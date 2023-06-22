A man's dining experience turned sour after he was charged 10% for a tip on his bill by a restaurant

He posted a video of the bill, expressing that he felt robbed by the establishment as it decided for him how much to tip

He said he wasn't obligated to tip and ended up paying R35 for the tip, sparking differing views online

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The proper tipping etiquette is constantly changing and evolving, and it can feel impossible to consistently stay on top of what the correct thing to do is.

One man was not happy about being charged a 10% tip on his bill by a restaurant he dined at recently.

A man expressed that being made to pay a 10% tip on his bill was unethical. Image:@arcreactor4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man complains about being obligated to pay 10% tip

@arcreactor4 posted a video on TikTok showing the bill, which amounted to R1 015.00 with a tip of R101.50, bringing the grand total to R1 116.50.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The man felt he was being robbed by the establishment, complaining that tipping was not an obligation.

"This is robbery; restaurants should be paying their own staff and not be making clients pay tips to cover their costs. This is unlawful and unethical.

"@BROCKA, you will never see us again, also to find out you are part of LA Rocca group... I've stopped going there for years and just got reminded of why I'm right," he captioned the video.

He ended up paying R1 050 in total, meaning he tipped his waiter R35.

Tipping etiquette

Tipping used to be about showing appreciation for good service, but as the minimum wage has plateaued, workers have come to depend on it, Real Simple states.

According to Yahoo Finance, the appropriate tipping percentage for restaurant servers has changed drastically over the past decade. While it used to be appropriate to tip 10% to 15% to your server, today, that amount is largely unacceptable. To accommodate inflation, the recommended tip percentage for servers is 18% to 20%.

SA peeps share their 2 cents on the matter

The post sparked a debate in the comments as some people agreed with the man's sentiments while others disagreed, explaining that tipping was necessary and had specific guidelines.

Khateeja Rahim said:

"Tipping should be an option, not a requirement."

Verainea❤️❤️ commented:

"I don't think he is against tipping. It's the fact that the restaurant decided for him how much he will give."

Crossroadster responded:

"In some restaurants, there's a tipping clause that's written on the menu. If the waiter is serving 6 people/more, then the min 10% tip is applied."

Marlu Horne replied:

"Over a certain amount... Or a certain number of people they can do it."

user5920618400451 replied:

"This is everywhere if it's a big party of people and the waiter has to do a lot of up and down. They just include."

Ches ✨ reacted:

"R45, you’re kidding."

Mzansi goes in hard on man who tipped R15 on R555 bill, says he’s not obliged to tip

In another story, Briefly News reported that While it is not law to tip in Mzansi, it is courteous. One man tipped a waiter R15 on a bill that totalled R555, and SA peeps had none of it.

Twitter user Umshayi Wempama shared a picture of his bill after devouring one of his favourite meals, prawns. Our guy never expected to be grilled after sharing a moment he thought was spectacular.

“The way I love prawns, I don’t mind wasting my money on them.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News