher Users Broom to Move Snake Away From Petrified Pupils

A trending TikTok video of a teacher trying to get rid of a snake that has entered his class has scared the life out of many. The video, which was taken by a student, starts with all the kids standing on the desks and screaming.

It pans around the classroom where someone can be heard screaming that the snake is a python. The teacher grabbed a broom and tried his best to push the serpent away from his petrified students.

It's not been made clear what type of snake entered the classroom but many speculated in the comments section that it was a cobra. Either way, it must have been a truly harrowing experience for anyone involved.

5. Herman Mashaba and Jonathan Jansen Go Head to Head in Heated Argument About Foreigners in Education

On Saturday (29 January), ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba took to social media to express his surprise that the Department of Basic Education has senior employees from neighbouring African countries and said that he would investigate the matter further in light of relatively high unemployment levels in South Africa.

An honourary education professor at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Jonathan Jansen, called out Mashaba's statement and said he is a "disgraceful leader." Jansen believes that Mashaba's remarks champion xenophobia and embarrass South Africans.

Source: Briefly News