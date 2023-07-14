A woman who recently bought herself a car took herself back to driving lessons which she held at a nearby soccer field

The woman drove through a mini-obstacle course she plotted for herself and didn't do well

South Africans chipped in with some helpful words of advice on how to improve her reversing

Emeldah Hlungwane could not correctly execute the reverse with her new car. Image: @_emeldah

The journey of Emeldah Hlungwane, the Limpopo teacher who refused to remove her learner's sticker on her new car, continues as she attempts to revive her driving skills.

Emeldah practised her reversing skills and almost failed to give herself a refresher course, and South Africans offered a helping hand by giving her tips.

Woman's attempt to reverse car fails hilariously in TikTok video

Her attempt at reversing had a comical end, and the nation jumped in to advise her on how to go about the lessons.

@_emeldah's video on TikTok shows her reversing through a line of 20-litre water bottles which she lined up to practice her driving.

She backs the car up slowly and goes through the cones. She tries to turn the car in reverse and fails as the front wheels knock the water bottles to the ground.

Watch the video here:

South Africans offer helpless driver tips

Netizens gave Emeldah helpful counsel on how to reverse the car.

Kholofelomafatle advised that she uses a landmark to create a line of sight.

"To make your reversing easier, have something you use as a reference; if you cannot see that thing, then it means you'll bump."

Zodwa said she must take note of her side mirrors.

"Position your mirrors correctly. Once you don't see the bottles, uyowashayisa. Make sure your mirrors give you a clear view."

Helen Shalati Shiks was a spectator of note.

"Not me shouting, 'don't turn,' 'yes, straight'."

Sharon Magabane Mots wished her luck.

"I foresee danger here."

Pulane had hope.

"Within a month, you'll be fine."

