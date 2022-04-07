Famous snake rescuer, Nick Evans, shared his encounter with three cobras online, giving followers the creeps as usual

He revealed that he rescued all three in the same area in Durban, but also complained that he missed the usual black mamba "friends"

Peeps were grateful to Nick for relocating the dangerous but innocent cobras and praised him for the job that he does, while others shared their fears of snakes

Nick Evans went to the rescue of some petrified property residents, who had unwelcome encounters with Mozambican spitting cobras. After rescuing the snakes, Nick recounted in a Facebook post that there were three of them were found in Westville, Durban.

In his online post, Nick gave a detailed account of how he caught each one of the snakes. He also expressed dismay at the fact that black mambas didn't step up to the plate, as he hadn't caught any that day.

Famous snake rescuer Nick Evans was called out to three different properties in the same area where he captured spitting cobras. Image: Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Peeps on Facebook commended Nick on the job that he does. On learning where the snakes were located, some expressed delight about not living in Westville. Others expressed irritation over the properties in their neighbourhood with unkempt lawns.

Here are some of the comments that some peeps made:

Rhowaida Omar said:

"Well done bro. Keep up the amazing work. I simply fear snakes, normally get the green ones in our area, but they so fast, our dogs kill them... So far I've seen 2 bitten ones in my yard."

Thando Amanda MsanekaKhathi said:

"I always dreamed of having a nice big house in Westville, but now NO, I'm fine in Clermont. Well done, Nick, you're a life saver ❤️"

George Peterson said:

"Don't you ever worry you're going to get bitten by a snake?"

Shahzad Ali Khan said:

"Nick, have you ever checked your heart rate on heart monitor when catching these snakes? Just out of interest. I wait for your stories every day. Be safe my friend."

Wendy Anne Miller said:

"Makes me worry about what could be moving into the empty house next door with its overgrown and dump zone garden. Hope they eat the rats and stay over the wall."

