Siphumelele Mathe, a young man from Kokstad, turned his passion for food into a successful business called Ekhayakhulu Grills after losing his job during the pandemic

He started by selling grilled food and later expanded to traditional meals, pizzas, platters, and even baking

Siphumelele's story resonates with many South Africans who have had to find creative ways to survive and make a living

Siphumelele Mathe turned his job loss during the pandemic into a successful food business. Image: Black Capitalist

A young man, Siphumelele Mathe, from the small town of Kokstad in KZN, was able to turn adversity into success after being thrown a job loss curve ball during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Man turns to passion for food

After falling on hard times after being among the many who lost their jobs and sources of income back in 2020, Siphumelele turned to his passion for good food.

"I decided to do what I love most and sell food at my late grandmother's house. I started off with grilled food and later added traditional meals," says the proud owner of Ekhayakhulu Grills.

Although he has faced challenges along the way, Siphumelele food outlet has been operating for two years.

"We have expanded by adding pizza's and platters and we're slowly moving into baking."

"We are highly grateful to Kokstad and surrounding areas for the continued Support over the past two years," Siphumelele said in a Facebook post by Black Capitalist.

His story is one that many South Africans can identify with - one of getting up and doing what you've got to do to survive and make ends meet.

Mzansi lauds young business owner

Mzansi praised the young man for being able to pick himself up from a hard place and build a thriving business.

Sthembiso Osca wrote:

"All the best brother wami keep it up."

Simphiwe Mpierango commented:

"Well done wish you all the best."

Amos Mara Tembinkosi Mkalipi said:

"Well done Sphura ntwana."

Danny Mochacha said:

"May you please grow my brother."

