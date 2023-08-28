This grown gaming babe needed a TV to play her games, so she stole her parents’ TV from the lounge

TikTok user @girlielukhele shared a video showing her antics, claiming she’s putting it to better use

Gamer babe, who is a candidate attorney, shares love for gaming and motorsports

Fellow gamers came forward to give the woman a virtual high five, some drooling over her skills

Grow up for who? This grown babe took her parents’ TV from the lounge so she could play her racing games, and the TikTok video left Mzansi citizens in hysterics.

TikTok user @girlielukhele stole her parents’ TV from the lounge to play her racing game. Image: TikTok / @girlielukhele

While screen time is a big debate, you can’t deny that some people are making lucrative livings off of playing TV games – they are not just for kids.

Grown woman steals parents’ TV to play racing games

TikTok user @girlielukhele shared a video of herself taking her parents’ flatscreen TV from the lounge so she can play her racing games. The look on her face is priceless, just like a naughty child.

Take a look at the antics going down:

Gamer babe aka candidate attorney with a love for motorsports

Briefly News had the honour of speaking to the woman to find out more about who she is, what she loves and why she is still living at home. Turns out, she's a fierce lawyer babe breaking barriers in many different male-dominated spheres.

" I'm 28 years old, and yes, I'm still living with my parents. Currently, I am a candidate attorney and I love motorsport and driving, especially rally driving. I have a huge passion for driving in general. My favourite game right now is WRC10, it's also a rally driving game "

Asking her what advice she has for other ladies wanting to break into these industries, this is what she said:

"My advice to other ladies would be to go for it! We are more than capable to compete in the male dominated industry of motorsport and gaming. Practice makes perfect! I would love to see more ladies in the industry ❤️"

Fellow racing gamers clap for the sacrifice

The video had fellow gamers coming forward to back their girl up, claiming this move was necessary lol. The video had people busting jokes in the comment section.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Sandile Shezi was impressed:

“Rally one of the hardest racing games ever yet you're driving like a pro ”

Trapmasterbeats fell in love:

“A girl playing WRC sisi uyighost that game is hard ”

NGWAZI55 joked:

“Now you must take your parents car for a better experience ”

XSMTHINGS shot his shot:

“I'm single, and I finally found my soulmate Kungasa ekseni sidlala igame nawe ”

