A video by a creator showing others how to polish shoes went viral on TikTok as he used an unlikely product to get it spick and span

The TikTok video of the shoe-cleaning hack relies on a common household product that many people did not expect.

Peeps were amused, and the clip received lots of views as many thought using Doom was an interesting idea, and others could rock resist a few jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One gent on TikTok decided to show people how easily they shine shoes with Doom. The video was fascinating, and it got over 70 000 likes.

A TikTok video shows a man using Doom to make a school shoe very shiny. Image: @teekaynjoman3

Source: TikTok

Many online users commented on the video discussing the hack. People had jokes about the amount of effort the creator put into making the shoes shiny.

Shoe shining tutorial goes viral on TikTok

A man @teekaynjoman3 shined his shoe the normal way, except he used an unconventional product at the end. After applying shoe polish, he made it shine using Doom. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SA netizens discuss men's shoe-shining tutorial in TikTok video

Online users thought it was fascinating to see his shoe-brushing technique. Many people thought it was hilarious as they thought that Doom made the shoe flammable.

Brian Griffin wondered:

"And the smell?"

PUBG POES addeD:

"Imagine smelling Doom in school."

fritz440 said:

"The mosquitoes won't bother your feet any more."

ReallyNotDeshaun added:

"Doom sales increasing after this video."

Flyy joked:

"If someone lights a cigarette around you it’s over."

Ibanathi wrote:

"The shinier the shoe the lower the marks."

Erol Nqobile Mahlale addeD:

"I wonder what were you doing when you discovered that."

Online users love cleaning hacks in TikTik videos

Many love to see others cleaning hacks. One woman posted a video showing people how they can always have clean tripe.

Housekeeper shares hack to clean white sneakers, useful video gets 924K views

Briefly News previously reported that one woman went on TikTok to share some secrets of the hospitality industry. The housekeeper told her 675 000 followers how they should wash their white sneakers, and the video blew up.

She is seen in the footage uploaded on her TikTok page @mbalinhlaponhlapho explaining what people should add to their water before washing their white shoes.

The lady said Sunlight dishwashing liquid help remove the dirt off the shoes, a scoop of vinegar acts as a disinfectant, and bicarbonate of soda is a brightening agent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News