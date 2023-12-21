A TikTok user recently shared a video of her experience of a Cape Town attraction tour for five days, revealing that she spent only R2 095 during her trip

The traveller made use of the Cape Town Mega City Pass ticket, which gave her free entry to over 80 attractions in the city

Online users are impressed by how little she spent, showing interest in trying the experience themselves

A woman sparked travel interest among online users after she shared a TikTok video of herself spending a small budget on her Cape Town attraction tour. Images: @char_explores

Source: TikTok

@char_explores shared a mini video on TikTok showing off all the breathtaking activities and attractive places she went to during her five-day tour of Cape Town.

The travel and lifestyle content creator visited 14 places in the Mother City with a budget of only R2 095.

The places she visited included Table Mountain, Mojo Market, Groot Constantia and Two Oceans Aquarium.

How did she spend so little?

@char_explores' first stop was the City Sightseeing offices where she got her Cape Town Mega City Pass, which gave her free entry to over 80 Cape Town attractions.

Summing up, all the money she would have spent on all of her activities and visits without the Mega City Pass would have cost her R3 365. She saved a whooping R1 270.

The video got over 18K likes.

TikTokkers reacted to the video, amazed by how little @char_explores spent on all the city's amazing activities and attractions she visited during her trip in Cape Town

@Inno Thahane shared:

"Also use the bus for transport instead of Uber. The red bus is my favourite."

@AfroVirgo27 shared:

"Seeing this a few hours after I have put Cape Town on my bucket list."

@zaneleezarntuli commented:

"I also used the city sight-seeing in Cape Town."

@Lezle B shared:

"I did this 10 years ago and it was the best decision ever! It takes driving/navigation etc completely out of the equation and could visit more places I never even knew existed. Great initiative and value!"

@Cynthia Teo417 said:

"Thanks for sharing, will save for future trip to Cape Town."

