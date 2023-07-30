One woman on TikTok did a short haircut and decided to do something different while at the salon

The lady had people laughing after showing them the salon employee trying to do finger waves on her head

Many people thought the video was hilarious as they thought the hairdresser was struggling to achieve the style

A woman decided to change her hair, and she went TikTok viral. Online users were fascinated to see how she looked.

A TikTok video shows a woman getting finger waves done and people thought it would not pan out well. Image: @mbalie856

The video of the woman's hair received thousands of likes. People also left comments discussing her failed hairstyle.

Woman's finger waves botched in TikTok video with 300 000 views

A creator, @mbalie856, on TikTok, showed how doing her hair ended in a mess. The lady wanted finger waves, and her hairdresser sucked out of depth. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to woman's hair salon experience

Many people were ready to give their honest opinions. Online users had jokes about the hairdresser's technique.

jjust_kayy said:

"Korr you look defeated."

Busie Jozi wrote:

"Ngathi it’s that wig Yama judge court."

S.eemah_ was hacked:

"NO PLEASE WHY ARE YOU QUIET???"

MasanaSunshine felt for the woman:

"Sorry."

Sergeant 210 added:

"Trust the process."

Online users love to see drastic hairstyle changes

People are usually invested in seeing how people's daring hairstyles turn out. One woman was compared to Rebecca Malope when her hairstyle backfired.

Girl gets wrong hairstyle 1 day before school reopens, peeps try to give hope

Briefly News previously reported that a schoolgirl was not happy with her back-to-school hairstyle. The young lady showed people that she went to a salon hoping the style she wanted would work out and look amazing.

The video of the student's distress got over 14000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who were discussing the hairstyle.

@desireaya posted that she left this alone, disappointed after they did her Fulani braids wrong. In the TikTok post, the young girl assured that she wanted cornrows that had zig zags. Instead, she got straight back because she was too shy to speak up.

