A TikTok video of other Africans imitating South Africans by using their lingo, mannerisms and expressions went viral

Locals in Botswana showed that they have interesting ideas about how South Africans act

Many people were fascinated after seeing Batswana foreigners' imitations of Xhosa people and more

A TiKTok video went viral after people in Botswana acted out what they think South Africans sound like. Image: theboyssouthafrica

Batswana men and women did their best impression of South Africans after being asked by TikTokkers. The video of the group from the interviewees' efforts received lots of laughs.

The video was a hit on TikTok with over 600 000 views and was shared on other social media. In a post on Facebook, the video of the South African imitations received over 31 000 likes.

TikTok video of Batswana acting South African

Some creators who do street interviews @theboyssouthafrica were in Botswana. The TikTokkers asked several people in the country to behave like South Africans.

One Batswana lady pretended to be Xhosa and explained she visited the Eastern Cape. Another guy explained that most in the country always expect any person to speak isiZulu. Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Batswana imitations

Many people thought the video was hilarious. Netizens commented on the video, and most were impressed by the Batswana's realistic South African expressions.

thisisndamu said:

"Batswana and South Africans, we’re basically the same people haha, they dont need to do an impression."

x.ongiiii wrote:

"I was honestly expecting a 'Haiboo!'' from one of them."

user8125113882684 asked:

"I'm from Namibia and I love "Bathong". What does it mean?"

user74571413558394 wrote:

"That laugh was South African"

Nkosana commented:

"The second lady is Xhosa no ways."

Sweetest8 gushed:

"Botswana girls are beautiful man."

Tshiamo admitted:

"The Zulu one is very true lol."

South African curious about other cultures

Most netizens love to see people's cultures and are fascinated by others of different ethnicities. A young lady made a video to poke fun at the false stereotypes she receives because she is Venda.

Man practises accent in case he moves to Australia, SA thinks he's Australian

Briefly News previously reported that a funny guy on TikTok went viral after putting on an accent. People were amused as the guy explained that he would never sound the same if he moved to Australia.

People thought that the man's video was a hoot. The clip got over 80 000 likes from an amused audience.

TikTok creator @seeyardaseelvar made a video showing how well he can do the Australian accent. In the video, he mentioned things he would enjoy doing, such as watching cricket, and he used Australian lingo to describe it.

