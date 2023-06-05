A popular Mzansi dance crew has a trending video receiving hundreds of thousands of views

Their TikTok prank is fast approaching one million views since its fresh upload

The reaction of their target didn't help their prank go according to plan

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Popular dance crew The Junior King has a prank on TikTok that is going viral even though their victim didn't fall for it. Image: @TheJuniorKing

Source: TikTok

A group of Port Elizabeth-based street dancers released a video that is almost at one million views.

Three trio begin the short clip by singling out the unsuspecting target for their dance prank.

The innocent victim of their TikTok prank is an employee packing products in the sanitary section of the supermarket.

But when the youngsters who make up @TheJuniorKing, whose TikTok account has 1.3 million followers, attempt to surprise him with a random dance routine, things quickly become awkward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video:

TikTok says the supermarket employee in dance prank takes his job too seriously

The gentleman's bored response to the talented choreographers kills the vibe and Mzansi says he should loosen up a bit.

@VeroniqueMarcus has over a hundred likes for saying:

"Yes, but I think the guy take his work serious."

@CandiceVanDerRheede think the aisle section makes it hilarious:

"In the pads section..."

@user5659543213305 says the man doesn't want to bother anyone:

"If minding your own business was a person."

@Kaki understands the employee's dedication:

"Guy just wanna get paid."

@shamiso_mkhwanazi says the video should have got an even lower rating:

"2 for what when he legit did not even smile."

The Junior King explains why the worker didn't react to their TikTok dance prank

The 2 refers to the rating @TheJuniorKing gave themselves out of 10.

But the boys aren't hurt by his cold response, because it turns out he is a fan who knew what they were up to all along.

In response to the comment saying the worker takes his job too seriously, @TheJuniorKing replied:

"He does... He greeted us later and said he knows us on TikTok. Such a nice guy."

Mzansi wants more TikTok pranks from the dancers

Despite the worker being a party pooper, their followers still want to see more videos like this.

@simangalisosuperstar wants another one:

"Yeah bro, you should do more."

@user512758631234 says they'll be lucky next time:

"Do more. Someone might join one day."

Beautiful stranger joins TikTok dance prank

In a similar article, Briefly News reported on how an attractive young woman joined a TikTok dance prank played on her.

The video shows a tall dancer nearly falling on an escalator, but when a stranger rushes to his help, he starts dancing to surprise her.

However, the surprise is on him, as the exotic bae begins to mimic his dance moves.

People said they should marry, while others suspected it was staged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News