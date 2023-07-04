A content creator's shopping haul video featuring beautiful winter coats from H&M has become a hit on TikTok

The woman modelled the different styled winter finds that she scooped up at marked-down prices

The influencer's followers expressed their eagerness to rush to their local H&M stores and make their purchases

A woman modelled the coats she got from H&M.

Source: TikTok

Shopping haul videos have become a popular way for individuals to share their fashion finds and provide inspiration to social media users.

Woman updates her winter wardrobe with H&M clothes

Recently, a content creator @_mrs_femi shared an exciting shopping haul TikTok video from H&M, showcasing a stunning collection of winter coats.

The video has quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of South African ladies who are eager to update their winter wardrobes.

The woman with impeccable taste in fashion modelled the coats in various styles and colours for her followers.

Video of winter jackets from H&M intrigues women on TikTok

The clip was a hit with viewers, creating a buzz around the must-have winter pieces.

South African ladies expressed their gratitude for the plug, appreciating the opportunity to discover trendy winter coats available at H&M.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rave about the stunning H&M jackets

@mayineimvula said:

"I wish you were a personal shopper! I would pay big money for you to source that pink trench for me."

@mbaliz01 asked:

"Only seeing this now when is the sale ending?"

@zintle3110 posted:

"Noooooo you are lying."

@ketsilifa commented:

The blazer, there is nothing in Nelspruit."

@loratomakatong2 stated:

"The pink trench."

@kgomotsoloabile wrote:

"I only got five things. "

@qwathi_dikela_kanoni said:

"And online?"

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a fashionista came across timeless winter coats marked down to more than 50% at H&M. In true influencer style, she shared the incredible sale with her social media followers.

She uploaded the gorgeous pleather trench coats on her TikTok page, and the video sparked people's interest.

