Famous philanthropist Collen Mashawana and the rest of Mzansi were disheartened by the passing of mkhulu Joseph Thabethe, who had recently become a homeowner.

The elderly gentleman had been living in a windowless shack for over 30 years when the Collen Mashawana Foundation stepped in to help

South Africa and the businessman shared their condolences online, with some hoping that he passed on a happy man

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A poor elderly gentleman who Collen Mashawana assisted has sadly passed away. The senior citizen recently became a homeowner after living in a windowless shack for over 30 years.

Saffas and all-around good guy Collen were unsettled after a sweet pensioner was laid to rest after living in a shack for over 30 years. Images: Collen Mashawana/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The news of his passing was posted by Collen in a very heartfelt Facebook caption with the details of their initial meeting.

Mkhulu Joseph Thabethe was found living in a shack with no doors or windows, which promoted the Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF) to step in, demolish the poorly built structure and build the senior citizen a lovely new home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The famous philanthropist expressed his emotions and had some very kind words to say for the sweet senior citizen:

"It saddens me that we have to lay him to rest this early in his new journey as a home owner. May his soul rest in eternal and heavenly peace."

Mzansi peeps also came together to share heartfelt condolences for the unfortunate man who had not gotten to experience his new home fully. See the warm responses below:

Philly Bima said:

"Thank you Collen Mashawana. Mkhulu died with his dignity restored. May his soul rest in peace."

Pearl Rambuda mentioned:

"May his soul rest in peace. Atleast he died living in a better condition because of your work may God continue to bless you."

Bonisile Dlamini commented:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace, he died a peaceful man may God bless you abundantly."

Nomsa Martha Sithole shared:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Mongale Motshidisi posted:

"He died a happy man. May his soul rest in peace."

Businessman shares plan to build home for 80-year-old gogo and 2 unemployed grandchildren, peeps applaud

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on public-spirited businessman Collen Mashawana, who went online to share his plan to help build a home for an 80-year-old gogo and her two unemployed grandchildren.

The inspirational entrepreneur, Collen Mashawana, shared the heart-warming initiative on Facebook, where he also highlighted the damage that the KZN floods had caused:

"The recent floods experienced in KZN has caused damage to housing and infrastructure. Due to the severe conditions, many people were left displaced and are still picking up the pieces."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News