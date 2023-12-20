Cyril Ramaphosa Greets Woman’s Whole Family, South Africa President Beams in TikTok Video
- A young lady met Cyril Ramaphosa, and she took a video with him, and it made for a viral video that got over 600 000 views
- People were thoroughly amused as they saw the heartwarming interaction between South Africa's president and an excited young lady
- Netizens had hilarious commentary after seeing just how friendly Cyril Ramaphosa is even though he is a head of state
Cyril Ramaphosa went viral in a TikTok video. The president of South Africa had a heartwarming interaction with a young woman.
The video featuring the president of South Africa received more than 40000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from amused people.
Woman bonds with Cyril Ramaphosa
A young lady was excited to meet and talk to Cyril Ramaphosa. The president was happy and smiling in the video when he said the young lady's name, including her father, mother, siblings and more, to greet them.
Cyril Ramaphosa warms South Africans' hearts
The wholesome interaction between the lady and the president had many people gushing. People commented on the video with jokes.
Itumeleng.m commented:
"'You must tell your mother I met you' Yoh Cupcake orata basadi."
rand0m.13 wrote:
"Remember that girl that said "whuu Cyril" instead of Mr President."
iamofficial.Mat added:
"For the sake of ngwana he's saying all those names."
user1309281960353 joked:
"Ramaphosa please ask for her citizenship we want to see it."
Fabio Marshman was amused:
"So the president of our country is just walking around like a regular citizen? Aowa the filter mara."
Zimkhitha.Matt added:
"I would look back at him and say oksalayo , ’m not voting."
SA dubs Cyril Ramaphosa as adorable
Cyril Ramaphosa is often recorded in candid videos that people love. Many were raving about how cute Cyril Ramaphosa is.
Ramaphosa's kindness shines
Briefly News previously reported that It's not every day that you glimpse a president who remains humble and laughs even when reprimanding colleagues on serious matters. Well, that was the case with President Cyril Ramaphosa after the much-anticipated national address following the Springboks' win to becoming world champions.
A heartwarming incident unfolded at the chamber where Ramaphosa was addressing the nation and left South Africans praising the president for his humbleness.
After the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, Ramaphosa declared 15 December as an additional holiday, a promise he made to the country should the national team win.
