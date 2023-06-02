Dr Christina Eberhardt performed SA's first transvenous electrical cardioversion on a horse

The University of Pretoria and the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital have celebrated this monumental moment

Explaining that this specialised procedure has only been done successfully by very few, Dr Eberhardt feels proud to be one of them

Dr Christina Eberhardt, a veterinary specialist from the University of Pretoria and the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital, made Mzansi proud by performing a miracle procedure on a horse.

Dr Christina Eberhardt and the team performing SA’s first transvenous electrical cardioversion on a horse. Image: Supplied / The University of Pretoria

Source: UGC

While some first-world countries have been doing procedures like this for a while, it is a first in SA and reportedly the first in Africa!

The University of Pretoria and the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital celebrated the monumental moment on social media, praising Dr Christina Eberhardt for her amazing work.

Briefly News got in contact with Mr van Blerk, head of media, communications and marketing at UP, and he gave all the glory to Dr Eberhardt for making history. This procedure is very specialised, making Dr Eberhardt part of a small group of equine specialists in the world that have been able to perform it successfully.

“To date this procedure is only performed by a small number of equine specialists in the world, and I am excited to be able to now offer this service in South Africa,” Dr Eberhardt said.

What makes this procedure so specialised

Transvenous electrical cardioversion is a new and advanced treatment for horses with atrial fibrillation – an irregular heartbeat. Dr Eberhardt, an internal medicine and cardiology specialist for horses and Senior Lecturer in Equine Medicine at the UP Faculty of Veterinary Science, championed the procedure on a beautiful horse named Skye, a 17-year-old Warmblood.

Dr Eberhardt explained that the transvenous electrical cardioversion requires you to place a 1.8 m long catheter with electrodes through the horse'sSA's right jugular veins into the heart, and it is a tricky business.

“The most difficult part of the procedure is the correct placement of the catheters within the heart. We use blood pressure measurement, ultrasound, and radiography to guide the catheters.”

Watch the full procedure being done below:

Mzansi cheers for Dr Eberhardt's successful procedure, putting Mzansi on the map

Colin Schwarzwald said:

“There is no better thing for a clinical teacher and mentor than seeing former residents and fellows applying the learned knowledge and being successful in other parts of the world! Very happy and proud! Great job! ☺️”

Laurenne James was wowed:

“How incredible!! Well done to Dr and the team.”

Nichola Proctor was in awe:

“I even jumped myself when watching the video..”

Gaye De Wilzem clapped:

“Wonderful.... congratulations!!!”

