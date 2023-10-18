Two women faced a harrowing ordeal when they were robbed twice after having car trouble in Chatsworth

The women were left in the car while their male companion went to get fuel, and then they were attacked on two occasions

Netizens' reactions to the horror underscore the growing fear and insecurity as cases of robbery increase

DURBAN - South Africans were left defeated after two women's car trouble became a string of horrors when they were robbed twice in Silverglen Road, Chatsworth.

IOL reported that KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case of two women being robbed of their belongings on Silverglen Drive in Silverglen, Chatsworth is being investigated by Bayview police.

It's reported that the women were travelling with a man when the car ran out of fuel. The male companion left to buy petrol, leaving the two women behind. Netshiunda said:

“A man allegedly threw a stone and broke the glass on the driver’s door. The suspect allegedly grabbed one victim’s cellphone and fled. Reports further indicate that three more men came armed with screwdrivers and robbed the two women of their belongings."

Mzansi expresses shock at the incident

Vanzylx Jozi remarked:

"Welcome to the new South Africa, where criminals run wild while the chief of police is on a glamour photoshoot."

Shay Gounden commented:

"Criminals are everywhere watching and targeting easy victims. Obviously been timing then when the car stopped and the man went away. Thank God the women are safe."

RG Seunane said:

"Crime is out of control in Mzansi."

Debo Kenna expressed shock:

"Robbed twice? South Africa is a movie, I've never heard of someone going through that."

Nandipha WamaXesibe Mbalane expressed fear:

"My everyday fear."

Couple gets robbed following an accident

Also reported by Briefly News, an elderly couple became victims of a robbery when the car they were travelling in overturned.

The couple, aged 54 and 73, were trapped in the vehicle when pedestrians started taking things from their car.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said motorists who were passing by came to the rescue of the couple when they called the security company for help.

Woman pours boiling water on intruder

Briefly News previously reported on a brave Durban woman who poured boiling water on a knife-wielding intruder who entered her Berea home.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the would-be robber ran out of the house, falling on the woman's front lawn. The intruder succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

