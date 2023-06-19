A Porsche was pulling out of its parking bay when it got hit by a slightly speeding SUV

The video shows that the SUV missed hitting a pedestrian by a few inches before it crashed into the luxurious car

A debate ensued on social media about which driver was responsible for the accident

Two Porsches and a luxury SUV were filmed colliding at Super Car Sunday, Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, Durban, while narrowly missing a pedestrian. Image: Peché Africa

Three vehicles crashed into each other at a supercar event in Durban, narrowly missing a pedestrian in the process.

The accident occurred at Super Car Sunday at Oceans Mall, Umhlanga, when a Porsche tried to pull out of its parking bay without indicating, as seen in a video.

Viral video of supercar crash at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga raises questions

The video shows a man briskly walking past the Porsche when suddenly, a speeding luxury SUV crashed into the Porsche's front right wheel, missing the pedestrian by a few centimetres.

The impact sent the Porsche into the right rear wheel of another Porsche, where the owner had just entered his vehicle and was about to close the door.

Watch the video below:

If you look closer, three supercars could have been involved in the accident. It looked like the first Porsche might have grazed the supercar parked behind it, but that isn't clear from the angle of the video.

Twitter reacts to luxury SUV causing accident with two Porsches in Durban

The video has been circulating on social media, and on Twitter, Peché Africa posted it with an interesting caption:

"Who was wrong here SUV or Porsche?"

There were over 70 replies within hours of his question. Here are some of the answers.

@Juweroh said:

"The law says when you hit someone from the back, you are the one at fault. For example, if a kid ran into the traffic and a driver needed to stop abruptly, you should give them enough following distance to do so."

@moloto_makgabo mentioned:

"Porsche no indication, just changing the lane without checking the mirrors that it is safe to do so."

@Tswaledi blamed both cars:

"The Porsche driver did not observe, the SUV driver drove at high speed even when they saw there were people and cars ahead. That pedestrian was lucky."

@wordlife1022 claimed:

"The pedestrian is the cause."

@thegraphmaker blamed the SUV:

"SUV all day and every day. Take away their keys and driver’s license. Either drunk or texting. Or both."

@KrilaMbamba said the Porshe should have indicated:

"Porsche is suppose to be indicating on taking off and none of it, so he is definitely wrong."

